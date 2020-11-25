Blockchain

Blockchain Charity Projects and Their Philanthropic Benefits

Blockchain and smart contracts open up new opportunities in philanthropy, transforming aid into digital assets and building trust in charitable organizations. The givers can now track the impact of their contributions while charities can use crypto tokens to incentivize making donations.

A person donates bitcoin physical coin to a charity via PC
How Blockchain Can Improve Higher Education

As a peer-to-peer decentralized system based on consensus, transparency, and trust, blockchain technology is an ideal platform for building a modern ecosystem for the higher education sector. It has all the tools for introducing such innovations as verified student credentials, optimized resource management, secure content sharing, maintaining ownership rights, and promotion of a one-to-one tutoring system for self-paced learning.

Two students operating laptops next to a pile of books
Everything You Need to Know About Blockchain Security

In the age of information and communication technologies, cybersecurity is one of the biggest concerns for most businesses. With the centralized and firewalled IT systems not living up to their promises, blockchains are living up to become the backbone of next-generation secure applications.

Computer servers secured by a shield with a lock icon
Blockchain in K-12 Education: Benefits and Use Cases

Educational technology is constantly changing and adapting to new realities. Institutions are trying to attract students from across the globe. Blockchain technology can help bring their systems and processes in line with the students’ expectations.

Two students reading books and operating the laptop within the distance learning process
Blockchain Education Use Cases and Applications

Full accessibility of knowledge, streamlined management, and creating more incentives to learn through gamification and rewards are among the achievements of educational institutions that are embracing blockchain technology. Schools, Colleges, and Universities must take their first steps to innovation and integrate blockchain if they are to survive in such a competitive environment.

Teachers and students integrated into a decentralized education process
How to Invest in Blockchain Technology and Gain the Highest Returns

Blockchain technology development by world's leading tech companies and its adoption promising economic growth potential for businesses has opened up lucrative investment opportunities. Nevertheless, market players need to have the knowledge and awareness of the prospects of this new technology, the investment options, and key market players before making any decisions.

Three people monitor currencies rate and make deals