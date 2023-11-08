We’ve collected 50 AI statistics from various segments, ranging from business impact to data across diverse industries, to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the technology’s impact.
Due to its rapid evolution, AI holds the potential to shape the future of every industry and business segment. As technology advances, companies are discovering new ways to innovate and expand. But how swift is this technology adoption?
Below, you will find AI statistics that illuminate the impact of AI in 2023 and beyond.
AI market size and adoption rates
Although AI has been on the market for a while, ChatGPT’s public release in November 2022 marked a turning point, significantly boosting the technology’s mainstream adoption. This event resulted in a broader acceptance and interest in artificial intelligence.
- According to Grand View Research, the global artificial intelligence market is projected to grow to $1,811.75 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 37.3% between 2023 and 2030.
- According to GlobalData, the worldwide market for generative AI stood at $1.75 billion in 2022 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 79.96%, reaching $33.03 billion by 2027.
- Spherical Insights estimates that the global market for artificial intelligence in computer visionis projected to hit$100.42 billion by 2032.
- The World Economic Forum research revealed that more than 75% of companies are planning to adopt AI, big data, and cloud computing in the next five years.
- More than 85% of surveyed businesses pinpoint the expanded adoption of emerging technologies and the widening of digital access as the key trends poised to drive transformation within their organizations.
- In a recent survey by Gartner, Inc., involving over 2,500 executive leaders, 70% of organizations said they are currently exploring generative AI, with another 19% stating they are in the pilot or production stage.
- According to Forrester, over a quarter of global AI decision-makers anticipate that between 51% and 75% of their workforce will be utilizing generative AI technology by the end of 2024.
- The adoption of AI continues to hold steady, with 55% of respondents confirming that their organizations have embraced AI technology, according to McKinsey. However, less than a third of these participants indicate that AI is being utilized in multiple business functions, implying a limited scope in its application.
- In 2023, the average AI deal size has increased by 48% year-to-date, driven by mega-rounds.
AI business impact
AI continues gaining traction across organizations worldwide. Moreover, the recent emphasis on generative AI is contributing to its broader adoption by business leaders.
- Organizations emphasizing AI at the core of their operating models have seen enhanced performance metrics. Notably, these entities surpass their competition 44% more often compared to those concentrating merely on skills.
- According to the World Economic Forum, generative AI has received particular attention recently, sparking discussions around its potential to automate over 50% of tasks for 19% of the workforce.
- Employees foresee a structural shift in the labor market, with 23% of jobs expected to undergo churn over the next five years due to the interplay of emerging jobs and elimination of declining ones.
- Employees anticipate that 44% of workers’ skills are set to face disruption within the five-year period.
- Advancements like generative AI can change the landscape of automatable tasks over the 2023-2027 period, as studies suggest Large Language Models could automate 15% of tasks, potentially rising to 50% with applications addressing current model limitations.
- Bloomberg estimates that increasing demand for generative AI products could result in adding about $280 billion of new software revenue.
- BI forecasts generative AI’s reach to grow from under 1% to 10% of the total market in IT hardware, software services, ad spending, and gaming by 2032. Key revenue contributors include generative AI infrastructure services, projected at $247 billion, digital ads at $192 billion, and AI assistant software at $89 billion.
- PwC forecasts that labor productivity enhancements are expected to account for over 55% of the overall GDP gains from AI between 2017-2030.
- By 2024, AIOps is set to be the new standard in IT operations, with a minimum of 50% of large enterprises expected to embrace AIOps solutions for automating key IT system and service management processes.
- 97% of executives worldwide agree that foundational AI models will facilitate connections across various data types, transforming the utilization and application of AI.
- In a Skynova survey of 1,000 successful small-business owners, 9 out of 10 confirmed that using AI was essential for their business growth, with adopters seeing a 75% revenue increase compared to those that have not embraced this technology.
AI impact on users and consumers
Most consumers are notably open to embracing artificial intelligence in various facets of their lives. The willingness to adapt to this technology stems from AI’s potential to simplify tasks, enhance personalized experiences, and automate time-consuming activities.
- According to a survey by Forbes Advisor, consumers envision numerous applications of AI, including assisting with tasks such as replying to emails from friends or colleagues (45%), getting answers to financial queries (43%), putting together travel itineraries (38%), writing emails (31%), preparing for job interviews (30%), crafting social media posts (25%), and breaking down complex or lengthy information (19%). However, 11% of the respondents said that they weren’t inclined to use AI for any particular reason.
- In the same survey, 55% of respondents were okay with AI analyzing their social media habits, while 48% accepted its scrutiny of their past purchases, driving patterns, and destinations. Consumers were also open to AI evaluating the movies and shows they watch (45%) and the music they enjoy (41%). However, they were less inclined to let AI assess their text messages (33%) and phone calls (21%).
- Salesforce found that although 73% of business buyers and 51% of consumers are open to using AI to enhance their experiences, these numbers have markedly decreased compared to the 2022 survey, which showed figures of 82% and 65%, respectively. Companies can bridge this gap by establishing ethical standards and offering clearer insights into the technology’s application.
- Almost half of the general population engages with generative AI, with over a third utilizing it daily. While 52% of these users report a rise in their AI usage, half of the population has never used it.
- A YouGov poll revealed variations among American demographic groups regarding AI’s impact on society. 37% foresee AI’s societal effects as entirely or mostly negative compared to 21% of those who anticipate them as entirely or mostly positive. Meanwhile, 27% predict that the impact will be equally positive and negative.
- Around 43% of professionals have employed AI tools, ChatGPT included, for tasks related to their work. Interestingly, nearly 70% of these individuals are utilizing this technology without their boss’ knowledge.
- It is projected that more than 65% of users would use ChatGPT instead of search engines.
AI usage: industry and use case statistics
As the emerging data indicates, AI has the potential to significantly influence virtually every industry sector in the near future, bringing efficiency and automation.
- AI technologies could deliver up to $1 trillion of added value annually, with enhanced customer service contributing significantly to this figure.
- AI implementations could potentially save banks $447 billion by the end of 2023, with AI advancements in the front and middle office potentially accounting for over 90% of these savings.
- Tech companies are expected to witness the most substantial impact from generative AI, potentially adding value up to 9% of global industry revenue. Similarly, knowledge-intensive sectors like banking, pharmaceuticals, and medical products could see up to a 5% increase, and education up to 4%, marking significant shifts due to AI integration.
- Generative AI tools are most frequently utilized in marketing and sales, product and device development, and service operations followed by risk, strategy and finance, human resources, supply chain, and manufacturing.
- By 2025, the number of data analysts and scientists adopting AutoML for the entire machine learning pipeline, spanning data preparation to model deployment, is expected to triple.
- By 2024, 50% of knowledge workers will routinely engage with their personal AI-enhanced robotic assistants, aiding in identifying and prioritizing tasks, gathering information, and automating monotonous work.
- Accenture discovered that in all industries, Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-4 have the potential to influence 40% of total working hours.
- The BFSI sector, healthcare, retail, government, and IT stand out as the top industry verticals, contributing a major portion to the overall AI market.
AI development across regions
North America leads the global AI market, primarily driven by tech giants such as IBM and Microsoft, with the Asia Pacific region closely following due to its substantial investments and expansions in AI technology.
- North America holds the top spot in the AI market with major players like IBM and Microsoft. In 2023, the country accounted for over 36.8% share of global revenue. Meanwhile, increased technology investments are driving rapid growth in Asia Pacific.
- The US AI market was valued at $103.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to approximately $594 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 19.1% between 2023 and 2032.
- The Asia Pacific artificial intelligence market is projected to hit $928.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2022 to 2032.
- The European AI market is set to grow at a 17.33% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, reaching $202.50 billion by 2030.
Top challenges and concerns associated with AI
Current AI statistics suggest that the primary concerns associated with artificial intelligence include data privacy, ethical considerations, data security breaches, job roles redundancy, and environmental impact.
- In a survey conducted by Forbes Advisor, it was revealed that 76% of consumers are concerned with misinformation from AI tools. Besides, 44% believe that there is a significant difference between the content generated by consumers and chatbots.
- One of the key concerns related to AI is that it is set to redefine the workforce, as it automates a range of tasks currently handled by humans. Consequently, around 50% of all workers will face a significant shift in their job roles or redundancy, necessitating new skill sets within the next five years.
- The environmental impact of AI is substantial, with the energy used for a single AI training run equating to 25 times the carbon emissions produced by a human flying from New York to San Francisco.
- Data privacy remains one of the most significant challenges of artificial intelligence technology. AI systems’ vulnerabilities can be targeted by hackers to access critical data, necessitating strong security protocols to defend against breaches and cyber threats.
- With brands adopting AI to boost efficiency and satisfy growing customer demands, almost 75% of their clients worry about the technology’s unethical application, according to Salesforce.
- According to a survey by McKinsey, few organizations are fully prepared for business risks that AI tools can bring. 32% of respondents say that they address inaccuracy risks while 38% claim that they mitigate cybersecurity risks.
Closing thoughts
Current AI statistics underscores its growing adoption by consumers and businesses across various sectors. Although there are specific issues that need to be addressed, such as data privacy and misinformation, the technology will continue its further expansion.
Current AI statistics underscores its growing adoption by consumers and businesses across various sectors. Although there are specific issues that need to be addressed, such as data privacy and misinformation, the technology will continue its further expansion.