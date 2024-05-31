NFT art marketplace development services background

Digitize your art business and create a tight-knit community

Need a flagship store to sell unique pieces of art and convey your brand identity? With a custom NFT art marketplace, you will tell a story, cultivate values, and set interaction rules. Your platform will be a place where digital art isn't just sold but celebrated, debated, and canonized.

Challenges we solve

Our experienced blockchain and Web3 developers closely examine every project and develop a roadmap to address the possible issues and meet expectations in the most efficient way.

Afraid of building another listing-like platform?

We will create a home for your art. Your marketplace will have your brand identity reflected in colors, fonts, button designs, etc. Support it with additional functionality like token-gated access to exclusive content, a specific royalty structure, or integration with a game.

Tired of paying high transaction fees to third-party platforms?

Establish your rules and control revenue streams. For example, you can enforce your own royalty rules directly in your smart contracts, ensuring creators get paid fairly on every secondary sale, forever.

Lack community connections?

Segment your audience, analyze their behavior, and talk to them. Turn your custom NFT art marketplace into a community hub with token-gated forums, exclusive drop pages for certain collectors, and direct messaging.

Need more control and independence?

Relying on third-party platforms means your data security depends on someone else. At PixelPlex, we take security measures seriously by providing regular audits and implementing role-based access control and other protection mechanisms.

Wish to attract a wider audience?

Our team of experts knows how to address various types of NFT art marketplace visitors, such as creators, collectors, entrepreneurs, startups, famous art galleries, and popular brands. Create the space where they can achieve their goals.

Concerned about the absence of analytics insights?

Third-party platforms offer limited insight into your collectors, keeping you from understanding their true motivations. A custom marketplace allows you to own your data, track collector behavior, and create personalized experiences that drive loyalty and sales.

Our NFT art marketplace development services

We guide you on the way to a perfect NFT art marketplace that will boost your revenue and attract creators and buyers.

NFT consulting

The PixelPlex team of experts analyzes each project, predicts possible difficulties, and suggests measures to handle them. Your art marketplace will be created in accordance with best practices and regulatory compliance.

NFT marketplace development

NFT marketplace development services cover the whole cycle of stages from idea to launch. We make sure your data is safe with advanced security protocols and verification systems.

NFT ecosystem development

Through metaverse development, make your marketplace a part of something bigger. Get the most out of smart contracts and blockchain technologies. Your custom marketplace will seamlessly integrate with payment and storage systems and will support scalable token standards.

NFT lending platform development

NFT development services might be supplemented with our NFT lending platforms. We enable secure peer-to-peer operations with smart contract escrow, tokenized collateral, and advanced bad loan detection.

NFT marketplace audit

Developing a marketplace is half a deal. Our team conducts regular checks that include code reviews, cybersecurity assessments, and smart contracts audits to mitigate risks and address possible issues.

DeFi NFT solutions development

Our platforms integrate smart contract escrow and token-based collateral to facilitate seamless and trusted transactions. Your art community will enjoy advanced features like NFT staking, collateralization, and DAO-enabled governance for collective ownership.

Our NFT marketplace success stories

These examples highlight how PixelPlex develops custom marketplaces for various types of clients.

NFT marketplace for ASMR content

Xtingles is a unique NFT marketplace where users can buy, collect, and resell ASMR files. Artists can mint and list their work on the platform. Automated smart contracts ensure that both the platform and creators receive their share of revenue from primary and secondary sales.

  • Blocto wallet integration
  • Drops and secondary market purchase options
  • Cadence-based smart contracts
  • MoonPay system implementation
  • Fiat to stablecoin conversion
NFT marketplace for video creators

A leading platform for high-resolution stock videos addressed PixelPlex to develop an NFT marketplace for video creators. The platform features advanced monetization tools, is powered by its own utility token, and integrates seamlessly with popular Ethereum wallets.

  • Carbon-neutral ecosystem
  • Fiat and crypto payments
  • Platform’s own token (Savage token)
  • Up to 16K footage support
  • Ethereum wallets integration
Flow-powered NFT marketplace for precious stones

This marketplace doesn’t only aim at selling and collecting opal gemstones. It is also the basis of a metaverse that unites opal fans and experts and leads to their effective communication and mining.

  • Blocto wallet integration
  • Stripe payment system
  • Embedded delivery functionality
  • AML/KYC authentication
  • Escrow mechanism implementation
Analysis and audit for NFT marketplace

We provided a comprehensive smart contracts analysis and audit of the PRISM platform. Our experts identified critical flaws and vulnerabilities and provided strategic recommendations to ensure seamless platform performance.

  • Initial code optimization
  • Debugging smart contracts
  • Embedded migration tool
  • Ethereum blockchain connection
  • CI/CD preparations
Why work with PixelPlex

Pioneers of the blockchain

PixelPlex has been leading the blockchain for more than 12 years already. As pioneers, we have expertise in tokenization fields, smart contracts, and DeFi systems. We have applied our knowledge in more than 450 success stories of our clients.

Security you can trust

Security isn't just a feature we add, it's a must. We build with a commitment to full transparency, creating platforms that are secure, auditable, and trustworthy. We defend your platform's integrity, your artists' work, and your collectors' investments to protect your brand's reputation.

After-launch partnership

We don’t leave our clients after launch. We provide full-cycle support, using advanced technologies that allow your marketplace to adapt and self-improve over time. We ensure your platform evolves in step with your growing needs and the ever-changing market.

$1.2B+

raised by clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

unicorns among our projects

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Key benefits of PixelPlex NFT art marketplace development

Fast launch

Expert blockchain and Web3 developers use proven frameworks and tools to accelerate development. This allows you to enter the market quickly and start attracting art enthusiasts to your platform.

Revenue diversification

A custom NFT marketplace opens new income streams through transaction fees, minting services, and premium listings. It transforms artistic value into sustainable digital business models.

Enhanced security

PixelPlex professional services implement audited smart contracts and robust security protocols to protect against fraud, hacks, and counterfeit assets, ensuring user trust and platform integrity.

Superior UX

Our developers and designers create intuitive and responsive interfaces tailored for both artists and collectors. This simplifies minting, browsing, and trading, leading to higher engagement and retention.

Scalable infrastructure

Your NFT art marketplace will be ready for growing user numbers and transaction volumes. With our development services, you won’t compromise speed or security, supporting long-term growth and retaining users.

Ongoing innovation

PixelPlex is a development partner that provides continuous updates and feature integrations, keeping your platform aligned with evolving blockchain trends and user expectations.

Cost of NFT art marketplace development services

$50,000

Get a market-ready, scalable, and professionally developed NFT art marketplace with our all-inclusive foundational package.

What's included:

  • Strategy & custom UI/UX design
  • Smart contract development
  • Full-stack architecture and deployment
  • Core marketplace business features

Ready to start the development process? We’ll create a custom proposal for your vision.

Our tailored NFT marketplace development process

We guide our clients from an initial idea to full implementation, while delivering optimized solutions and tangible outcomes.

1. Discovery & planning

2. Smart contract development

3. Front-end & back-end development

4. Core feature implementation & testing

5. Deployment & launch

6. Post-launch support & maintenance

Discovery & planning

Our team of experts works with you to define the scope of the future NFT art marketplace, its target audience, core features, and technical architecture. This phase establishes a clear roadmap and design direction for the entire project.

Deliverables

  • Project requirements specification
  • Detailed technical architecture plan
  • A finalized project roadmap and timeline

Smart contract development

Web3 engineers write, test, and deploy the core smart contracts that will govern all marketplace logic, including minting, trading, auctions, and royalty distributions. Security is our highest priority.

Deliverables

  • Audited and deployed smart contract code
  • Comprehensive audit report
  • Documentation for all smart contract functions

Front-end & back-end development

Engineers and blockchain developers build a responsive interface that users interact with and the robust server infrastructure that powers the platform, ensuring a seamless and secure experience.

Deliverables

  • A fully functional, responsive web application
  • Integrated admin dashboard for platform management
  • Secure architecture and smooth UX/UI

Core feature implementation & testing

We integrate all essential marketplace features, connect them to the smart contracts, and conduct rigorous testing to ensure everything works flawlessly before launch.

Deliverables

  • Implementing core functionality
  • Quality assurance and bug reports
  • Beta testing feedback and resolution summary

Deployment & launch

This is the final step. The marketplace is deployed to the mainnet. Tech partners ensure a smooth and successful public launch of the NFT marketplace.

Deliverables

  • The live, production-ready NFT marketplace
  • Deployment documentation and runbooks
  • Performance and security baseline report

Post-launch support & maintenance

After the launch, ongoing technical support is provided. Careful maintenance and optimization ensure the platform remains secure, stable, and up-to-date with market trends.

Deliverables

  • A detailed support and maintenance plan
  • Regular performance and security updates
  • Analytics reports on platform usage and metrics

Our signature domains

Combining our technical expertise with Web3 technologies will elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We create blockchain solutions that improve performance and enhance data integrity, so that you receive a powerful advantage based on verifiable trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Tokenization

Digitize tangible assets such as real estate or artwork by converting them into digital tokens. This enables broader access to global trading and investment via blockchain-powered marketplaces.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Data science

Utilize data-driven analytics to empower more informed business decisions. We develop tailored solutions that transform intricate blockchain and off-chain data into practical, actionable insights.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Machine learning

Incorporate machine learning into your processes to increase efficiency and improve strategic planning. Our tailored solutions enable you to leverage AI for more intelligent and effective dApps.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What are NFTs?

An NFT stands for a non-fungible token that indicates a unique cryptographic item. It allows for trading those tokens through blockchain technology. An NFT art marketplace development company develops a space where users can securely sell, buy, and store NFTs without the risk of losing them or purchasing a counterfeit.

What if NFTs are the hype that will soon lose their popularity?

According to Statista, although the initial hype has passed, NFTs have found their niche in the art market. Digital art collectors are interested in purchasing art-related NFTs. Besides, the synergy between NFTs and current technologies such as AI and the metaverse allows for further development in the sphere of AI-generated art.

What is the best blockchain technology for an NFT marketplace?

There’s no ideal solution, as you always have to assess the trade-offs between speed, costs, security, etc. For example, if you are looking for lower costs, Polygon and Solana might be the relevant choice. Ethereum remains the gold standard for high-value art and has the largest ecosystem, but fees are higher. A reliable tech partner will help choose the best technological stack depending on the project requirements.

How long does it take to develop an NFT marketplace?

The development timeline for an NFT marketplace may range from 3 to 9 months, depending on the complexity of features, chosen blockchain, design depth, and customization requirements. A basic MVP may take 2-4 months, while a full-scale platform with advanced functionality (e.g., auctions, multi-chain support, advanced analytics) will require more time.

How can I create a profitable NFT art marketplace?

To build a profitable NFT marketplace, developers should follow several principles. First, target a specific niche and deeply understand your audience's needs to stand out in a crowded market. Next, select a blockchain that balances security, low transaction costs, and high speed to attract and retain users. Then, the interface should be intuitive and user-friendly to make buying, selling, and collecting NFTs effortless. Drive growth by building community through strategic marketing and partnerships with key influencers. Finally, commit to continuous improvement to stay ahead of competitors and adapt to market trends.

Read our blog

We are happy to share our thoughts, insights, and trends overview with you. Explore our latest blog articles.

