Wherever you turn — blockchain is everywhere. The technology has penetrated even the dauntingly complex world of real estate. It has introduced the industry to tokenization, bringing the potential for greater transparency, liquidity, and inclusiveness.
Tokenization of real-world assets gives investors a chance to securely trade the whole or a fraction of the commodities they own. At the same time, asset-backed cryptocurrency mitigates volatility and offers a stable and trustworthy investment opportunity.
Few people believed in Bitcoin's success in 2009. In 2021, many people deeply regret not buying a few Bitcoins when the price had not yet sky-rocketed. Now, we witness another blockchain phenomenon that is about to transform the way we own and trade real things - asset tokenization.
Document Management Systems (DMS) have already become a common tool for many office workers. However, issues such as lack of trust and transparency, the inability to track all changes and edits in documents, and document duplication can be critical to the flow of ordinary documents, let alone legal ones. Blockchain, in its turn, is one of the most promising technologies with the ability to solve these problems.
The power of blockchains is in their capacity to transform and improve any given industry. In customer relationship management, blockchains facilitate security, privacy, and better network building. Check out the Salesforce Blockchain story as an example.
Blockchain has emerged as a go-to tool for all industries, with the supply chain being no exception. Back in 2018, Maersk joined forces with IBM to introduce TradeLens, a blockchain-based shipping solution that is already upending the world of supply chain and logistics. To date, the TradeLens project has attracted the attention of more than 170 companies globally and enabled them to streamline their workflows.
Blockchain is bound and determined to transform the insurance industry and create better products and markets. The technology has the potential to bring about substantial gains, reduce costs, enhance transparency, comply with regulatory requirements, and address many other industry issues.
Democracies around the world are grappling with difficult questions about what the future holds for elections. Should we continue trusting central authorities to manage them? Or should we turn to new technological solutions to decentralize voting, thereby preventing electoral fraud and similar attempts to violate democratic processes? Blockchain offers some viable answers, but it also comes with its own set of challenges.
