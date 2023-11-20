Website inclusivity is a legal imperative under the ADA, and neglecting its accessibility rules can lead to significant financial and reputational consequences.

Web accessibility violations often lead to more than just a dent in customer satisfaction, they can unleash a storm of legal repercussions. Take the 2023 class action lawsuit against Target Corporation, for example. The retail giant was embroiled in a legal battle because its website is not accessible to visually impaired users. However, Target’s case is not just some isolated event, but a part of a growing trend of legal challenges. In 2022 alone the business community saw 3,255 website accessibility lawsuits filed, a 12% increase compared to 2021. And what about the price for not following the ADA? It is too high, with initial fines starting from $55,000 to $150,000, not to mention the additional legal fees, plaintiff’s costs, and the price tag for making a website compliant after the fact. It all points to one thing: companies need to make digital inclusion a priority, or they will be in hot water. Below we’ll explore the major trends in website accessibility lawsuits to give you a clearer picture of the landscape.

Is your website at risk? Key trends in website accessibility lawsuits The data suggests that we’re in for another uptick in digital accessibility lawsuits this year. According to the UsableNet’s midyear report, 4220 website accessibility cases are predicted for 2023. These include cases filed in federal court as well as those filed in state courts in New York and California. The assumption that a company once sued for website accessibility issues is immune to further lawsuits is a myth. In 2022, there was a striking 143% increase in companies facing multiple lawsuits over their digital spaces. This trend underscores the persistent gaps in web accessibility and the legal system’s ongoing efforts to address them. In 2023, 13% of the top 500 eCommerce giants have been called to court over website accessibility issues. And it’s not just a one-off. Over the last four years, 81% of them have been hit with lawsuits. When it comes to caseloads, the federal courts of New York, Florida, and California remained the most active in the nation. Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming 95% of lawsuits target desktop websites, primarily because their accessibility can be easily tested and documented. Also, in 2023, lawsuits against companies using accessibility widgets have surged, with plaintiffs filing 414 lawsuits compared to 315 in the previous year. What are the costs of non-compliance? Current data suggests that 77% of companies that received website accessibility lawsuits have annual revenue under $25 million, whereas the remaining 23% are companies with budgets more than $25 million, suggesting that smaller businesses are a primary target. As for the financial repercussions, ADA stipulates that businesses sued and defeated by the Justice Department are not obliged to cover the Department’s attorney fees. However, they could face civil penalties up to $92,383 for a first violation, with potential penalties doubling to $184,767 for subsequent violations. If your business receives a website (or app) accessibility demand letter under the ADA, the typical bill you’re likely to face could be around $25,000. This general breakdown includes: $10,000 for the plaintiff’s law firm fees (settlement amount)

$5,000 for your defense attorney fees

Between $5,000 to $20,000 for an accessibility audit and remediation. Key violations leading to web accessibility lawsuits Over and over again, businesses fall into familiar traps with website accessibility. Below, we outline the prevalent issues that often result in web accessibility lawsuits: Lack of alt text on images and video

Website barriers to screen reading software

Poor color contrast

The absence of the ability to increase or decrease text size

No options to switch colors and contrasts

Inaccessible online forms

The absence of the ability to use the keyboard for navigation

Inadequately described website links and buttons Besides, in 2023, there appears to be an emerging trend of lawsuits citing WCAG 2.2, recognized as the industry benchmark for digital accessibility.

