Built on our 12 years of experience in the blockchain industry since 2013, it allows businesses to tokenize real-world assets, raise funds from investors, and manage everything in one place.
All fully branded under your company’s name and domain. The platform allows businesses to tokenize real-world assets, raise funds from investors, and manage everything in one place — from sales to legal agreements and payouts. The platform provides everything you need to run a full primary market operation:
The RWA solution is designed to be highly flexible and adaptable to various business models. Whether you’re a startup or a large-scale enterprise, the platform provides the tools you need to tokenise assets and attract investors.
intention
Want to tokenise a specific property, collectable, or business share to raise funds?
Solution
Our platform enables you to create and sell security tokens that represent your asset quickly.
intention
Looking to tokenise your company to onboard investors and raise capital?
Solution
We support business tokenisation with full compliance, dividend management, and investor onboarding.
intention
Planning to tokenise multiple assets across real estate, debt instruments, or private equity?
Solution
Use our solution as a full-scale marketplace for multiple offerings.
intention
Want to create a platform where third-party asset owners can tokenise and sell their assets under your management?
Solution
Our system supports external listings, custom fees, and profit sharing — all of which are managed via an intuitive admin panel.
Our platform supports a wide range of asset tokenization scenarios, but here are the most frequent ones:
How about we launch your platform in 2 – 4 weeks?
Up to 90% more cost-efficient than building from scratch — launch your STO platform faster and at a fraction of the development cost.
EU/US-grade compliance, deployable worldwide. Audit-ready by design with in-app third-party reports for investor trust.
Every wallet and contract is screened in real time to block fraud and risky interactions – over 1M safe executions to date.
Customise the UI and plug in features (like DAO, staking, etc.) without breaking the stack; scale functionality as you grow.
Primary market for STO with asset listing, token creation, and management.
Supports any Ethereum-compatible blockchains, with custom Solana support available upon request.
Custodial wallets via Tangany and non-custodial wallets via Web3Auth.
Automated dividends via smart contracts.
Integrated fiat & crypto payment gateway with cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers.
Standalone security token contract based on ERC-20, extensively customised for RWA use cases.
KYC/AML compliance with SumSub integration and US investor suitability checks.
DocuSign integration for legal agreements during the purchase process.
Admin panel with real-time analytics, profit tracking, fee configuration, and third-party asset management.
Want to see how it works?
At the core of our platform lies a custom-built, production-grade security token contract, developed entirely in-house to meet the demands of real-world asset tokenisation and regulatory compliance.
While it retains the simplicity and flexibility of the ERC-20 standard, the contract is heavily extended to support mission-critical features required for compliant STOs.
Transfers are only allowed between verified, approved participants
Enforce region-based restrictions when necessary
Maintain a clear legal record of all token holders
Automate earnings distribution through smart contracts
Transparent, traceable logic with clean on-chain records
Customisable for different regulatory or operational workflows
You come to us with the idea of launching your tokenization platform.
We conduct a KYB (Know Your Business) check to verify that you’re a legitimate entity and not a scam project.
After that, we sign the agreements and kick off the collaboration.
We hold a customisation session to clarify your needs, branding, and any additional features you want.
We then rebrand the platform in your company's style and make any agreed-upon adjustments.
Once this is complete, you will have full access to your private admin panel.
In the admin panel, you add details about the asset you want to tokenize: real estate, debt, equity, intellectual property, collectables. Any type of asset is supported on demand.
The system generates a custom security token using our standalone compliant contract.
You upload legal documents and set up dividend rules (if applicable).
You configure the sale conditions yourself: token price, sale start date (immediate or scheduled launch), hard cap/soft cap, your fee model.
Once everything is set, the token is deployed to the blockchain and either immediately goes live or waits for the scheduled launch date.
Need a smooth integration? We’re here for you
Investors register on your platform via social login, crypto wallets, or email.
They go through KYC/AML verification (SumSub integrated).
Cryptocurrency (USDT/USDC) on EVM/Solana (on-demand) chains, cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or wire transfer (via Paybis provider).
All legal agreements are signed online via DocuSign, with no paperwork hassles.
The offering goes live on the marketplace.
You track all sales, profits, and commissions in real-time from your admin panel.
Dividends are calculated and distributed automatically via smart contracts.
Add more assets and launch new offerings.
Open your platform to third-party asset owners who can list and tokenize their products under your management.
Grow your business from a simple asset sale to a complete tokenization marketplace.
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
