A comprehensive token platform for payments, vesting, and rewards on the Ethereum blockchain.
PixelPlex created a robust ERC-20 utility token and a set of smart contracts to manage tokenomics, including vesting, distribution, and reserves for the Coindepo ecosystem. The automates and secures the handling of the token supply for various stakeholders.
CoinDepo is a financial technology company specializing in digital asset services. The company offers a suite of products, including crypto savings accounts with high-yield interest, collateral-free loans, and a crypto credit card with cashback rewards, catering to over 83,000 users worldwide.
Date:
2025
Timeline:
3 weeks
from the 1st consultation to MVP
Users:
over 83 000
Team
Business analyst — 1
Solidity developer — 1
Our primary objective was to engineer a secure, transparent, and automated on-chain infrastructure for Coindepo's native token economy. We focused on three key goals:
Create a single, standardized utility token to serve as the core of all platform operations, ensuring seamless integration, transferability, and compliance within the broader Ethereum ecosystem.
Engineer a system to manage sophisticated token distribution schedules for multiple stakeholders – including investors, the team, and marketing pools – each with unique vesting rules, cliffs, and release timelines.
Build an immutable, on-chain accounting system to ensure every token allocation and distribution is publicly verifiable, building trust with users and dramatically simplifying financial audits.
PixelPlex successfully launched the Coindepo ERC-20 token ecosystem. The ecosystem consists of three core components:
Leveraging the industry-standard and pre-audited OpenZeppelin contracts reduced the client's smart contract development costs by 40%.
We delivered the entire tokenomics infrastructure and deployed it to the mainnet in just 3 weeks from the initial consultation, enabling a rapid launch.
The fully automated processes for vesting and distribution minimize the need for human involvement, significantly reducing ongoing staffing and operational costs.
By successfully passing a comprehensive third-party audit from CertiK, we provided the highest level of security assurance, building critical trust with the platform's 83,000 users and investors.
Have a vision for your native token?
Separate pools were created for the private sale, reserve, liquidity, team, marketing, and charity, each with its own distinct rules.
The contracts support vesting cliffs (an initial lock-up period) and linear release schedules for precise control over token distribution.
A critical security feature allows the admin to temporarily halt all token claims and transfers to mitigate threats in an emergency.
An administrative function enables the cancellation of a vesting plan for a specific user, with all unvested tokens returning to the main pool.
User role
1
Deploys the main token contract and configures all vesting pools (e.g., Private Sale, Team, Reserve) with their unique rules and unlocking schedules.
2
Assigns token allocations to all participants and initiates the start function to begin the global vesting period.
3
Claims tokens on behalf of custody beneficiaries for secure off-chain or centralized storage.
Investor / User
4
Connects their wallet to view their personal vesting schedule and the amount of tokens that have unlocked.
5
Once tokens are available, the user calls the claim function to receive their unlocked tokens directly in their wallet.
Custody Beneficiary
6
This role is a passive recipient whose assets are managed by the Admin. Their flow requires no on-chain action, as the Admin claims and manages the vested tokens on their behalf.
Need a reliable smart contract?
ERC-20 token for all ecosystem operations with a total supply of 1,000,000,000.
A suite of modular smart contracts to automate all vesting, distribution, and reserve management.
Audited by CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm.
The Coindepo ERC-20 token ecosystem is built on a secure and decentralized architecture
Blockchain
Ethereum Mainnet
Smart contracts
Solidity
ERC-20 Standard
OpenZeppelin
Token standard
ERC-20 Token Standard
We have successfully delivered solutions with over 1 million smart contract executions. Our experience spans a wide range of complex projects, including
We enhanced a community-governed DeFi platform by developing new smart contracts for single-asset staking and rolling out new staking pools across multiple blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon.
Our team built a cutting-edge DeFi solution for a decentralized economy, featuring a unique protocol for dApps on Bitcoin and Ethereum, complete with its own ERC-20 token.
We developed an Ethereum-based decentralized online gaming platform that utilizes smart contracts to facilitate secure and transparent wagers.
We provided a comprehensive smart contract audit for an NFT marketplace, identifying and fixing over 20 vulnerabilities to secure the system against potential attacks and ensure user safety.
