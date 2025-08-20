Leveraging a modular object repository structure, we build RPA frameworks that are chemically pure – separating business logic from interface interactions to ensure security, compliance, and zero-touch maintainability.
Instead of relying on brittle static coordinates or strict XPaths, robust dynamic selectors and fallback Anchor Base methods are implemented to ensure your digital workforce adapts to minor interface changes without breaking.
Your workflows will be architected with sophisticated global exception handlers and self-healing logic, automatically killing stuck applications and logging detailed system states so the bot recovers itself without human intervention.
Security is prioritized by integrating strictly with enterprise-grade credential stores (like Azure Key Vault or Orchestrator Assets), ensuring passwords are never hardcoded and remain encrypted both in transit and at rest.
Where possible, the automation bypasses the graphical interface entirely by leveraging backend API calls and direct database queries, reducing execution time by up to 90% while dramatically increasing data accuracy.
Config files are strictly separated from code logic using a modular framework (like REFramework), ensuring seamless migration from UAT to Production environments without needing to modify a single line of the bot's code.
Intelligent Dispatcher/Performer architectures utilize transaction queues to distribute workloads across multiple robot runners simultaneously, allowing your operation to scale horizontally the moment demand increases.
Manual workflows are the silent killer of scalability and employee morale. We help you deploy your first digital workforce, turning chaotic, repetitive processes into resilient, intelligent automations that operate with absolute precision and zero downtime.
Your pilot project moves rapidly from a messy process map to a resilient bot, utilizing advanced AI development to ensure the automation handles complex decision-making logic rather than just blindly following keystrokes.
Instead of burying automations inside clunky control panels, employees trigger workflows through natural language, where sophisticated chatbot development bridges the gap between your team'`s Slack or Teams requests and the robot's execution.
Static selectors often fail in legacy apps, therefore, our bots utilize computer vision integration to "see" and interpret dynamic interfaces, Citrix environments, or unstructured PDF data just like a human operator would, only faster.
Fragile bots break when user interfaces update, so we embed ML development strategies that allow your automations to recognize patterns, predict exceptions, and adapt to minor system changes without constantly crashing.
For complex tasks requiring human judgment, custom AI copilot development sits alongside your staff, handling the heavy data lifting and form-filling in real-time while letting the human make the final strategic call.
We engineer elegant, scalable solutions that handle the heavy lifting. We translate your boldest ideas into responsive, low-latency AI-powered applications.
An advanced smart retail solution that enhances the shopping experience by leveraging AI, IoT, and iBeacon technology. It enables retailers to track customer behavior, analyze shopping patterns, and optimize in-store operations with real-time insights.
A smart platform that provides users with actionable data on NFT collectibles, their provenance and ownership, thus enabling NFT enthusiasts to reduce risks and earn revenue. It can quickly access a large array of structured data and the results generated by ML models for analytical purposes.
This AI-powered warehouse automation system leverages digital twin technology to optimize order fulfillment, reduce human intervention, and accelerate grocery deliveries. By integrating intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyors, the system ensures seamless, 24/7 warehouse operations.
AIRA is an AI-driven retina analysis tool that enhances medical diagnostics by leveraging machine learning to detect and differentiate symptoms of retinal diseases. It provides doctors with a comprehensive knowledge base and assists in early disease detection.
PixelPlex has delivered an AI-powered IP protection platform that is set to help NFT creators, projects, brands, and marketplaces to track and prevent the infringement of their intellectual property in the Web3 space.
We look at the big picture. From our agile MVP development services to full-scale enterprise architectures, we design RPA solutions that stick around. We help you launch effectively and adapt intelligently, ensuring your platform is ready for whatever the future holds.
Go ahead and dream big – we’ve got the safety checks covered. We embed strict security and ethical standards right from the blueprint stage. By rigorously testing against threats, we ensure your solutions are robust and secure, giving you the confidence to lead the market.
Why settle for standard tech when you can pioneer the next generation? Our custom software development services merge the intelligence of AI with the trust of blockchain. We help you leverage this powerful synergy to deliver user experiences that are transparent, secure, and unlike anything else out there.
17 years
in the technology industry
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients dApps
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Your digital workforce operates 24/7 without coffee breaks or shift changes, processing high-volume data entry at speeds no human can match. This eliminates operational bottlenecks instantly, freeing your actual team to focus on strategy rather than spreadsheet fatigue.
By strictly following deterministic logic, custom RPA bot development ensures every form, invoice, and entry is processed with 100% precision. You effectively remove the risk of human error from your critical data pipelines, ensuring your downstream analytics are always based on clean facts.
There is no need to wait for expensive API overhauls to get your applications talking to each other. These bots interact directly with the user interface to synchronize data across disconnected platforms, acting as the universal glue for systems that were never designed to integrate.
Handle Black Friday surges or end-of-month reconciliations without frantic hiring sprees or overtime costs. You can clone your digital workers instantly to match sudden demand, ensuring your throughput capacity is always exactly what the moment requires.
Every action performed during the RPA software development lifecycle generates a pristine, unalterable log file. This automatically creates a granular audit trail for every transaction, satisfying even the strictest compliance officers without requiring extra human effort.
Stop bleeding capital on long-winded digital transformation projects that fail to launch. This low-code approach allows for rapid prototyping and deployment, letting you prove value and recoup your investment on specific processes before scaling across the wider enterprise.
Starting at
$9,000
Eliminate manual operations and reduce human error with our targeted automation package.
What's included:
Need to automate an entire ecosystem or integrate AI-driven decision making? We provide a detailed custom quote.
Stop wasting human talent on robotic tasks, as a custom RPA development company, we engineer 24/7 digital workforces that bridge your legacy systems and modern applications to eliminate manual data entry and operational bottlenecks.
Accelerate loan processing and tedious reconciliations by deploying bots that interact directly with your legacy mainframes and web portals to migrate data without APIs. Handle high-volume transaction matching and KYC verifications with zero error rates.
Sync your inventory across multiple marketplaces and your ERP instantly without manual data entry using our targeted RPA bot development. Intelligent workflows trigger immediately after a purchase to process orders, generate invoices, and manage returns.
Eliminate the data gaps between your TMS, WMS, and client portals by automating shipment tracking updates. Software bots scrape carrier websites for real-time status changes and update your internal systems instantly, preventing communication lag.
Free your medical staff from EMR data entry to focus entirely on patient care by automating claims processing and insurance verification. RPA software development bridges the interoperability gap between disparate hospital systems.
Property management becomes effortless when bots handle tenant onboarding, lease renewals, and payment reminders automatically via email and SMS gateways. You can also deploy automated scrapers to aggregate listings and valuation data from multiple external sites.
Streamline complex joint venture accounting and land lease management by automating the extraction and validation of data from varied field reports and spreadsheets. Bots ensure rigorous compliance by cross-referencing safety logs with regulatory databases.
PixelPlex engineers robust automation frameworks that liberate your team from repetitive drudgery, allowing your business to scale operations with precision rather than headcount.
Feasibility is assessed immediately to guarantee a tangible return on investment and technical viability before a single line of code is written.
Deliverables
This phase solidifies the bot's logic to ensure resilience against future UI changes or data variations, preventing fragile automations.
Deliverables
Clean, modular code is prioritized to make future updates painless and ensure the bots can operate at lightning speed without errors.
Deliverables
Your team validates the results in a staging environment during User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to confirm the bots perform exactly as expected under real-world pressure.
Deliverables
Seamless integration with your existing ERP or CRM systems ensures the automation runs quietly and reliably in the background with zero disruption.
Deliverables
PixelPlex supports the establishment of an internal Center of Excellence to govern your digital workforce and identify the next wave of impactful processes.
Deliverables
GPT-5 (OpenAI)
Claude 4.5 Opus (Anthropic)
Gemini 3 Pro (Google)
OpenAI o3 (Reasoning)
Llama 4 "Maverick" (Meta)
Grok 4 (xAI)
DeepSeek-R1 (DeepSeek)
Claude 4.5 Sonnet (Anthropic)
Qwen 3 (Alibaba)
Gemini 2.5 Flash (Google)
Mistral Large 3 (Mistral AI)
Phi-4 (Microsoft)
Command R+ (Cohere)
Nemotron-4 (NVIDIA)
Codestral (Mistral)
We fuse the security of blockchain with the power of smart data. Our team is dedicated to building future-ready solutions that don't just solve today's problems but position your business to thrive in a decentralized, data-first world.
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance IndustryFitness
We create custom fitness software solutions that support meaningful training and steady engagement from the first session.
If you’re building a digital product for active users and need a team with real project experience behind it, we’ll help you bring it to life with clarity and purpose.
$257B
Global Fitness Industry
24%
Digital Growth
Solutions for FitnessBanking
Financial systems face continuous change and ongoing scrutiny throughout their lifecycle as products evolve.
Our solutions are designed to stay predictable under regulatory oversight and daily operational load, helping teams build systems they can rely on.
$191T
Global Bank Assets
62%
Digital Payments Use
Solutions for BankingRestaurant
Custom restaurant management software allows for reducing costs, smooth internal CRM and delivery systems integration, and easy scalability.
We develop restaurant ecosystems that turn your complex business data into actionable insights that the whole team can understand and use.
$4.2T
Global Food Service Market Value
+7.2%
Annual Growth Rate
Solutions for Restaurant
