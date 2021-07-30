Blockchain’s transparent and efficient mechanisms have revolutionized law, finance, healthcare, logistics and many other spheres. It’s now set to take over the social media industry. By solving current problems and presenting diverse opportunities, blockchain is ushering in a digital revolution.
With blockchain gaining ground across a wide range of industries, it’s no surprise that Amazon hopped on the bandwagon and introduced its own AWS blockchain, making it easy for users to create and manage scalable blockchain networks within the AWS console.
Blockchain and government may seem like an incompatible combination at first glance. However, together they can address key issues such as lack of digitalization and transparency, privacy concerns, inefficiencies, and many more. But how?
Until recently, tech-savvies and crypto enthusiasts were watching the price of Bitcoin with bated breath and passionately discussing cryptocurrencies. Now NFTs, another blockchain-related phenomenon, have come to steal the show.
