Blockchain

Retired Azure Blockchain Service Overview and How to Migrate

Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) adds value to businesses by giving them a fast, easy way to spin off new blockchain networks and take advantage of cloud managed services. Microsoft’s Azure BaaS powered many decentralized applications and gave birth to promising blockchain startups. Now that it’s shutting down, a smooth migration is what’s on the mind of most dApp owners.

People operating digital devices next to Azure Blockchain inscription
Blockchain

Guide to Binance Smart Chain and Its Ecosystem

Although sacrificing a bit on decentralization, the Binance Smart Chain and its ecosystem offer a fruitful environment for DeFi apps. It opens up new opportunities for up-and-coming projects, triggering a whole new wave of crypto-asset exchange, investment, and fundraising. At the same time, it inspires innovative uses of blockchain such as NFTs.

People buying crypto in Binance mobile app
Blockchain

NFTs in Sports: What Exactly Can Be Tokenized?

We are all already familiar with the concepts of blockchain, Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies, but recently a novel phenomenon has taken the world by storm. Meet NFTs – a new player in the sports arena and beyond.

Soccer players next to NFT and tokens
Blockchain

Liquidity Mining: Explanation, Application, and Benefits

If you’re a crypto enthusiast who is always on the lookout for emerging trends within the DeFi and cryptocurrency space, then you should definitely home in on liquidity mining. This relatively new technique allowed the DeFi ecosystem to increase about 10 times in size during 2020, and this exponential growth is bound to continue in the future.

People mining Ethereum and Bitcoin with a pickaxe
Blockchain

IBM Blockchain: Business, Solutions and Success Stories

IBM is utilizing blockchain technology to solve some of the most complex business problems related to supply chain transparency and trust in open environments. Built on Hyperledger Fabric, their Blockchain Platform offers agility and value to businesses of all sizes.

People building IBM Blockchain solutions in a laboratory