Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are among the most promising blockchain use cases. They open up opportunities to securely buy and sell cryptocurrency without the user having to hand over assets to a third party.
Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) adds value to businesses by giving them a fast, easy way to spin off new blockchain networks and take advantage of cloud managed services. Microsoft’s Azure BaaS powered many decentralized applications and gave birth to promising blockchain startups. Now that it’s shutting down, a smooth migration is what’s on the mind of most dApp owners.
Although sacrificing a bit on decentralization, the Binance Smart Chain and its ecosystem offer a fruitful environment for DeFi apps. It opens up new opportunities for up-and-coming projects, triggering a whole new wave of crypto-asset exchange, investment, and fundraising. At the same time, it inspires innovative uses of blockchain such as NFTs.
From May 24th to 27th, CoinDesk hosted Consensus, a global conference for cryptocurrency and blockchain supporters. Tech-savvies and crypto enthusiasts gladly joined this virtual event to explore and discuss digital currency and blockchain technology evolution as well as its current trends.
We are all already familiar with the concepts of blockchain, Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies, but recently a novel phenomenon has taken the world by storm. Meet NFTs – a new player in the sports arena and beyond.
If you’re a crypto enthusiast who is always on the lookout for emerging trends within the DeFi and cryptocurrency space, then you should definitely home in on liquidity mining. This relatively new technique allowed the DeFi ecosystem to increase about 10 times in size during 2020, and this exponential growth is bound to continue in the future.
As blockchain technology evolves, we’re seeing more and more platforms, languages, and apps. The latest development is presenting and trading your works of art and collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Most NFTs are part of the dominant Ethereum, but the promising Flow blockchain is close on its heels.
IBM is utilizing blockchain technology to solve some of the most complex business problems related to supply chain transparency and trust in open environments. Built on Hyperledger Fabric, their Blockchain Platform offers agility and value to businesses of all sizes.
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest Ethereum news, enterprise solutions, developer resources, and more.
Subscription
Get front-row industry insights with our monthly newsletter
We will process the personal data you have supplied in accordance our Privacy policy. You can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time by clicking the link in any emails.
Let us have your back in a project of any scale. From user-centric mobile apps to full-blown cross-platform enterprise ecosystems — we’ll bring your concept to life, exactly as you think it should look and work.