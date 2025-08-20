Robotic Process Automation Development Services preview

Robotic Process Automation Development Services

Re-engineer the flow with absolute, audit-ready precision

Leveraging a modular object repository structure, we build RPA frameworks that are chemically pure – separating business logic from interface interactions to ensure security, compliance, and zero-touch maintainability.

Challenges we solve

Tired of bots crashing every time the UI updates?

Instead of relying on brittle static coordinates or strict XPaths, robust dynamic selectors and fallback Anchor Base methods are implemented to ensure your digital workforce adapts to minor interface changes without breaking.

Worried about 'zombie' processes hanging in the background?

Your workflows will be architected with sophisticated global exception handlers and self-healing logic, automatically killing stuck applications and logging detailed system states so the bot recovers itself without human intervention.

Anxious about exposing sensitive login credentials?

Security is prioritized by integrating strictly with enterprise-grade credential stores (like Azure Key Vault or Orchestrator Assets), ensuring passwords are never hardcoded and remain encrypted both in transit and at rest.

Frustrated by the slow speed of on-screen clicking?

Where possible, the automation bypasses the graphical interface entirely by leveraging backend API calls and direct database queries, reducing execution time by up to 90% while dramatically increasing data accuracy.

Sick of the "it worked on the dev machine" excuse?

Config files are strictly separated from code logic using a modular framework (like REFramework), ensuring seamless migration from UAT to Production environments without needing to modify a single line of the bot's code.

Unsure how to handle volume spikes during peak hours?

Intelligent Dispatcher/Performer architectures utilize transaction queues to distribute workloads across multiple robot runners simultaneously, allowing your operation to scale horizontally the moment demand increases.

RPA development services

Manual workflows are the silent killer of scalability and employee morale. We help you deploy your first digital workforce, turning chaotic, repetitive processes into resilient, intelligent automations that operate with absolute precision and zero downtime.

Proof of concept & full-cycle implementation

Your pilot project moves rapidly from a messy process map to a resilient bot, utilizing advanced AI development to ensure the automation handles complex decision-making logic rather than just blindly following keystrokes.

Interactive bot triggering & conversational interfaces

Instead of burying automations inside clunky control panels, employees trigger workflows through natural language, where sophisticated chatbot development bridges the gap between your team'`s Slack or Teams requests and the robot's execution.

Intelligent document processing & surface automation

Static selectors often fail in legacy apps, therefore, our bots utilize computer vision integration to "see" and interpret dynamic interfaces, Citrix environments, or unstructured PDF data just like a human operator would, only faster.

Self-healing workflows & exception handling

Fragile bots break when user interfaces update, so we embed ML development strategies that allow your automations to recognize patterns, predict exceptions, and adapt to minor system changes without constantly crashing.

Attended automation assistants

For complex tasks requiring human judgment, custom AI copilot development sits alongside your staff, handling the heavy data lifting and form-filling in real-time while letting the human make the final strategic call.

Case studies

We engineer elegant, scalable solutions that handle the heavy lifting. We translate your boldest ideas into responsive, low-latency AI-powered applications.

Smart retail platform

An advanced smart retail solution that enhances the shopping experience by leveraging AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology. It enables retailers to track customer behavior, analyze shopping patterns, and optimize in-store operations with real-time insights.

  • Enhanced customer insights
  • Personalized marketing
  • Optimized store layouts
  • Data-driven decision making
  • Seamless integration
An intelligent solution to analyze NFT collectibles

  • ML for fraud
    • NFT
  • Learning module
  • BI
  • Smart risk assessment

A smart platform that provides users with actionable data on NFT collectibles, their provenance and ownership, thus enabling NFT enthusiasts to reduce risks and earn revenue. It can quickly access a large array of structured data and the results generated by ML models for analytical purposes.

  • The largest database of tokens and NFT collections
  • NFT performance indicators and value projection forecasts
  • AI-based NFT analysis
  • ML models to compare NFTs and find fakes
  • Risk alerts and notifications on fraudulent activities
Hypermarket warehouse automation with digital twins

  • Warehouse automation
  • Inventory management
  • Digital twins
    • AIRetail

This AI-powered warehouse automation system leverages digital twin technology to optimize order fulfillment, reduce human intervention, and accelerate grocery deliveries. By integrating intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyors, the system ensures seamless, 24/7 warehouse operations.

  • Faster order processing
  • Optimized workforce efficiency
  • Intelligent inventory management
  • Seamless automation
  • Non-stop operations
AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

AIRA is an AI-driven retina analysis tool that enhances medical diagnostics by leveraging machine learning to detect and differentiate symptoms of retinal diseases. It provides doctors with a comprehensive knowledge base and assists in early disease detection.

  • AI-powered retina analysis
  • Enhanced diagnosis
  • Universal knowledge base
  • Automated screening
  • Improved prediction models
Intellectual property protection service in Web3

  • IP protection
    • Web3
  • Real-time monitoring
  • Personalized AI
    • NFT

PixelPlex has delivered an AI-powered IP protection platform that is set to help NFT creators, projects, brands, and marketplaces to track and prevent the infringement of their intellectual property in the Web3 space.

  • Convenient search of user’s IP
  • Support for Ethereum and Solana assets
  • Built-in data layer with data for over 82 million NFTs, events, etc.
  • Computer vision and NLP models monitoring blockchain in real time
  • Ability to create DMCA reports
Why choose PixelPlex

More than a model – we engineer your success

We look at the big picture. From our agile MVP development services to full-scale enterprise architectures, we design RPA solutions that stick around. We help you launch effectively and adapt intelligently, ensuring your platform is ready for whatever the future holds.

Innovate boldly with safety built-in

Go ahead and dream big – we’ve got the safety checks covered. We embed strict security and ethical standards right from the blueprint stage. By rigorously testing against threats, we ensure your solutions are robust and secure, giving you the confidence to lead the market.

Breaking new ground with AI & Web3

Why settle for standard tech when you can pioneer the next generation? Our custom software development services merge the intelligence of AI with the trust of blockchain. We help you leverage this powerful synergy to deliver user experiences that are transparent, secure, and unlike anything else out there.

17 years

in the technology industry

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients dApps

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of RPA development for your business

1.

Turn 40-hour distinct tasks into 4-minute loops

Your digital workforce operates 24/7 without coffee breaks or shift changes, processing high-volume data entry at speeds no human can match. This eliminates operational bottlenecks instantly, freeing your actual team to focus on strategy rather than spreadsheet fatigue.

2.

Eradicate the human errors that cost you money

By strictly following deterministic logic, custom RPA bot development ensures every form, invoice, and entry is processed with 100% precision. You effectively remove the risk of human error from your critical data pipelines, ensuring your downstream analytics are always based on clean facts.

3.

Bridge your bleeding-edge SaaS with dusty legacy systems

There is no need to wait for expensive API overhauls to get your applications talking to each other. These bots interact directly with the user interface to synchronize data across disconnected platforms, acting as the universal glue for systems that were never designed to integrate.

4.

Scale your workforce capacity instantly during spikes

Handle Black Friday surges or end-of-month reconciliations without frantic hiring sprees or overtime costs. You can clone your digital workers instantly to match sudden demand, ensuring your throughput capacity is always exactly what the moment requires.

5.

Turn regulatory headaches into invisible background processes

Every action performed during the RPA software development lifecycle generates a pristine, unalterable log file. This automatically creates a granular audit trail for every transaction, satisfying even the strictest compliance officers without requiring extra human effort.

6.

Validate ROI in weeks instead of years

Stop bleeding capital on long-winded digital transformation projects that fail to launch. This low-code approach allows for rapid prototyping and deployment, letting you prove value and recoup your investment on specific processes before scaling across the wider enterprise.

Cost of RPA development

Starting at

$9,000

Eliminate manual operations and reduce human error with our targeted automation package.

What's included:

  • Process discovery & solution design
  • Single complex workflow automation
  • Secure API & payments integration
  • Exception handling & reporting logic
  • Deployment & team handover

Need to automate an entire ecosystem or integrate AI-driven decision making? We provide a detailed custom quote.

RPA development across domains

Stop wasting human talent on robotic tasks, as a custom RPA development company, we engineer 24/7 digital workforces that bridge your legacy systems and modern applications to eliminate manual data entry and operational bottlenecks.

FinTech & banking

Accelerate loan processing and tedious reconciliations by deploying bots that interact directly with your legacy mainframes and web portals to migrate data without APIs. Handle high-volume transaction matching and KYC verifications with zero error rates.

  • Account reconciliation automation
  • Loan origination processing
  • Automated KYC and compliance checks
  • Fraud alert triage and data aggregation
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Sync your inventory across multiple marketplaces and your ERP instantly without manual data entry using our targeted RPA bot development. Intelligent workflows trigger immediately after a purchase to process orders, generate invoices, and manage returns.

  • Multi-channel inventory synchronization
  • Automated order processing and invoicing
  • Returns and refunds management
  • Competitor price monitoring and scraping
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Eliminate the data gaps between your TMS, WMS, and client portals by automating shipment tracking updates. Software bots scrape carrier websites for real-time status changes and update your internal systems instantly, preventing communication lag.

  • Automated shipment tracking updates
  • Invoice and bill of lading processing
  • Carrier portal scraping and data entry
  • Procurement and inventory reordering
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Free your medical staff from EMR data entry to focus entirely on patient care by automating claims processing and insurance verification. RPA software development bridges the interoperability gap between disparate hospital systems.

  • Claims processing and billing automation
  • Patient data migration and entry
  • Appointment scheduling and reminders
  • Regulatory reporting and audit trails
medical technology interface

Real estate

Property management becomes effortless when bots handle tenant onboarding, lease renewals, and payment reminders automatically via email and SMS gateways. You can also deploy automated scrapers to aggregate listings and valuation data from multiple external sites.

  • Tenant onboarding and screening
  • Lease contract management
  • Automated payment reminders
  • Property listing aggregation
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

Streamline complex joint venture accounting and land lease management by automating the extraction and validation of data from varied field reports and spreadsheets. Bots ensure rigorous compliance by cross-referencing safety logs with regulatory databases.

  • Joint venture accounting automation
  • Automated safety reporting and logging
  • Land lease management
  • Supply chain data entry and validation
offshore oil rig

RPA development process

PixelPlex engineers robust automation frameworks that liberate your team from repetitive drudgery, allowing your business to scale operations with precision rather than headcount.

1. Process discovery & feasibility analysis

arrow

2. Solution design & architecture

arrow

3. Intelligent bot engineering

arrow

4. Quality assurance & UAT

arrow

5. Orchestration & deployment

arrow

6. Support & ecosystem scaling

arrow

Process discovery & feasibility analysis

Feasibility is assessed immediately to guarantee a tangible return on investment and technical viability before a single line of code is written.

Deliverables

  • Process definition document
  • Opportunity assessment matrix
  • Roi projection & roadmap

Solution design & architecture

This phase solidifies the bot's logic to ensure resilience against future UI changes or data variations, preventing fragile automations.

Deliverables

  • Solution design document
  • Exception handling strategy
  • Environment setup plan

Intelligent bot engineering

Clean, modular code is prioritized to make future updates painless and ensure the bots can operate at lightning speed without errors.

Deliverables

  • Workflow coding & scripting
  • Cognitive automation integration
  • Modular component library

Quality assurance & UAT

Your team validates the results in a staging environment during User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to confirm the bots perform exactly as expected under real-world pressure.

Deliverables

  • User acceptance testing results
  • Stress test reports
  • Error logging configuration

Orchestration & deployment

Seamless integration with your existing ERP or CRM systems ensures the automation runs quietly and reliably in the background with zero disruption.

Deliverables

  • Production environment launch
  • Job scheduling & triggers
  • Bot credentials management

Support & ecosystem scaling

PixelPlex supports the establishment of an internal Center of Excellence to govern your digital workforce and identify the next wave of impactful processes.

Deliverables

  • Live performance dashboards
  • Change management support
  • Automation center of excellence

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How does your RPA development company prevent bots from crashing when a user interface changes?

As a reliable RPA development company, we implement robust dynamic selectors and fallback Anchor Base methods, allowing the bot to intelligently adapt to minor UI updates without breaking.

What security measures do you use for sensitive login credentials during RPA development?

We prioritize security by strictly integrating with enterprise-grade credential stores (like Azure Key Vault), ensuring passwords are never hardcoded and remain encrypted both in transit and at rest.

Can your RPA bot development bypass slow on-screen clicking for faster execution?

Yes, our RPA bot development prioritizes leveraging backend API calls and direct database queries where possible, which can reduce execution time by up to 90% compared to surface automation.

How do your RPA development services ensure high-volume processes don't lead to backlogs during peak demand?

We use Intelligent Dispatcher/Performer architectures with transaction queues to distribute workloads horizontally across multiple robot runners, enabling instant scalability during volume spikes.

How do you ensure our RPA software development maintains a perfect audit trail for compliance?

Every action performed by the bot generates a pristine, unalterable log file, automatically creating a granular audit trail for every transaction to satisfy regulatory and compliance requirements.

What is the benefit of your modular framework for RPA development?

Our modular framework strictly separates config files from the code, guaranteeing seamless migration from User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to the Production environment without needing to modify the core bot logic.

