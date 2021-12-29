Ethereum has already become a top choice for the development of dApps. Yet, there’s Cardano – another big player that gradually wins users’ attention. But will it meet the high expectations of the cryptocurrency community?
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are gradually making inroads into the financial sector. Governments and banks globally have expressed avid interest in the phenomenon and are conducting research on the economic and technical feasibility of CBDCs.
Remember getting lost amidst the variety of chocolate bars on the supermarket shelves? You’ll experience the same when choosing a blockchain for your NFT project. But put panic aside — we have you covered.
Although the LA Blockchain Summit was unable to host conference attendees under the warm California sun, thousands of crypto and tech enthusiasts eagerly joined the virtual event. The summit took place on November 2-4 and was free of charge.
Ethereum killer, Bitcoin rival, and industry disruptor — these three phrases are frequently used in relation to the Solana blockchain. But does Solana really have the potential to take over the DeFi sector?
Blockchains are transforming the way business is done across a huge range of industries. They also have the capacity to enhance the customer experience and lift some obstacles which prevent loyalty programs from achieving their full potential.
