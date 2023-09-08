Gaming has always held a strong appeal for project creators. But now, thanks to the evolving metaverse concept, we have the exciting opportunity to take the gaming experience to a whole new level.

Metaverse successfully blends virtual reality, gaming, tokenomics, live-streaming, and social media into an interactive ecosystem. Unlike traditional games, where users can pause, encounter game-ending setbacks, and reboot the gameplay, gaming in the metaverse happens in real-time, ensuring an immersive experience and increased user engagement. However, to create an efficient and interactive metaverse-like game experience, there are multiple factors to take into account, from selecting a suitable tech stack to creating a robust tokenomics strategy. To help you facilitate the processes of creating a metaverse gaming solution, we will share our experience setting the ground for an interactive metaverse game. We will use the example of Uforika — an engaging metaverse ecosystem designed in collaboration with our metaverse consultants. In this article, we’ll shed light on our approach to metaverse game development. We’ll also explore monetization strategies, the ideal tech stack, and tokenomics.

What are the main types of metaverse games? The metaverse represents an expansive digital universe, offering varied gaming experiences and user engagement platforms. Within this space, different types of metaverse games have emerged, each with its own unique structures and purposes. These include traditional centralized metaverse, centralized blockchain-powered metaverse, and decentralized blockchain-powered metaverse. Traditional centralized metaverse Traditional centralized virtual worlds don’t require using blockchain. Under these systems, companies are responsible for managing user data and in-game activities. This setup can be likened to traditional online games. Real-life examples Popular platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite fall under this category, as their in-game ecosystems are controlled by their respective parent organizations. Centralized blockchain-powered metaverse Centralized blockchain-powered metaverse blends traditional centralized mechanics with blockchain technology. Here, the incorporation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets allows users to establish unique in-game economies and facilitates asset exchanges. Real-life examples Earth2 and Meta’s digital universe are quintessential examples of this metaverse type. They offer centralized control while embracing the capabilities of blockchain. Decentralized blockchain-powered metaverse Decentralized blockchain-powered metaverse promotes a community-driven environment, emphasizing equitable power distribution. Such platforms leverage the play-to-earn gaming model, which includes granting users governance rights and enabling them to earn rewards while playing. Real-life examples Axie Infinity and Decentraland stand out as the main examples of this approach, with players being central to the metaverse’s operation and success.

Which key features should a good metaverse game have? When consulting the client on the development of their Uforika metaverse, we conducted market research. From our findings, we identified a set of features essential for a successful metaverse gaming experience. These include: Immersive and interactive experiences A good metaverse project should encourage users to form genuine connections and engagements. It should allow them to explore vast virtual worlds and interact with other players in real time. Therefore, when finalizing the concept of Uforika we put a specific focus on ensuring that the platform will offer multiple opportunities for users to have fun, evolve, and advance within a VR immersive setting. To achieve these goals, the Uforika metaverse will offer users to interact in different cities, including but not limited to: A residential city where users will be able to buy and sell virtual real estate

An entertainment city where users will hold virtual events like concerts, theater shows, etc.

A city of retail and eCommerce, enabling users to trade virtual goods

A gaming city, where battle races will take place Clearly, there are plenty of activities you can incorporate in your virtual game to captivate your users, ranging from organizing interactive games and virtual shows to conducting educational activities and conferences. Social connectivity The metaverse offers more than just an isolated gameplay. It’s a space where players can foster relationships, much like in the real world. To enhance social connectivity, it’s crucial to enable users to create and customize user avatars that will express their identities and personalities in the digital realm. For example, in Uforika, users can not only create personalized avatars but also get a spirit guide that will be their companion in the metaverse, helping them navigate different cities. Leveraging their avatars, users can further interact with each other, complete different missions, or even build their own game plots, which helps enhance user engagement and boosts social interaction. NFTs and NFT marketplace Non-fungible tokens serve as another crucial element of metaverse gaming experience since they provide gamers with a sense of ownership and exclusivity for their in-game assets. By implementing NFTs and NFT marketplaces, you can elevate immersion and excitement in your game. For example, Uforika players will be able to buy and sell virtual items for their avatars to make them more unique. Users can also purchase plots, game characters, and game items in the NFT marketplace.

Play-to-earn mechanics and rewards Play-to-earn game mechanics is an efficient way to attract more users to your platform and drive user engagement. There can be different ways to reward users for their participation based on the type of metaverse game you are planning to launch. For example, you can reward your users for: Completing specific tasks or quests

Winning battles against other players

Moving from one game level to another Overall, you should aim to provide users with various activities through which they can earn rewards. In Uforika, for example, users can receive rewards for winning battle races, creating planet plots, participating in interactive events, and engaging with the Uforika marketplace. Blockchain-based in-game economy Blockchain technology is a key element that connects the metaverse and gaming. In metaverse games, players buy and sell virtual goods. Blockchain allows players to securely own, trade, and use virtual assets across different games and platforms. A blockchain-based game economy fosters a sense of ownership, decentralization, and community engagement. Players have direct control over their assets, while developers can create and sell NFTs, driving creativity and collaboration. How to develop an interactive metaverse game? Tips from PixelPlex approach By leveraging the lessons learned and insights gained from our metaverse gaming projects, such as Uforika, we’ve established a practical guide to developing a captivating metaverse experience. 1. Conduct market and competitor research First of all, you’ll need to develop a compelling game concept that resonates with the target audience. To accomplish this, it’s important to conduct thorough market research to understand the ongoing industry trends and challenges. Furthermore, we advise you to analyze your competitors as well. This will allow you to identify their strengths and weaknesses while also defining best practices that you can adopt for your project. 2. Create a unique game plot that will keep your users engaged You need to design a compelling game plot that will encourage players to immerse themselves in a realm of exploration. For example, a distinctive feature of Uforika is seven different cities that serve different purposes, from real estate plots and game battles to virtual shows and educational activities. The project also boasts unique creatures that users can buy on the marketplace and use in battles. Take time to define how you will keep your users engaged. This could be unique plots like non-existing planets and universes or custom characters that your users can enhance with in-game attributes and accessories. 3. Implement a robust tokenomics and monetization strategy By seamlessly integrating your token economy with gameplay mechanics, you can create a setting where players’ efforts and achievements directly translate to their in-game prosperity. There are multiple things to take into account to create an efficient token economy. These include: Creating utility tokens and scenarios of how users can buy these tokens, for example, during private or public sales

Developing a token allocation strategy

Defining token vesting and lockup periods You can also consider introducing diverse token use cases, including implementing unique in-game experiences solely for token holders, creating distinct virtual assets that players can purchase and trade, and offering premium content. When developing the token economy for Uforika, we crafted a diverse range of token use cases, such as: Allowing users to buy animal-like creatures in the form of NFTs as well as earning them as rewards in battles

Selling different attributes for these creatures on the marketplace to increase their exclusiveness

Empowering players to buy and sell different virtual plots

Selling tickets to diverse events held in the virtual world

Integrating advertising within the metaverse

4. Select a tech stack and blockchain platform Choosing a metaverse tech stack that aligns with your game’s requirements is paramount. Opt for a programming language, game engine, and tools that ensure a seamless player experience. Likewise, integrating blockchain technology necessitates selecting a suitable platform. Key factors to evaluate include scalability, transaction speeds and costs, NFT minting expenses, and cross-chain compatibility. When conducting technology research for Uforika, our client specified scalability, transaction speed, and fees as the key factors to consider. This is why we recommended the client choose Polygon as the optimal platform for developing the metaverse gaming experience. The protocol is faster and cheaper compared to many available blockchains, has a fully customized tech stack, and can scale quickly. 5. Develop and test your product The development phase in metaverse game creation involves translating creative concepts into tangible virtual realities. Through coding, 3D modeling, and animation, your game mechanics, captivating environments, and lifelike characters come to life. Integrating an NFT marketplace, wallet functionality, and transaction signing will further enrich the player’s journey. To ensure a seamless player experience, conduct interactive testing and refinement. This meticulous approach ensures that the final product aligns with the creative vision and provides players with a polished and captivating metaverse gaming adventure. 6. Promote your metaverse game Following the deployment of your game application into the market, the next step involves leveraging metaverse marketing strategies to promote your app, ensuring its visibility to the intended audience. Effective marketing is indispensable for generating profits and driving the expansion of your business. Through strategic promotion, you can maximize the impact of your metaverse game and cultivate a thriving community among players.

Metaverse gaming tech stack Depending on your specific project, the metaverse gaming tech stack will vary. However, there’s a specific set of technologies that you’re likely to use for your future project. These include: Python and JavaScript . Both languages provide multiple use cases for building the metaverse. Employ them to craft new landscapes, items, and avatars.

. Both languages provide multiple use cases for building the metaverse. Employ them to craft new landscapes, items, and avatars. 3D modeling . This is a cornerstone that drives engagement by visual elements, 3D models, and other multimedia that can be spatialized.

. This is a cornerstone that drives engagement by visual elements, 3D models, and other multimedia that can be spatialized. Augmented reality and virtual reality . AR/VR technologies mirror the real world within the metaverse, enabling immersive experiences. Platforms like Unity and Unreal Engine assist in crafting virtual environments with real-world impact.

. AR/VR technologies mirror the real world within the metaverse, enabling immersive experiences. Platforms like Unity and Unreal Engine assist in crafting virtual environments with real-world impact. Blockchain . The distributed ledger technology serves as a cornerstone in metaverse development, from enabling cryptocurrency transactions to verifying digital ownership through NFTs. Diving into Solidity and smart contract creation will help you shape the metaverse ecosystem’s foundation.

. The distributed ledger technology serves as a cornerstone in metaverse development, from enabling cryptocurrency transactions to verifying digital ownership through NFTs. Diving into Solidity and smart contract creation will help you shape the metaverse ecosystem’s foundation. Artificial intelligence. AI revolutionizes metaverse interaction by enabling AI-powered non-player characters (NPCs) with responsive behaviors. You can also utilize AI for language translation and communication enhancement. Making the right choice: the most promising directions for metaverse gaming From constructing intricate virtual cities to orchestrating captivating virtual events, there are multiple opportunities to craft immersive metaverse gaming experiences. Our consultants advise you to pay attention to the following metaverse game scenarios: Virtual cities You can develop virtual cities or even entire galaxies that provide interactive gameplay for your users. Players can engage in thrilling tournaments, epic battles, and intricate missions, immersing themselves in interactive digital worlds that offer multiple engaging activities. Social spaces and connections The metaverse facilitates social interactions and connections. Players can create avatars, interact with friends and other game participants, and engage in various activities, from casual conversations to collaborative projects. By creating such virtual social spaces, you can provide a unique avenue for building relationships, networking, and fostering a sense of community. Virtual marketplaces By creating virtual NFT marketplaces, you will add a layer of financial engagement to the gaming experience, allowing players to buy, sell, and trade virtual assets, from in-game items to virtual real estate. Events and concerts You can hold diverse virtual events, ranging from concerts and conferences to art exhibitions and social gatherings in your metaverse game. Attendees from around the world can participate and socialize at these events, as well as receive bonuses and rewards for their active participation. Educational activities Metaverse gaming is emerging as a powerful tool for education and training. This direction enables learners to engage with immersive simulations that facilitate hands-on experiences in a safe digital environment.

