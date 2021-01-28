Blockchain

How Blockchain Is Shaking Up the Art Industry

Blockchain has made its presence felt in a number of industries, with the fine arts sphere being no exception. Thanks to distributed ledger technology (DLT), the art market now is able to tackle a host of issues connected with ownership, transparency, provenance, copyright, and forgery. As well as this, blockchain has changed the way we purchase, own, and even create works of art – thus transforming the art industry in ways never seen before.

A person designing web elements on a computer
Blockchain

How Can Gold Tokenization Transform the Financial Industry?

Tokenization can radically transform the way we invest in assets, encouraging the creation of a more inclusive financial system. With the help of blockchain technology, it’s possible to tokenize almost everything, from real estate to precious metals and even works of art.

Two people carrying coins next to an arcade machine
Blockchain

Top Hyperledger Projects and Applications

The Hyperledger project gives corporations precisely what they need – full control over access to their private assets. It is made possible with its complete set of blockchain frameworks, libraries, and tools to craft solutions for enterprise business workflow management.

Two people moving icons of Hyperledger Family projects
Blockchain

Introduction to Stablecoins. Use Cases and Examples

Suffering from price volatility, cryptocurrencies don’t often make the perfect fit for the needs of the general public. Stablecoins prove to be a promising alternative as they complement crypto features with the stability of established fiat currencies.

Two people analyzing stablecoins statistics
Blockchain

What You Need to Know About Hyperledger

Hyperledger has sparked interest among world-famous industry leaders eager to advance blockchain technology and assist those who wish to leverage it for the first time. With the ability to apply the ideas behind blockchain to a greater variety of use cases, Hyperledger is bound to make its presence felt everywhere.

A person working on a laptop next to skyscrapers and Hyperledger logo