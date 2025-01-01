coindepo case preview
Coindepo ERC-20 Token Ecosystem

A comprehensive token platform for payments, vesting, and rewards on the Ethereum blockchain.

About the solution

PixelPlex created a robust ERC-20 utility token and a set of smart contracts to manage tokenomics, including vesting, distribution, and reserves for the Coindepo ecosystem. The automates and secures the handling of the token supply for various stakeholders.

About the client

CoinDepo is a financial technology company specializing in digital asset services. The company offers a suite of products, including crypto savings accounts with high-yield interest, collateral-free loans, and a crypto credit card with cashback rewards, catering to over 83,000 users worldwide.

Details

Date:

2025

Timeline:

3 weeks

from the 1st consultation to MVP

Users:

over 83 000

Team

Business analyst — 1

Solidity developer — 1

Project goals & our vision

Our primary objective was to engineer a secure, transparent, and automated on-chain infrastructure for Coindepo's native token economy. We focused on three key goals:

GOAL 1SOLUTION 1

Establish a foundational ecosystem asset

Create a single, standardized utility token to serve as the core of all platform operations, ensuring seamless integration, transferability, and compliance within the broader Ethereum ecosystem.

How we achieved it?
We deployed a robust utility token that is fully compliant with the ERC-20 standard. This guarantees interoperability with all major wallets, exchanges, and decentralized applications, providing a versatile and future-proof asset for Coindepo’s users.
GOAL 2SOLUTION 2

Secure and automate complex tokenomics

Engineer a system to manage sophisticated token distribution schedules for multiple stakeholders – including investors, the team, and marketing pools – each with unique vesting rules, cliffs, and release timelines.

How we achieved it?
We designed and implemented a modular system of smart contracts for vesting, distribution, and reserves. This architecture automates the entire token release process, eliminating manual, error-prone calculations.
GOAL 3SOLUTION 3

Provide radical transparency and auditability

Build an immutable, on-chain accounting system to ensure every token allocation and distribution is publicly verifiable, building trust with users and dramatically simplifying financial audits.

How we achieved it?
We leveraged the native capabilities of the Ethereum blockchain, where all smart contract operations are recorded as permanent, transparent transactions. This provides a fully auditable trail for every token, offering unparalleled clarity to users, stakeholders, and external auditors.

Delivery

PixelPlex successfully launched the Coindepo ERC-20 token ecosystem. The ecosystem consists of three core components:

  • CoindepoToken
  • CoindepoPoolsVesting & Reserves smart contract
  • CoindepoSaleDistribution smart contract
coindepo delivery image

Business value

Reduced development costs icon

Reduced development costs

Leveraging the industry-standard and pre-audited OpenZeppelin contracts reduced the client's smart contract development costs by 40%.

Unmatched speed-to-market icon

Unmatched speed-to-market

We delivered the entire tokenomics infrastructure and deployed it to the mainnet in just 3 weeks from the initial consultation, enabling a rapid launch.

Optimized operational efficiency icon

Optimized operational efficiency

The fully automated processes for vesting and distribution minimize the need for human involvement, significantly reducing ongoing staffing and operational costs.

Enhanced user & investor trust icon

Enhanced user & investor trust

By successfully passing a comprehensive third-party audit from CertiK, we provided the highest level of security assurance, building critical trust with the platform's 83,000 users and investors.

Key features & functionality

key features and functionality image

Multiple pools for different token allocations

Separate pools were created for the private sale, reserve, liquidity, team, marketing, and charity, each with its own distinct rules.

Gradual and cliff vesting

The contracts support vesting cliffs (an initial lock-up period) and linear release schedules for precise control over token distribution.

Pausable contract functions

A critical security feature allows the admin to temporarily halt all token claims and transfers to mitigate threats in an emergency.

Revocable vesting schedules

An administrative function enables the cancellation of a vesting plan for a specific user, with all unvested tokens returning to the main pool.

User roles & user flow

User roles and user flow scheme

User role

System setup

1

Deploys the main token contract and configures all vesting pools (e.g., Private Sale, Team, Reserve) with their unique rules and unlocking schedules.

Allocation & activation

2

Assigns token allocations to all participants and initiates the start function to begin the global vesting period.

Custody management

3

Claims tokens on behalf of custody beneficiaries for secure off-chain or centralized storage.

Investor / User

View allocation

4

Connects their wallet to view their personal vesting schedule and the amount of tokens that have unlocked.

Claim vested tokens

5

Once tokens are available, the user calls the claim function to receive their unlocked tokens directly in their wallet.

Custody Beneficiary

Receipt

6

This role is a passive recipient whose assets are managed by the Admin. Their flow requires no on-chain action, as the Admin claims and manages the vested tokens on their behalf.

Project results

Utility token icon

Utility token

ERC-20 token for all ecosystem operations with a total supply of 1,000,000,000.

  • Drives user engagement & loyalty
  • Enables platform rewards & incentives
  • Creates a tradable ecosystem asset
Smart contracts for FinTech icon

Smart contracts for FinTech

A suite of modular smart contracts to automate all vesting, distribution, and reserve management.

  • Automates complex financial logic
  • Eliminates costly human error
  • Ensures transparent, auditable records
Successful third-party audit icon

Successful third-party audit

Audited by CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm.

  • Validates code security & integrity
  • Builds critical stakeholder trust
  • Mitigates financial and reputational risk

Technologies and architecture

The Coindepo ERC-20 token ecosystem is built on a secure and decentralized architecture

Blockchain

Ethereum Mainnet icon

Ethereum Mainnet

Smart contracts

Solidity icon

Solidity

ERC-20 Standard icon

ERC-20 Standard

OpenZeppelin icon

OpenZeppelin

Token standard

ERC-20 Token Standard icon

ERC-20 Token Standard

Our extensive smart contract expertise

We have successfully delivered solutions with over 1 million smart contract executions. Our experience spans a wide range of complex projects, including

