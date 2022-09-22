Tokenization platform development services background

Tokenization Platform
Development Services

Build your custom tokenization engine with PixelPlex

Go beyond just tokenizing assets – build the ecosystem that drives it. Whether you aim to increase liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets, democratize investment access for your clients, or create entirely new markets, we provide the technological foundation. Our expert development ensures your platform is secure, user-friendly, and capable of handling complex tokenization processes with integrity and authenticity.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Struggling to map complex assets (like fractional real estate, fine art, or IP rights) onto a workable digital token structure?

With asset tokenization platform development, we’ll design smart contracts and data models that accurately capture the specific attributes, rights, and restrictions of your non-standard assets.,You get full compliance from the code level up.

Number 2

Need a complete token ecosystem, not just an issuance tool, encompassing full lifecycle management?

We go beyond basic token creation to develop end-to-end tokenization platforms. This includes integrating KYC/AML checks, custody solutions, secondary markets, and automating workflows.,Your ecosystem is ready for market activity and user engagement.

Number 3

Facing the technical nightmare of integrating blockchain with existing legacy systems and strict regulatory reporting tools?

We build robust APIs and data pipelines to securely connect your tokenization platform with core banking systems, CRMs, verification services, and compliance software.,Your platform works in harmony with your infrastructure, ensuring unified operations.

Number 4

Concerned about ensuring institutional-grade security and asset control within your own tokenization environment?

We build platforms with security as a core principle, implementing multi-signature wallets, hardware security modules, granular access controls, and continuous monitoring.,Your assets are protected by top security measures within an environment you command.

Number 5

Lacking the specialized talent to build, deploy, and maintain a scalable, high-performance tokenization infrastructure?

PixelPlex acts as your expert blockchain development partner, providing the engineering skills needed to construct and maintain a sophisticated platform, ensuring long-term viability.,You receive a high-performing platform supported by seasoned experts.

Tokenization platform development services

From idea to live platform — we cover it all. Whether you need a fractional ownership engine, carbon credit registry, or token trading module — we design, develop, and launch every layer.

Tokenization platform development services

Custom tokenization platform development

Whether you need a platform for a novel asset class, specific regulatory environment, or complex ecosystem integration, our tokenization platform development company delivers a fully customized solution with the functions you require.

Automated lifecycle management

Efficient smart contracts are the heart of any tokenization platform. We implement smart contracts and backend logic within your platform to automate processes like token issuance, yield distribution, vesting schedules, secure transfers, and token burning or redemption.

Carbon credit tokenization platform development

Such solutions provide immutable records, enhance transparency in carbon markets, prevent double-spending, and facilitate secure transactions, integrating verification mechanisms to ensure the integrity of the underlying credits.

Fractional ownership platform development

Leveraging tokenization platform development services, we build solutions that enable the fractional ownership of high-value assets. These solutions help divide assets into smaller, tradable digital tokens, enhancing liquidity, managing owner rights, and ensuring compliance for shared ownership structures.

RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization platform development

We create platforms offering asset tokenization services for real-world assets (real estate, art, commodities, IP, funds), providing seamless asset onboarding, valuation integration, secure token issuance, and facilitating secondary market trading.

Tokenization portfolio highlights

Discover how PixelPlex's crypto tokenization platform development services boosted security and created new possibilities for companies like yours through our case studies.

Cyndicate

STO platform that enables tokenized investments in real estate & fitness industries.

  • Rapid platform launch in 3 months
  • Secondary market trading enabled
  • $CYND8 security & utility tokens for passive income
  • Multiple investment entry levels
  • Integrated KYC and robust security measures
The illustration of Cyndicate project

Obito

Digital asset tokenization platform that facilitates versatile asset trading with accelerated transactions and reduced operational overhead.

  • Increased liquidity and divisibility of assets
  • Transparent ownership management
  • Streamlined asset issuance
  • Reduced operational costs
  • New investment opportunities in the digital asset space
The illustration of Obito project

Real estate STO consulting

PixelPlex advised a US startup in developing their platform for fractional property investment and democratized housing access.

  • System architecture defined
  • Third-party solutions integration plan
  • Tech stack development strategy
  • Comprehensive risk management plan
  • Token implementation manual
The illustration of Real estate STO consulting project

Circularr

    Blockchain development
  • Recycling
  • Tokenomics creation
  • Cross-platform wallet for token management
  • Integration of reverse vending machine software

A blockchain-based plastic waste management solution with built-in support for third-party apps.

  • Real-time tracking of all plastic waste movement
  • 60% improved efficiency in collection, recycling, and disposal
  • Faster data collection for clear reporting
  • Enhanced collaboration among stakeholders
  • Token-based incentives managed via a cross-platform wallet
The illustration of Circularr project

LaneAxis Consulting

Our blockchain development company guided a logistics firm in exploring how blockchain could optimize supply chain management and operations.

  • Feasibility study and vision and scope document
  • Strategic roadmap development
  • Potential cost savings analysis
  • Insights into the regulatory landscape
  • Ongoing support recommendations
The illustration of LaneAxis Consulting project

Why choose us?

Case icon

Your vision, custom-built

We don’t do generic things. You get a tokenization platform designed exclusively for your unique assets and goals, whether you need a focused MVP or a full-scale enterprise solution.

Shield icon

Effortless integration, enhanced performance

Your new platform won't operate in isolation. We ensure it seamlessly merges with your current systems, boosting security and making your operations significantly more efficient.

Diamond icon

Future-proof your assets

The digital world moves fast. We build your platform with next-generation technology (like AI and deep data insights) from the start, ensuring your digital asset strategy is ready for tomorrow and beyond.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

450+

projects completed

0Shield icon

exploits since day 1

$1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Benefits of asset tokenization platform development

1.

Forge cost efficiency

Forget just trimming costs. We help you build your own tokenization engine, transforming complex processes into streamlined digital workflows. Command your operations, slash administrative drag, and reinvest that energy into radical growth, not repetitive tasks.

2.

Blueprint future markets

Why follow trends when you can set them? Developing your platform with us means you're not just using tools, you're building the factory. Create entirely new value propositions powered by infrastructure crafted for your vision.

3.

Democratize access, on your terms

Build the digital bridges you control. Your custom-developed platform becomes the gateway, flinging open access to previously siloed markets and connecting unique assets directly with a global, digitally-native audience hungry for new opportunities.

4.

Deliver unforgettable user experience

Control every pixel, every interaction. Develop a platform with a custom UI/UX that reflects your brand identity perfectly and delivers an intuitive, engaging journey for your specific users (investors, issuers, administrators).

5.

Future-proof your business

We don't just build for today. Our tokenization platform development company architects platforms using resilient, adaptable technology stacks chosen specifically to align with your long-term vision, ensuring longevity and ease of evolution.

Cost tokenization platform development

Starting at

$50,000+

Need a secondary marketplace, automated dividend payouts, or multi-chain support? We provide a detailed custom quote.

What's included:

  • Strategy & platform architecture
  • Custom admin & investor dashboards
  • Smart contract development
  • Compliance-ready framework

Core assets that a custom platform can help tokenize

Our tokenization platform development services empower you to enhance liquidity, streamline management, and create new investment opportunities by building the infrastructure you need.

Real estate

Fractionalize property deeds, transforming illiquid bricks and mortar into divisible, tradable digital interests accessible globally via your system.

digital stock market display

Precious metals & commodities

Develop a platform where precious metals and commodities are represented by tokens, digitizing physical wealth reserves and making them instantly transferable.

fashion store mannequin

Intellectual property

Commission a platform to register and manage patents, royalties, copyrights, converting intangible creative or inventive rights into administrable digital assets.

trucks on highway

Art & collectibles

Deploy a platform for tokenizing masterpieces or rare items and democratizing access via your controlled ecosystem with robust provenance tracking.

medical technology interface

Private equity & venture capital

Our tokenization platform development company will help construct a platform to issue and manage tokenized shares in equities, streamlining corporate finance by programmable digital assets on your ledger.

city skyscrapers

Carbon credits

Tokenize verified carbon credits through your platform, turning environmental actions into transparent, verifiable, and tradable digital units.

offshore oil rig

Debt & lending instruments

Design a system for originating and managing private debt or loan portfolios, transforming credit agreements into divisible digital assets for enhanced capital flow.

offshore oil rig

Fund structures (hedge/mutual/ETF)

Build a platform enabling fund managers to tokenize shares to drastically simplify investor administration and potentially liquidity.

offshore oil rig

Our step-by-step development process

We engineer robust, scalable tokenization platforms from the ground up. Our process ensures your solution aligns perfectly with your strategic goals.

1. Discovery & platform blueprinting

arrow

2. Platform architecture & design

arrow

3. Core platform & smart contract engine development

arrow

4. Frontend, integrations and testing

arrow

5. Deployment & platform launch

arrow

6. Ongoing evolution & support

arrow

Discovery & platform blueprinting

We dive into your business objectives, target users (admins, issuers, investors), required platform features (issuance, management, compliance, trading modules), asset types to support, and the regulatory landscape.

Deliverables

  • Detailed requirements specification
  • Platform feature & use case map
  • Architecture document

Platform architecture & design

Then the team designs the detailed technical architecture (scalability, security), selecting the optimal blockchain(s) and integration strategy, API design, security framework, and creating the full UI/UX design.

Deliverables

  • Technology stack specification
  • API design documentation
  • UI/UX wireframes, mockups & prototypes

Core platform & smart contract engine development

At this stage we focus on building the platform's backend foundation (user roles, asset management logic, core APIs), developing reusable, audited smart contract templates/factories for various token types and rulesets.

Deliverables

  • Audited smart contract templates
  • Testnet deployment & interaction scripts
  • Core infrastructure setup

Frontend, integrations and testing

After building the user interfaces, we integrate necessary third-party services (e.g., KYC/AML providers, custodians). Comprehensive QA including functional, integration, performance, and security testing across the entire platform.

Deliverables

  • Developed frontend applications
  • End-to-end user flow implementation
  • Comprehensive QA test suite results

Deployment & platform launch

After setting up and configuring production environments (servers, nodes, security), our development team deploys the finalized, audited code and smart contracts, migrates data (if needed), and executes the go-live strategy.

Deliverables

  • Live production platform environment
  • Deployment configuration & guides
  • Post-launch monitoring setup

Ongoing evolution & support

Continuous monitoring of platform health, security, and performance includes providing technical support, implementing roadmap features, and applying updates (security patches, dependencies, blockchain upgrades).

Deliverables

  • Regular performance reports
  • Security update logs & vulnerability management
  • Ongoing technical support & strategic consultation

Tech stack

Platforms and frameworks our tokenization platform development company masters

Technology platforms & stack

Ethereum
Polygon
Solidity
Node.js
Python
React
PostgreSQL
MongoDB
Ethers.js
Chainlink
Hardhat
Aws
MetaMask
Docker

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

Can PixelPlex handle tokenizing complex or non-standard assets?

Yes, we specialize in designing smart contracts and data models to accurately represent complex assets like fractional real estate, fine art, or intellectual property rights while ensuring regulatory alignment.

How does PixelPlex address security for tokenization platforms?

Security is a core principle. We implement measures like multi-signature wallets, HSMs, granular access controls, secure integrations, and continuous monitoring tailored for institutional-grade asset control.

What kinds of real-world assets can you build platforms for?

We can build platforms to tokenize various RWAs, including real estate, precious metals, intellectual property, art/collectibles, private equity, carbon credits, debt instruments, and fund structures.

What is the estimated cost for building a custom tokenization platform?

The estimated range is $25,000 to $150,000+, with the final cost depending on the specific scope, features, complexity, and customization required.

