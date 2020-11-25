Blockchain and smart contracts open up new opportunities in philanthropy, transforming aid into digital assets and building trust in charitable organizations. The givers can now track the impact of their contributions while charities can use crypto tokens to incentivize making donations.
Blockchain startups are constantly challenging the status quo of almost every industry imaginable. These startups have the power to change how we all take ownership of our data, our assets, and our lives.
The food industry is closely tied in with all stages of the supply chain, from the picking of raw materials all the way through to the consumer’s shopping bag. Tracking the route, authentication, and safety confirmation of each product is a challenging task, but blockchain technology can offer a solution.
As a peer-to-peer decentralized system based on consensus, transparency, and trust, blockchain technology is an ideal platform for building a modern ecosystem for the higher education sector. It has all the tools for introducing such innovations as verified student credentials, optimized resource management, secure content sharing, maintaining ownership rights, and promotion of a one-to-one tutoring system for self-paced learning.
In the age of information and communication technologies, cybersecurity is one of the biggest concerns for most businesses. With the centralized and firewalled IT systems not living up to their promises, blockchains are living up to become the backbone of next-generation secure applications.
Educational technology is constantly changing and adapting to new realities. Institutions are trying to attract students from across the globe. Blockchain technology can help bring their systems and processes in line with the students’ expectations.
Full accessibility of knowledge, streamlined management, and creating more incentives to learn through gamification and rewards are among the achievements of educational institutions that are embracing blockchain technology. Schools, Colleges, and Universities must take their first steps to innovation and integrate blockchain if they are to survive in such a competitive environment.
Blockchain technology development by world's leading tech companies and its adoption promising economic growth potential for businesses has opened up lucrative investment opportunities. Nevertheless, market players need to have the knowledge and awareness of the prospects of this new technology, the investment options, and key market players before making any decisions.
