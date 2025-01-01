ICO platform for DeFi
Return

Preshent

ICO Platform for DeFi

About the client

Preshent envisioned launching PRSH tokens via an intuitive ICO platform, enabling users to buy, stake, and earn rewards on the BNB Smart Chain. Their aim is to create a trustworthy ecosystem, providing transparent, traceable, and reliable transactions.

Details

Team

    • UI/UX designer
    • BA analyst
    • Front-end developer
    • Back-end developer
    • QA/Testing engineer
    • Blockchain consultant
    • Solidity developer
    • Project manager
    • DevOps

Project goals

  • 1

    Balanced Rewards

    Develop a balanced approach to rewards, incentives, and token distribution that fosters community engagement and long-term sustainability.

  • 2

    Secure Smart Contracts

    Implement secure, audited smart contracts for PRSH token issuance, staking, and presale phases.

  • 3

    User-Friendly Solution

    Build a user-friendly solution for token purchases, staking flows, and KYC/AML compliance.

DELIVERY

By customizing a white-label solution, PixelPlex developed and delivered a tailored ICO platform, incorporating the client's specific feature requirements

  • Rapid development
  • Client-centric customizations
  • Holistic support

Solution

Our blockchain development company worked closely with Preshent to define the platform’s feature set, refine existing functionalities, and introduce new capabilities such as multi-tier staking pools and referral bonuses. The end result is a comprehensive DeFi ICO platform on BSC, featuring:

  • Transparent tokenomics for user confidence
  • Simplified user flow from registration to token purchase
  • Secure staking mechanisms with automated reward payouts
  • Integrated referral rewards to fuel organic growth

This joint effort ensured Preshent could seamlessly launch PRSH tokens, encouraging wide-scale participation and trust among both retail and institutional investors.

Laptop logo
Solution background

Have a concept in mind?

Key features & functionality

Preshent, a ICO platform for DeFi slide 1
Preshent, a ICO platform for DeFi slide 2
Preshent, a ICO platform for DeFi slide 3
Preshent, a ICO platform for DeFi slide 4
Preshent, a ICO platform for DeFi slide 5
Preshent, a ICO platform for DeFi slide 6
Preshent, a ICO platform for DeFi slide 7

Token marketplace

A dedicated marketplace where users can purchase PRSH tokens with full transparency.

  • Real-time token pricing
  • Easy onboarding
A green icon of a coins

Staking program

Incentivizes long-term holding with various lock-up periods offering different reward rates.

  • Flexible durations
  • Automated rewards
A green icon of a swap

Referral rewards

Users can invite friends and earn bonus tokens upon successful referrals.

  • Custom referral links
  • Growth-focused
A green icon of a wallet

User roles

Guest icon

Guest

  • Browse platform details without registration
  • Access limited public information
Buyer icon

Buyer

  • Register to purchase PRSH tokens within predefined limits
  • Participate in primary token sales or standard presales
Investor icon

Investor

  • Unlock higher token purchase limits
  • Often gain preferential pricing and exclusive opportunities
  • Ideal for larger stakeholders and institutional participants

User journey

01

Registration

Sign up on the Preshent landing page and create an account.

02

Waitlist & KYC

Link a crypto wallet using Web3Auth or any compatible solution.

03

Connect Wallet

Use Web3Auth to link a crypto wallet.

04

Purchase & Stake Tokens

Acquire PRSH for dividends or stake them to earn additional rewards.

05

Manage Investments

Track token performance, claim rewards, and withdraw tokens to external wallets.

Thinking of building something similar?

Let's talk about your ideas.

Technologies used

Frontend

Next.js

Next.js

React.js

React.js

Reown appkit

Reown appkit

Wagmi

Wagmi

TypeScript

TypeScript

Backend

Node.js

Node.js

web3.js

web3.js

Preshent’s platform utilizes a monolithic architecture, connecting the web interface directly to the underlying blockchain smart contracts.

  • Web frontend with wallet connectivity Allows seamless user interaction and transaction initiation.

  • Backend for enhanced security Stores user data securely, facilitates KYC checks, and fetches on-chain data for more intuitive dashboards.

This structure suits a straightforward ICO launch and staking solution while maintaining robust security and reliability.

  • Secure token contract Implemented with Solidity to adhere to ERC-20 standards, ensuring compatibility with the broader DeFi ecosystem.

  • Staking and presale contracts In addition to the core token contract, our team developed smart contracts to manage token staking and the presale.

  • Audited for security All contracts underwent rigorous third-party audits to identify vulnerabilities and maintain top-level trust.

  • Low transaction fees Reduces costs for both project owners and participants, encouraging broader adoption.

  • Fast transaction speed Delivers a smoother user experience with quick confirmations.

  • EVM compatibility Easily port existing Ethereum smart contracts and integrate with popular dApps.

  • Developed infrastructure Offers a mature ecosystem that supports faster development and scaling.

Project features

A green icon of a coins

Comprehensive staking functionality

A green icon of a swap

Marketplace for token purchases

A green icon of a wallet

Token withdrawal to multiple wallets

A green icon of a shield

KYC mechanism for enhanced security

A green icon of a hierarchy

Referral program enabling users to earn rewards

Additional best practices

Global icon

Community building

Encourage AMA sessions and regular project updates to instill trust.

Chain icon

Cross-chain integration

Plan for expansion to other chains if your user base grows.

Graph increase icon

Scalable staking pools

Adjust yields dynamically to maintain long-term platform health.

PixelPlex offers a full-service approach, covering everything from initial requirements gathering to final deployment and post-launch support.

Our robust white-label ICO foundation significantly cuts down on development timelines and budget, while still allowing for custom branding and unique feature additions.