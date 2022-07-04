Hedera development services background

Hedera Hashgraph
Development Services

With official Hedera partners, for enterprise-grade speed

Go beyond blockchain with Hedera's Hashgraph consensus, which provides the gold standard of security with asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT). Ensure the highest level of protection and integrity for your network and data.

Challenges we solve with Hedera

PixelPlex uses Hedera's enterprise-grade distributed ledger to deliver high-performance dApps. We build on the core network services native to the hashgraph, giving your business a proven technological advantage.

Struggle with high throughput?

Hedera meets the requirements of high-volume applications. It can process over 10,000 transactions per second due to aBFT (asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance) Hashgraph consensus.

Tired of significant fees?

No more volatile gas fees. Hedera transaction costs are fixed in USD. In combination with high throughput, businesses receive a solution that is capable of handling frequent and small-value transactions with predictable operating costs.

Need fast transaction time?

Achieve transaction finality in 2-3 seconds. Hashgraph consensus does not rely on block production, so there is no waiting for the next block. Your transactions are settled nearly instantly and are immutable upon confirmation.

Lack an enterprise-grade accountability?

Move beyond anonymous mining pools or centralized control. Hedera offers the value of a recognized, diverse council governance (Google, IBM, Deutsche Telecom, etc.). Enterprises can be sure that the network rules won’t change unexpectedly based on a single miner’s vote.

Want strong data integrity?

PixelPlex uses the Hedera Consensus Service to create an immutable, cryptographically verified audit trail for any data, from supply chain events to financial logs. There’s no need to store the data itself on-chain, ensuring both efficiency and integrity.

Looking for an energy-efficient solution?

Hedera’s consensus doesn’t consume much energy, which means low fees. Build green solutions with a low carbon footprint, aligning performance with your environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Our Hedera development services

We go hand in hand with our clients on the way to their ideal Hedera solutions that will balance decentralization, security, and scalability.

Hedera development services

Hedera consulting

We provide the strategic foundation for your project. Our experts align your product vision with Hedera's unique strengths, such as speed, cost, and governance, to ensure higher ROI and de-risk development.

Hedera dApp development

The dApp development services from PixelPlex include creating dApps that take advantage of Hedera's native services. The resulting apps help you stand out by meeting real-world demands for performance and user experience.

Tokenization services

Leverage Hedera's native Token Service (HTS) to launch your project's currency or asset. Our end-to-end altcoin development services include the creation, configuration, and deployment of both fungible tokens and NFTs.

Hedera smart contract development

Our smart contract development services involve engineering and auditing secure, high-performance smart contracts on Hedera's EVM-compatible network, ensuring the backbone of your dApp is both trustworthy and cost-effective.

Hedera integration services

Through blockchain integration we seamlessly connect your dApp to existing systems, oracles, and cross-chain protocols, expanding its functionality and ensuring it thrives within the broader web3 ecosystem.

Our Hedera development success stories

We’ve been delivering projects on a wide range of protocols, including Hedera. Here are the cases we’re most proud of.

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges

We built a sophisticated DeFi infrastructure tailored for decentralized applications and smart contracts, featuring rapid transaction finality, Ethereum compatibility, cross-chain capabilities, and seamless Web3 integration.

  • Smart contract development suite
  • Curated SDKs and dev tools
  • Native blockchain explorer
  • Dedicated public API
  • Secure transaction bridge
The illustration of Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges project

UTXO-based blockchain platform

We created a UTXO-based crypto environment that allows developers and network participants to leverage coding libraries and APIs for integration. It allows for improved operation and increased transaction speed.

  • UTXO-based protocol with POS v3.0 consensus mechanism
  • Decentralized governance protocol
  • EVM for smart contracts development
  • Account abstraction layer
  • SDK and APIs for integration
The illustration of UTXO-based blockchain platform project

Eco-friendly blockchain platform

PixelPlex built a powerful and efficient blockchain network based on the Proof of Ethic model. This system is designed for speed, strong security, and minimal environmental impact.

  • An eco-friendly, sustainable network
  • Works seamlessly across all devices
  • Built-in digital wallet for payments
  • Identity verification (KYC) for safety
  • Custom wallet creation services
The illustration of Eco-friendly blockchain platform project

TON ecosystem enhancements

PixelPlex empowered the TON Foundation to grow its ecosystem through strategic platform optimizations, the creation of clear and thorough documentation, and the delivery of practical demo dApps for developers.

  • Infrastructure audit
  • TON migration documentation
  • SEO strategy with content materials
  • Smart contract enhancements
  • TVM and FunC migration
The illustration of TON ecosystem enhancements project

Why us

Official Hedera Hashgraph partner

Our expertise is formally recognized through our strategic partnership with The Hashgraph Association. This collaboration empowers us to accelerate innovation and co-develop next-gen solutions on the Hedera network for our clients.

Robust security measures

We build with the highest security standards, rigorously testing all code to safeguard your dApp. Furthermore, we architect solutions that leverage Hedera's aBFT consensus and governed network for unparalleled, enterprise-grade security and operational stability.

Innovative blockchain team

Our team of dedicated Hedera specialists and Web3 innovators leverages the network's advanced capabilities, like the Hedera Token Service (HTS) and Consensus Service (HCS), to build cutting-edge solutions that solve complex business challenges.

17 years

in the technology industry

3Unicorn icon

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

8

Solana projects launched to date

13+ years

in the blockchain domain

80+

DLT projects successfully kick-started

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of PixelPlex Hedera development

Predictable, low transaction costs

Hedera's fixed fee structure, priced in USD, eliminates the cost volatility associated with other networks. This allows for accurate financial modeling and enables business models reliant on microtransactions.

Enterprise-grade network consensus

Hedera's Hashgraph consensus is mathematically proven to be asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant. It provides the highest level of security for decentralized networks and ensures trust without a central authority.

High-throughput performance

The network handles over 10,000 transactions per second, supporting applications at scale. This prevents bottlenecks and provides a user experience comparable to traditional web services.

Regulatory & governance clarity

Hedera is governed by a global council of diverse industry leaders, providing stable network evolution and a governance model that aligns with enterprise compliance and risk management requirements.

Native token & audit trail services

Hedera Token Service (HTS) allows for the efficient creation and management of tokens without custom smart contracts. The Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) provides a cryptographically verifiable log for any data or event, ideal for supply chain and audit applications.

Proven carbon-negative network

Hedera's low-energy consensus algorithm results in a carbon-negative network, providing a sustainable DLT choice that supports corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) mandates.

Cost of Hedera development services

$50,000+

Our complete package provides a clear, direct path to your production-ready project.

What's included:

  • Analyzing your idea for viability on Hedera
  • Planning the right data and technology approach
  • Charting a clear technical path forward
  • Designing a seamless integration plan

Have a detailed vision? Contact us for a comprehensive, custom Hedera Hashgraph app development proposal.

Hedera development across industries

Our blockchain experts leverage their in-depth knowledge and extensive experience to provide precise and impactful Hedera-powered solutions for literally any industry.

FinTech & banking

We deliver enterprise-ready Hedera solutions that enable secure, transparent, and highly efficient financial systems at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms.

  • Automated lending/borrowing protocols
  • Tokenized asset management
  • Real-time fraud detection systems
  • Low-cost peer-to-peer payment networks
Learn more
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

We build decentralized applications that transform customer loyalty, streamline operations, and provide a new level of transactional trust.

  • Dynamic NFT-based programs
  • Fast, low-fee payment gateways
  • Transparent supply chain tracking
  • Customer identity and data protection platforms
Learn more
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Leverage Hedera to create an immutable record of truth, providing end-to-end visibility, verifiable provenance, and automated logistics.

  • Cryptographically-verified shipment tracking
  • Decentralized supplier/partner networks
  • Real-time asset monitoring
  • Tamper-proof audit trails with HCS
Learn more
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Our team builds Hedera-powered solutions that secure sensitive patient data, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline complex administrative processes.

  • Tamper-resistant patient record management
  • Immutable clinical trial data integrity
  • Secure, consent-based medical data sharing
  • Automated insurance claims and billing
Learn more
medical technology interface

Real estate

We facilitate faster, more secure property transactions, allow liquidity through tokenization, and bring unprecedented transparency to real estate.

  • Decentralized property listing platforms
  • Immutable land title and registry systems
  • Tokenized real estate investment funds
  • Automated lease and management agreements
Learn more
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

We develop solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve data accuracy across complex partner networks, and secure critical transactions.

  • Maintenance and asset lifecycle tracking
  • Secure exploration data management
  • Real-time sensor monitoring & data verification
  • Smart contract-based supply agreements
Learn more
offshore oil rig

Our Hedera dApp development process

While each project is unique, our proven framework for building on Hedera ensures clarity and success from idea to launch.

1. Discovery phase

2. Technical design

3. Smart contract and dApp development

4. Testing & QA

5. Launch & support

Discovery phase

We begin by deeply understanding your business goals to define the project's scope and objectives, ensuring a shared vision from the start.

Deliverables

  • Project requirements document
  • High-level project roadmap
  • Stakeholder alignment

Technical design

We design the system blueprint, specifying how it will leverage Hedera's services (HTS, HCS, smart contracts) and interact with off-chain components.

Deliverables

  • System architecture
  • Data flow diagrams
  • Hedera integration plan

Smart contract and dApp development

Our team builds your application, focusing on secure smart contract coding, user-friendly interface design, and seamless API integration.

Deliverables

  • Audited smart contracts
  • Functional user interface
  • Integrated backend

Testing & QA

We conduct comprehensive testing, including security audits and performance checks, to ensure your dApp is robust and reliable on the Hedera network.

Deliverables

  • Security audit reports
  • Performance analysis
  • Test results

Launch & support

We deploy your dApp to the mainnet and provide continuous support for maintenance, updates, and optimization.

Deliverables

  • Live dApp deployment
  • Post-deployment support plan
  • User documentation and manuals

Blockchain technology stack

We possess deep, practical expertise in the core platforms and frameworks that underpin the decentralized world.

Blockchain technology platforms

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano development

Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot development

We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum development

At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger development

Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana development

Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.

Solana development
BNB

Binance Development

We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow

Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

Bitcoin Development
Hedera

Hedera

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

DAML development

DAML development

With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.

DAML Development

Our signature domains

With over 13 years of experience in blockchain, we will elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We offer Hedera blockchain development services that improve performance and enhance data integrity, so that you receive a powerful advantage based on verifiable trust.
Explore blockchain development services
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Digitize tangible assets such as real estate or artwork by converting them into digital tokens. This enables broader access to global trading and investment via blockchain-powered marketplaces.
Explore tokenization services
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Utilize data-driven analytics to empower more informed business decisions. We develop tailored solutions that transform intricate blockchain and off-chain data into practical, actionable insights.
Explore data science development services
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Incorporate machine learning into your processes to increase efficiency and improve strategic planning. Our tailored solutions enable you to leverage AI for more intelligent and effective dApps.
Explore machine learning services
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What makes PixelPlex different from other blockchain development firms?

We have more than 13 years of experience in blockchain. Our engineers create tailored solutions that address enterprise-scale problems. We're a Hedera blockchain development company that uses Hedera's native services (HTS, HCS) to build more efficient, cost-effective, and governable solutions than firms relying solely on generic smart contracts.

How long does Hedera development take?

The timeline depends on the scope and complexity of the project. A proof-of-concept can be delivered in 4-8 weeks, while a full-scale enterprise dApp typically takes 4-9 months. Our phased approach, beginning with a detailed discovery and scoping phase, ensures we provide you with an accurate, reliable timeline and roadmap before development begins.

Can I integrate Hedera into existing infrastructure?

Absolutely. A core strength of Hedera is its enterprise-friendly design. PixelPlex is a Hedera Hashgraph development company that specializes in seamless integration, using REST APIs and the Hedera Consensus Service to create immutable audit trails from existing systems without disruptive overhauls, connecting legacy infrastructure to the trust layer of Hedera.

What are the businesses that benefit from Hedera development?

They are enterprises requiring high throughput, predictable costs, and regulatory clarity. We have proven success in supply chain (provenance & tracking), FinTech (tokenized assets & payments), healthcare (secure data audit), and media (NFTs & loyalty), leveraging Hedera'`s unique governance and performance.

How can I be sure my solution is reliable and compliant?

While developing our solutions, we apply rigorous testing, conduct security audits, and leverage Hedera'`s aBFT consensus. These measures are the gold standard for security. For compliance, we architect solutions that use the network'`s known governance and built-in KYC/AML features for tokens, ensuring your solution meets enterprise regulatory standards from the ground up.

