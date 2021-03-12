Blockchain

How Blockchain Is Used in Legal Document Management

Document Management Systems (DMS) have already become a common tool for many office workers. However, issues such as lack of trust and transparency, the inability to track all changes and edits in documents, and document duplication can be critical to the flow of ordinary documents, let alone legal ones. Blockchain, in its turn, is one of the most promising technologies with the ability to solve these problems.

Salesforce Blockchain: A Distributed Ledger for CRM

The power of blockchains is in their capacity to transform and improve any given industry. In customer relationship management, blockchains facilitate security, privacy, and better network building. Check out the Salesforce Blockchain story as an example.

How Supply Chain Makes Use of TradeLens – Maersk and IBM Blockchain Solution

Blockchain has emerged as a go-to tool for all industries, with the supply chain being no exception. Back in 2018, Maersk joined forces with IBM to introduce TradeLens, a blockchain-based shipping solution that is already upending the world of supply chain and logistics. To date, the TradeLens project has attracted the attention of more than 170 companies globally and enabled them to streamline their workflows.

Blockchain in Insurance: What to Expect?

Blockchain is bound and determined to transform the insurance industry and create better products and markets. The technology has the potential to bring about substantial gains, reduce costs, enhance transparency, comply with regulatory requirements, and address many other industry issues.

Next Level Democracy: A Blockchain-Enabled Voting System

Democracies around the world are grappling with difficult questions about what the future holds for elections. Should we continue trusting central authorities to manage them? Or should we turn to new technological solutions to decentralize voting, thereby preventing electoral fraud and similar attempts to violate democratic processes? Blockchain offers some viable answers, but it also comes with its own set of challenges.

