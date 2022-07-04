Go beyond blockchain with Hedera's Hashgraph consensus, which provides the gold standard of security with asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT). Ensure the highest level of protection and integrity for your network and data.
PixelPlex uses Hedera's enterprise-grade distributed ledger to deliver high-performance dApps. We build on the core network services native to the hashgraph, giving your business a proven technological advantage.
Hedera meets the requirements of high-volume applications. It can process over 10,000 transactions per second due to aBFT (asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance) Hashgraph consensus.
No more volatile gas fees. Hedera transaction costs are fixed in USD. In combination with high throughput, businesses receive a solution that is capable of handling frequent and small-value transactions with predictable operating costs.
Achieve transaction finality in 2-3 seconds. Hashgraph consensus does not rely on block production, so there is no waiting for the next block. Your transactions are settled nearly instantly and are immutable upon confirmation.
Move beyond anonymous mining pools or centralized control. Hedera offers the value of a recognized, diverse council governance (Google, IBM, Deutsche Telecom, etc.). Enterprises can be sure that the network rules won’t change unexpectedly based on a single miner’s vote.
PixelPlex uses the Hedera Consensus Service to create an immutable, cryptographically verified audit trail for any data, from supply chain events to financial logs. There’s no need to store the data itself on-chain, ensuring both efficiency and integrity.
Hedera’s consensus doesn’t consume much energy, which means low fees. Build green solutions with a low carbon footprint, aligning performance with your environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.
We go hand in hand with our clients on the way to their ideal Hedera solutions that will balance decentralization, security, and scalability.
We provide the strategic foundation for your project. Our experts align your product vision with Hedera's unique strengths, such as speed, cost, and governance, to ensure higher ROI and de-risk development.
The dApp development services from PixelPlex include creating dApps that take advantage of Hedera's native services. The resulting apps help you stand out by meeting real-world demands for performance and user experience.
Leverage Hedera's native Token Service (HTS) to launch your project's currency or asset. Our end-to-end altcoin development services include the creation, configuration, and deployment of both fungible tokens and NFTs.
Our smart contract development services involve engineering and auditing secure, high-performance smart contracts on Hedera's EVM-compatible network, ensuring the backbone of your dApp is both trustworthy and cost-effective.
Through blockchain integration we seamlessly connect your dApp to existing systems, oracles, and cross-chain protocols, expanding its functionality and ensuring it thrives within the broader web3 ecosystem.
We’ve been delivering projects on a wide range of protocols, including Hedera. Here are the cases we’re most proud of.
We built a sophisticated DeFi infrastructure tailored for decentralized applications and smart contracts, featuring rapid transaction finality, Ethereum compatibility, cross-chain capabilities, and seamless Web3 integration.
We created a UTXO-based crypto environment that allows developers and network participants to leverage coding libraries and APIs for integration. It allows for improved operation and increased transaction speed.
PixelPlex built a powerful and efficient blockchain network based on the Proof of Ethic model. This system is designed for speed, strong security, and minimal environmental impact.
PixelPlex empowered the TON Foundation to grow its ecosystem through strategic platform optimizations, the creation of clear and thorough documentation, and the delivery of practical demo dApps for developers.
Our expertise is formally recognized through our strategic partnership with The Hashgraph Association. This collaboration empowers us to accelerate innovation and co-develop next-gen solutions on the Hedera network for our clients.
We build with the highest security standards, rigorously testing all code to safeguard your dApp. Furthermore, we architect solutions that leverage Hedera's aBFT consensus and governed network for unparalleled, enterprise-grade security and operational stability.
Our team of dedicated Hedera specialists and Web3 innovators leverages the network's advanced capabilities, like the Hedera Token Service (HTS) and Consensus Service (HCS), to build cutting-edge solutions that solve complex business challenges.
17 years
in the technology industry
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
8
Solana projects launched to date
13+ years
in the blockchain domain
80+
DLT projects successfully kick-started
200+
smart contracts on mainnet
Top blockchain
company 2024
Hedera's fixed fee structure, priced in USD, eliminates the cost volatility associated with other networks. This allows for accurate financial modeling and enables business models reliant on microtransactions.
Hedera's Hashgraph consensus is mathematically proven to be asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant. It provides the highest level of security for decentralized networks and ensures trust without a central authority.
The network handles over 10,000 transactions per second, supporting applications at scale. This prevents bottlenecks and provides a user experience comparable to traditional web services.
Hedera is governed by a global council of diverse industry leaders, providing stable network evolution and a governance model that aligns with enterprise compliance and risk management requirements.
Hedera Token Service (HTS) allows for the efficient creation and management of tokens without custom smart contracts. The Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) provides a cryptographically verifiable log for any data or event, ideal for supply chain and audit applications.
Hedera's low-energy consensus algorithm results in a carbon-negative network, providing a sustainable DLT choice that supports corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) mandates.
Starting at
$50,000+
Our complete package provides a clear, direct path to your production-ready project.
What's included:
Have a detailed vision? Contact us for a comprehensive, custom Hedera Hashgraph app development proposal.
Our blockchain experts leverage their in-depth knowledge and extensive experience to provide precise and impactful Hedera-powered solutions for literally any industry.
We deliver enterprise-ready Hedera solutions that enable secure, transparent, and highly efficient financial systems at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms.
We build decentralized applications that transform customer loyalty, streamline operations, and provide a new level of transactional trust.
Leverage Hedera to create an immutable record of truth, providing end-to-end visibility, verifiable provenance, and automated logistics.
Our team builds Hedera-powered solutions that secure sensitive patient data, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline complex administrative processes.
We facilitate faster, more secure property transactions, allow liquidity through tokenization, and bring unprecedented transparency to real estate.
We develop solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve data accuracy across complex partner networks, and secure critical transactions.
While each project is unique, our proven framework for building on Hedera ensures clarity and success from idea to launch.
We begin by deeply understanding your business goals to define the project's scope and objectives, ensuring a shared vision from the start.
Deliverables
We design the system blueprint, specifying how it will leverage Hedera's services (HTS, HCS, smart contracts) and interact with off-chain components.
Deliverables
Our team builds your application, focusing on secure smart contract coding, user-friendly interface design, and seamless API integration.
Deliverables
We conduct comprehensive testing, including security audits and performance checks, to ensure your dApp is robust and reliable on the Hedera network.
Deliverables
We deploy your dApp to the mainnet and provide continuous support for maintenance, updates, and optimization.
Deliverables
We possess deep, practical expertise in the core platforms and frameworks that underpin the decentralized world.
As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.
Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.
We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.
At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.
Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.
Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.
We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.
Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.
Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.
We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.
Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.
Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.
With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.
With over 13 years of experience in blockchain, we will elevate your business to the next level.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
We have more than 13 years of experience in blockchain. Our engineers create tailored solutions that address enterprise-scale problems. We're a Hedera blockchain development company that uses Hedera's native services (HTS, HCS) to build more efficient, cost-effective, and governable solutions than firms relying solely on generic smart contracts.
The timeline depends on the scope and complexity of the project. A proof-of-concept can be delivered in 4-8 weeks, while a full-scale enterprise dApp typically takes 4-9 months. Our phased approach, beginning with a detailed discovery and scoping phase, ensures we provide you with an accurate, reliable timeline and roadmap before development begins.
Absolutely. A core strength of Hedera is its enterprise-friendly design. PixelPlex is a Hedera Hashgraph development company that specializes in seamless integration, using REST APIs and the Hedera Consensus Service to create immutable audit trails from existing systems without disruptive overhauls, connecting legacy infrastructure to the trust layer of Hedera.
They are enterprises requiring high throughput, predictable costs, and regulatory clarity. We have proven success in supply chain (provenance & tracking), FinTech (tokenized assets & payments), healthcare (secure data audit), and media (NFTs & loyalty), leveraging Hedera'`s unique governance and performance.
While developing our solutions, we apply rigorous testing, conduct security audits, and leverage Hedera'`s aBFT consensus. These measures are the gold standard for security. For compliance, we architect solutions that use the network'`s known governance and built-in KYC/AML features for tokens, ensuring your solution meets enterprise regulatory standards from the ground up.
We regularly post our thoughts, insights, and trends overview on our blog. Explore our latest blog articles.