With the advent of cryptocurrency, blockchain wallets have emerged as instruments for sending and receiving crypto funds and keeping a history of transactions. These seemingly simple tools come in different types and offer a variety of features to ensure high security of funds.
Top 10 Facts to Consider When Hiring a Blockchain Development Team
Blockchain technology is no longer just a finance toolkit and has found its way into many industries. However, it is still an emerging technology and could lead to a ridiculously expensive and inefficient product if you hire the wrong team of developers.
Blockchain and IoT Solutions for Pharmaceutical Supply Chains
Today, pharmaceutical supply chains fail to overcome the challenges of transparency, safety, and to fulfill the ethical requirements set up by the regulatory bodies. While proprietary IT systems are unable to overcome these challenges, Blockchain and IoT technologies are emerging as secure and efficient solutions.
The 10 Basic Myths of Blockchain
Blockchain today is where the internet used to be in its early stages. It is a very promising emerging technology. However, most people are still unaware of its applications and enormous potential.
Blockchain and Climate Change Applications
Though best known for its applications in cryptocurrency, blockchains are finding diverse applications in various fields. Blockchain climate change application can further the cause of sustainability in the coming years.
Top Ethereum DeFi Lending, DEX, and Payments Projects
Decentralized finance has exploded into a sector with a steady growth of assets value locked in smart contracts. New types of DeFi projects are proliferating while DeFi lending, DeFi payments, and decentralized exchanges remain as the most profitable industry segments.
How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Wallet
Choosing a bitcoin wallet can be challenging, especially for cryptocurrency beginners. Knowing the key usability, privacy, and security features will lead you to the right decision.
Blockchain and Its Implementation in Finance, Real Estate, and Advertising
Global market research and data analytics companies constantly list blockchain among top strategic technologies. Blockchain is set to have the most impact on Finance, Real Estate, and Advertising industries in 2020, as businesses identify the ever growing need for going digital and securing non-cash transactions.
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest Ethereum news, enterprise solutions, developer resources, and more.