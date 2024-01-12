With blockchain technology gaining wider traction, the number of blockchain-powered apps is increasing exponentially year after year. The big question is: what should you consider when choosing a reliable blockchain development provider?

Since its inception, blockchain has emerged as a promising technology for many sectors, from healthcare to finance, providing increased security, transparency, and decentralization. According to Statista, the global blockchain technology market is expected to reach $1,235.71 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 82.8% from 2021. In 2023, there was a significant movement towards crypto regulation, which is likely to bring more clarity for innovators and founders. There have also been advancements in many other areas, including user experience and infrastructure. Another interesting fact is that 2023 saw a record number of NFT-based patented apps, which was 14 times higher than in 2020. As a result, the increasing number of blockchain-powered projects has amplified the demand for reliable blockchain development companies capable of handling any project complexity. In this article, we compiled a list of the top blockchain development companies in 2024, paying attention to multiple factors, from years of experience to services provided. We will also share tips on how to select a blockchain technology vendor for your specific project. Key parameters used to shortlist blockchain companies To shortlist the top blockchain companies, we considered the following parameters: Years of experience in the market

Client reviews from reliable/reputable sources (e.g. Clutch)

Services provided by the company

Company’s focus on blockchain technology

Experience across industries

Hourly rates

Technology stack So, let’s move on to the top blockchain development companies you should pay attention to in 2024. A list of top 10 blockchain development companies in 2024 1. PixelPlex Years of experience: 16 Rating on Clutch: 4.9 stars (28 reviews) Service focus: Blockchain 60% Top blockchain services provided: Blockchain development and consulting, smart contract development and audit, NFT and metaverse development, asset tokenization, dApps implementation, cryptocurrency exchange development Price per hour: $50 – $99 / hr Number of employees: 150+ Location: New York, London, Warsaw, Pfäffikon, Dubai, Tokyo Founded in 2007, PixelPlex has been consistently ranked as one of the top blockchain development companies by various industry analysts, including Clutch and Techreviewer. The company has successfully delivered over 450 projects, including 80+ blockchain-specific solutions and 2 unicorns. It has helped its clients raise over $500M through tokenization solutions. PixelPlex primarily focuses on blockchain development and consulting, delivering cutting-edge solutions to both enterprises and startups. The company boasts a diverse range of expertise across various industries, such as fintech, healthcare, retail, supply chain, real estate, and oil and gas. PixelPlex offers a comprehensive suite of blockchain-related services, including metaverse and NFT development, STO development, enterprise blockchain solutions, smart contract implementation and audit, dApps development, P2E game implementation, and cryptocurrency exchange development. The company’s portfolio showcases exclusive NFT marketplaces, blockchain-powered document management systems, cryptocurrency exchanges, metaverse games, community-governed DeFi platforms, an ML-powered NFT analytics service, a blockchain loyalty platform, asset tokenization platforms, a cutting-edge blockchain-enabled recycling-to-earn- system, and various dApps. Additionally, PixelPlex has completed numerous smart contract analysis and consulting projects. Moreover, the company has the experience working with all popular and emerging blockchain protocols, including but not limited to Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Binance, Polkadot, Hyperledger, and Flow. To stay at the forefront of new technological advancements, PixelPlex maintains a dedicated R&D team that continuously accumulates insights, researches new technologies, creates prototypes, fosters collaborative research partnerships, and tests innovative concepts. In addition to this, PixelPlex boasts a portfolio of its own blockchain-powered solutions, including but not limited to: Know Your Transaction — a solution that collects and analyzes data and metadata across crypto assets, transactions, and contracts. It transforms this input into custom datasets, ML models, and scores to power businesses’ market intelligence and compliance, minimizing fraud and crypto regulation risks.

— a solution that collects and analyzes data and metadata across crypto assets, transactions, and contracts. It transforms this input into custom datasets, ML models, and scores to power businesses’ market intelligence and compliance, minimizing fraud and crypto regulation risks. DocFlow — a blockchain-powered document management system utilizing smart contract mechanisms to ensure complete data security and authenticity.

— a blockchain-powered document management system utilizing smart contract mechanisms to ensure complete data security and authenticity. CryptoAPI — a blockchain as a service API that facilitates the integration of dApps to blockchain networks.

— a blockchain as a service API that facilitates the integration of dApps to blockchain networks. Arbitrage Bot — a proprietary technology designed to analyze massive sets of data to help users adjust trading strategies and make educated decisions.

2. Tech Alchemy Years of experience: 8 Rating on Clutch: 5 stars (28 reviews) Service focus: Blockchain 45% Top blockchain services provided: Blockchain, NFTs, metaverse, and DeFi app development Price per hour: $25 – $49 / hr Number of employees: 200+ Location: London Established in 2016, Tech Alchemy is a London-based software development agency with expertise in blockchain, AI, and emerging technologies. The company is regularly ranked among the top blockchain companies due to its versatile expertise and positive client reviews. The company offers diverse blockchain development services, primarily focusing on FinTech and DeFi apps, data immutability, NFTs, smart tokens, and metaverse. It also has experience working with major blockchain protocols on the market, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance, and Tron. Tech Alchemy collaborates with a variety of organizations and brands but primarily targets startups and midsize businesses. The agency supported multiple startups in raising a combined total of over £100M from minimum viable products and prototypes they’ve built. Tech Alchemy has diverse industry expertise, delivering solutions for consumer products and services, financial services, hospitality and leisure, real estate, and marketing. The company has developed numerous blockchain-powered projects, such as NFT marketplaces, platforms offering fractionalized properties, and blockchain multi-signature apps. 3. Peiko Years of experience: 7 Rating on Clutch: 5 stars (56 reviews) Service focus: Blockchain 80% Top blockchain services provided: Blockchain development, cryptocurrency development Price per hour: $25 – $49 / hr Number of employees: 67 Location: Kyiv, Nicosia, Tallinn Founded in 2017, Peiko has been regularly ranked among the best blockchain development companies by Clutch and Goodfirms. With 67 professionals on board, the company collaborates with both startups and enterprises. Peiko offers full-cycle blockchain development services, from idea assessment to post-launch support. Its expertise includes areas such as exchanges, crypto wallets, NFTs, DeFi apps, smart contracts, and marketplaces. The company’s portfolio showcases 25 successful blockchain projects. These include mobile crypto wallets, cryptocurrency exchange apps, and financial platforms. Peiko provides various collaboration models, including dedicated teams, fixed price, and time and material options. In terms of the industry spectrum, Peiko delivers solutions for fintech, retail, eCommerce, healthcare, and travel. 4. Eva Codes Years of experience: 5 Rating on Clutch: 5 stars (36 reviews) Service focus: Blockchain 85% Top blockchain services provided: Blockchain development, smart contracts implementation, NFT and metaverse development, DEX and DAO development Price per hour: $25 – $49 / hr Number of employees: 50-249 Location: Middletown, Yerevan, Kyiv Established in 2019, Eva Codes quickly became one of the top blockchain development companies, boasting numerous success stories. Eva Codes offers a comprehensive set of blockchain development services. These are DeFi development, tokenomics creation, smart contracts implementation, and DEX development. The company also specializes in delivering NFT marketplaces, metaverse games, DeFi solutions, DAOs, and P2E games. Experienced in leading blockchain protocols and platforms, such as Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Polkadot, Binance, Hyperledger, and Hedera, Eva Codes has a strong command over the technology. The company has completed over 150 projects, maintaining a 100% success rate on Upwork, and receiving recognition from Clutch as one of the top blockchain companies. In 2021 alone, the company delivered more than 50 projects. Some of the company’s featured projects include a generative NFT art marketplace, a cross-chain decentralized exchange platform, a metaverse browser-based game, a decentralized platform for cryptocurrency trading, and a yield optimization platform. 5. SpaceDev Years of experience: 7 Rating on Clutch: 5 stars (38 reviews) Service focus: Blockchain 60% Top blockchain services provided: Blockchain consulting and development, financial blockchain solutions implementation, DeFi and dApp development, smart contract development, technical research, NFT and web3 development Price per hour: $50 – $99 / hr Number of employees: 50 Location: Miami SpaceDev began its journey in 2017 and has since become one of the most popular blockchain development companies in USA. The company’s core services include blockchain development and consultancy, smart contract creation, as well as web3 and metaverse developments. SpaceDev is also proficient in developing DeFi apps, cryptocurrency exchange solutions, and crypto wallets. SpaceDev has 50+ expert engineers skilled in the latest technologies and oriented to a wide variety of industries, from financial services and information technology to gaming, marketing, and education. To date, the company has completed more than 100 projects for startups, businesses, and government agencies. Notable projects include payment solutions, crypto exchange systems, and digital asset management platforms.

