Launch compliant RWAs in weeks — under your brand

The PixelPlex STO Platform is a ready-made white-label solution for launching your own security token marketplace

Built on our 12 years of experience in the blockchain industry since 2013, it allows businesses to tokenize real-world assets, raise funds from investors, and manage everything in one place.

Flexible solution

This isn’t just a basic token generator. Our solutions have empowered clients to attract over $1.2 billion in capital

All fully branded under your company’s name and domain. The platform allows businesses to tokenize real-world assets, raise funds from investors, and manage everything in one place — from sales to legal agreements and payouts. The platform provides everything you need to run a full primary market operation:

  • 2–4 weeks for branding & setup
  • Ongoing asset onboarding
  • First offering launch:
    immediately after setup
Easy asset listing

Built-in compliance and legal workflows

Crypto and fiat payment options

Investor onboarding and management tools

A solution for everyone

The RWA solution is designed to be highly flexible and adaptable to various business models. Whether you’re a startup or a large-scale enterprise, the platform provides the tools you need to tokenise assets and attract investors.

RWA owners

  • intention

    Want to tokenise a specific property, collectable, or business share to raise funds?

  • Solution

    Our platform enables you to create and sell security tokens that represent your asset quickly.

Small & medium enterprises

  • intention

    Looking to tokenise your company to onboard investors and raise capital?

  • Solution

    We support business tokenisation with full compliance, dividend management, and investor onboarding.

Large enterprises & funds

  • intention

    Planning to tokenise multiple assets across real estate, debt instruments, or private equity?

  • Solution

    Use our solution as a full-scale marketplace for multiple offerings.

Marketplace operators & platforms

  • intention

    Want to create a platform where third-party asset owners can tokenise and sell their assets under your management?

  • Solution

    Our system supports external listings, custom fees, and profit sharing — all of which are managed via an intuitive admin panel.

Tokenization use cases

Our platform supports a wide range of asset tokenization scenarios, but here are the most frequent ones:

Real‑estate RWAs

  • Tokenize residential or commercial properties
  • Sell fractional ownership to multiple investors
  • Distribute rental income or property appreciation gains as dividends
Debt instruments

Issue tokenized bonds or loans with transparent repayment tracking. Investors receive regular payouts tied to your project’s performance.
  • Issue tokenized bonds, loans, or promissory notes
  • Allow investors to participate in revenue-sharing debt models
  • Simplify debt management and repayment tracking on-chain
Equity & private securities

Raise capital by tokenizing your company’s equity. Perfect for startups and private firms looking for compliant fundraising.
  • Tokenize shares of private companies or startups
  • Raise capital via digital shares while maintaining full regulatory compliance.
  • Enable equity crowdfunding with transparent on-chain records.
Intellectual property & royalties

Monetise IP by selling tokenized rights to music, film, or patents. Royalties flow directly to investors — no intermediaries needed.
  • Tokenize rights to music, films, patents, or trademarks
  • Let investors receive royalty payouts directly through the blockchain.
Collectables & luxury assets

Tokenize rare items like art, watches, or vintage cars. Enable shared ownership and trade in high-value assets with ease.
  • Tokenize art, vintage cars, watches, or other high-value collectables
  • Allow fractional ownership and trading of rare assets in a compliant way
Custom tokenization

We support bespoke asset classes and will tailor the platform to meet your specific needs. From single asset sales to large-scale marketplaces, all scenarios are covered.
How about we launch your platform in 2 – 4 weeks?

Key benefits

1

Lower cost & higher dev speed

Up to 90% more cost-efficient than building from scratch — launch your STO platform faster and at a fraction of the development cost.

Global coverage & compliance

EU/US-grade compliance, deployable worldwide. Audit-ready by design with in-app third-party reports for investor trust.

Built-in web3 threat protection

Every wallet and contract is screened in real time to block fraud and risky interactions – over 1M safe executions to date.

Modular by design

Customise the UI and plug in features (like DAO, staking, etc.) without breaking the stack; scale functionality as you grow.

Core features

RWA primary market

Primary market for STO with asset listing, token creation, and management.

Ethereum & Solana support

Supports any Ethereum-compatible blockchains, with custom Solana support available upon request.

Wallet options

Custodial wallets via Tangany and non-custodial wallets via Web3Auth.

Automated dividends

Automated dividends via smart contracts.

Payment gateway

Integrated fiat & crypto payment gateway with cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers.

Security token contract

Standalone security token contract based on ERC-20, extensively customised for RWA use cases.

Compliance and checks

KYC/AML compliance with SumSub integration and US investor suitability checks.

Legal agreements

DocuSign integration for legal agreements during the purchase process.

Admin panel analytics

Admin panel with real-time analytics, profit tracking, fee configuration, and third-party asset management.

Want to see how it works?

Compliance-ready token framework

At the core of our platform lies a custom-built, production-grade security token contract, developed entirely in-house to meet the demands of real-world asset tokenisation and regulatory compliance.

While it retains the simplicity and flexibility of the ERC-20 standard, the contract is heavily extended to support mission-critical features required for compliant STOs.

KYC & whitelisting

Transfers are only allowed between verified, approved participants

Jurisdiction controls

Enforce region-based restrictions when necessary

Ownership tracking

Maintain a clear legal record of all token holders

Built-in dividends engine

Automate earnings distribution through smart contracts

Audit-ready by design

Transparent, traceable logic with clean on-chain records

Purpose-built for business

Customisable for different regulatory or operational workflows

Launching RWA business with PixelPlex. Step 1: Partner onboarding & platform setup

Unlocking value

You come to us with the idea of launching your tokenization platform.

KYB

We conduct a KYB (Know Your Business) check to verify that you’re a legitimate entity and not a scam project.

Collaboration launch

After that, we sign the agreements and kick off the collaboration.

Customisation session

We hold a customisation session to clarify your needs, branding, and any additional features you want.

Rebrand the platform

We then rebrand the platform in your company's style and make any agreed-upon adjustments.

Admin access granted

Once this is complete, you will have full access to your private admin panel.

Step 2: Tokenize your asset

Add asset details

In the admin panel, you add details about the asset you want to tokenize: real estate, debt, equity, intellectual property, collectables. Any type of asset is supported on demand.

Security token generated

The system generates a custom security token using our standalone compliant contract.

Upload legal documents

You upload legal documents and set up dividend rules (if applicable).

Sale configuration

You configure the sale conditions yourself: token price, sale start date (immediate or scheduled launch), hard cap/soft cap, your fee model.

Launch is scheduled

Once everything is set, the token is deployed to the blockchain and either immediately goes live or waits for the scheduled launch date.

Need a smooth integration? We’re here for you

Step 3: Onboard investors

Investor registration

Investors register on your platform via social login, crypto wallets, or email.

KYC

They go through KYC/AML verification (SumSub integrated).

Payment options

Cryptocurrency (USDT/USDC) on EVM/Solana (on-demand) chains, cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or wire transfer (via Paybis provider).

Sign agreements

All legal agreements are signed online via DocuSign, with no paperwork hassles.

Step 4: Manage sales & dividends

Marketplace

The offering goes live on the marketplace.

Admin panel

You track all sales, profits, and commissions in real-time from your admin panel.

Add funds

Dividends are calculated and distributed automatically via smart contracts.

Add assets

Add more assets and launch new offerings.

Third-party asset owners

Open your platform to third-party asset owners who can list and tokenize their products under your management.

Business growth

Grow your business from a simple asset sale to a complete tokenization marketplace.

