Go beyond just tokenizing assets – build the ecosystem that drives it. Whether you aim to increase liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets, democratize investment access for your clients, or create entirely new markets, we provide the technological foundation. Our expert development ensures your platform is secure, user-friendly, and capable of handling complex tokenization processes with integrity and authenticity.
With asset tokenization platform development, we’ll design smart contracts and data models that accurately capture the specific attributes, rights, and restrictions of your non-standard assets.,You get full compliance from the code level up.
We go beyond basic token creation to develop end-to-end tokenization platforms. This includes integrating KYC/AML checks, custody solutions, secondary markets, and automating workflows.,Your ecosystem is ready for market activity and user engagement.
We build robust APIs and data pipelines to securely connect your tokenization platform with core banking systems, CRMs, verification services, and compliance software.,Your platform works in harmony with your infrastructure, ensuring unified operations.
We build platforms with security as a core principle, implementing multi-signature wallets, hardware security modules, granular access controls, and continuous monitoring.,Your assets are protected by top security measures within an environment you command.
PixelPlex acts as your expert blockchain development partner, providing the engineering skills needed to construct and maintain a sophisticated platform, ensuring long-term viability.,You receive a high-performing platform supported by seasoned experts.
From idea to live platform — we cover it all. Whether you need a fractional ownership engine, carbon credit registry, or token trading module — we design, develop, and launch every layer.
Whether you need a platform for a novel asset class, specific regulatory environment, or complex ecosystem integration, our tokenization platform development company delivers a fully customized solution with the functions you require.
Efficient smart contracts are the heart of any tokenization platform. We implement smart contracts and backend logic within your platform to automate processes like token issuance, yield distribution, vesting schedules, secure transfers, and token burning or redemption.
Such solutions provide immutable records, enhance transparency in carbon markets, prevent double-spending, and facilitate secure transactions, integrating verification mechanisms to ensure the integrity of the underlying credits.
Leveraging tokenization platform development services, we build solutions that enable the fractional ownership of high-value assets. These solutions help divide assets into smaller, tradable digital tokens, enhancing liquidity, managing owner rights, and ensuring compliance for shared ownership structures.
We create platforms offering asset tokenization services for real-world assets (real estate, art, commodities, IP, funds), providing seamless asset onboarding, valuation integration, secure token issuance, and facilitating secondary market trading.
Discover how PixelPlex's crypto tokenization platform development services boosted security and created new possibilities for companies like yours through our case studies.
STO platform that enables tokenized investments in real estate & fitness industries.
Digital asset tokenization platform that facilitates versatile asset trading with accelerated transactions and reduced operational overhead.
PixelPlex advised a US startup in developing their platform for fractional property investment and democratized housing access.
A blockchain-based plastic waste management solution with built-in support for third-party apps.
Our blockchain development company guided a logistics firm in exploring how blockchain could optimize supply chain management and operations.
We don’t do generic things. You get a tokenization platform designed exclusively for your unique assets and goals, whether you need a focused MVP or a full-scale enterprise solution.
Your new platform won't operate in isolation. We ensure it seamlessly merges with your current systems, boosting security and making your operations significantly more efficient.
The digital world moves fast. We build your platform with next-generation technology (like AI and deep data insights) from the start, ensuring your digital asset strategy is ready for tomorrow and beyond.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Forget just trimming costs. We help you build your own tokenization engine, transforming complex processes into streamlined digital workflows. Command your operations, slash administrative drag, and reinvest that energy into radical growth, not repetitive tasks.
Why follow trends when you can set them? Developing your platform with us means you're not just using tools, you're building the factory. Create entirely new value propositions powered by infrastructure crafted for your vision.
Build the digital bridges you control. Your custom-developed platform becomes the gateway, flinging open access to previously siloed markets and connecting unique assets directly with a global, digitally-native audience hungry for new opportunities.
Control every pixel, every interaction. Develop a platform with a custom UI/UX that reflects your brand identity perfectly and delivers an intuitive, engaging journey for your specific users (investors, issuers, administrators).
We don't just build for today. Our tokenization platform development company architects platforms using resilient, adaptable technology stacks chosen specifically to align with your long-term vision, ensuring longevity and ease of evolution.
Starting at
$50,000+
Need a secondary marketplace, automated dividend payouts, or multi-chain support? We provide a detailed custom quote.
What's included:
Our tokenization platform development services empower you to enhance liquidity, streamline management, and create new investment opportunities by building the infrastructure you need.
Fractionalize property deeds, transforming illiquid bricks and mortar into divisible, tradable digital interests accessible globally via your system.
Develop a platform where precious metals and commodities are represented by tokens, digitizing physical wealth reserves and making them instantly transferable.
Commission a platform to register and manage patents, royalties, copyrights, converting intangible creative or inventive rights into administrable digital assets.
Deploy a platform for tokenizing masterpieces or rare items and democratizing access via your controlled ecosystem with robust provenance tracking.
Our tokenization platform development company will help construct a platform to issue and manage tokenized shares in equities, streamlining corporate finance by programmable digital assets on your ledger.
Tokenize verified carbon credits through your platform, turning environmental actions into transparent, verifiable, and tradable digital units.
Design a system for originating and managing private debt or loan portfolios, transforming credit agreements into divisible digital assets for enhanced capital flow.
Build a platform enabling fund managers to tokenize shares to drastically simplify investor administration and potentially liquidity.
We engineer robust, scalable tokenization platforms from the ground up. Our process ensures your solution aligns perfectly with your strategic goals.
We dive into your business objectives, target users (admins, issuers, investors), required platform features (issuance, management, compliance, trading modules), asset types to support, and the regulatory landscape.
Deliverables
Then the team designs the detailed technical architecture (scalability, security), selecting the optimal blockchain(s) and integration strategy, API design, security framework, and creating the full UI/UX design.
Deliverables
At this stage we focus on building the platform's backend foundation (user roles, asset management logic, core APIs), developing reusable, audited smart contract templates/factories for various token types and rulesets.
Deliverables
After building the user interfaces, we integrate necessary third-party services (e.g., KYC/AML providers, custodians). Comprehensive QA including functional, integration, performance, and security testing across the entire platform.
Deliverables
After setting up and configuring production environments (servers, nodes, security), our development team deploys the finalized, audited code and smart contracts, migrates data (if needed), and executes the go-live strategy.
Deliverables
Continuous monitoring of platform health, security, and performance includes providing technical support, implementing roadmap features, and applying updates (security patches, dependencies, blockchain upgrades).
Deliverables
Platforms and frameworks our tokenization platform development company masters
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog
Yes, we specialize in designing smart contracts and data models to accurately represent complex assets like fractional real estate, fine art, or intellectual property rights while ensuring regulatory alignment.
Security is a core principle. We implement measures like multi-signature wallets, HSMs, granular access controls, secure integrations, and continuous monitoring tailored for institutional-grade asset control.
We can build platforms to tokenize various RWAs, including real estate, precious metals, intellectual property, art/collectibles, private equity, carbon credits, debt instruments, and fund structures.
The estimated range is $25,000 to $150,000+, with the final cost depending on the specific scope, features, complexity, and customization required.
Discover thought-provoking insights and expert analysis in our blog articles that cover the latest trends and developments in NFTs and blockchain technology.