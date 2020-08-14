Blockchain

What Is a Blockchain Wallet?

With the advent of cryptocurrency, blockchain wallets have emerged as instruments for sending and receiving crypto funds and keeping a history of transactions. These seemingly simple tools come in different types and offer a variety of features to ensure high security of funds.

Two people move cryptocurrencies physical coins
Blockchain

Blockchain and IoT Solutions for Pharmaceutical Supply Chains

Today, pharmaceutical supply chains fail to overcome the challenges of transparency, safety, and to fulfill the ethical requirements set up by the regulatory bodies. While proprietary IT systems are unable to overcome these challenges, Blockchain and IoT technologies are emerging as secure and efficient solutions.

A medical worker assisted by artificial intelligence in performing research and managing supply
Blockchain

The 10 Basic Myths of Blockchain

Blockchain today is where the internet used to be in its early stages. It is a very promising emerging technology. However, most people are still unaware of its applications and enormous potential.

A person analyze the infographic, next to a computer monitor and bitcoin icons
Blockchain

Blockchain and Climate Change Applications

Though best known for its applications in cryptocurrency, blockchains are finding diverse applications in various fields. Blockchain climate change application can further the cause of sustainability in the coming years.

The Earth surrounded by the icons of climate change issues: littering, emissions, deforestation, natural disasters, chemical wastes, harmful production
Blockchain

Top Ethereum DeFi Lending, DEX, and Payments Projects

Decentralized finance has exploded into a sector with a steady growth of assets value locked in smart contracts. New types of DeFi projects are proliferating while DeFi lending, DeFi payments, and decentralized exchanges remain as the most profitable industry segments.

DeFi icon on a blue background
Blockchain

How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Wallet

Choosing a bitcoin wallet can be challenging, especially for cryptocurrency beginners. Knowing the key usability, privacy, and security features will lead you to the right decision.

Icon of a wallet that contains physical bitcoin coins