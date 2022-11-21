Ethereum 2.0 vs Polkadot: Ultimate Comparison

September 2022 has become a significant month for the blockchain community. This month, the Ethereum development team completed the Merge – a switch from the original PoW mechanism to PoS that reduced Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99%, improved scalability, and boosted the speed of transactions.
In today’s video, we discuss the key features of Ethereum 2.0, compare it to Polkadot, and answer the question: Can Polkadot really outmatch Ethereum 2.0?
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
0:21 What is Ethereum?
1:54 What is Ethereum 2.0?
2:51 What is Polkadot?
3:49 What is better: Ethereum 2.0 or Polkadot?
7:24 Which blockchain should you choose for your project?
8:03 Final thoughts