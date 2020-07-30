AI

Artificial Intelligence Applications in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence is now reshaping the healthcare we used to know. With the advance of AI, medical care becomes smarter and more accurate than ever before. Now human doctors can rely not on themselves only, but get help from their virtual assistants.

A health worker holding a tablet that shows conditions of a human body
AI

How to Revolutionize Retail With Computer Vision

Fascinating computer vision applications are shaping the new digital retail industry. Planning, analyzing customer behavior, attracting new customers, and managing products in stock have now been made much easier and more efficient.

A human eye linked to components of computer vision technology
AI

Self Driving Cars Disrupting the Future of Transportation

Self-driving cars promise to be an efficient and sustainable mode of transportation for everyone, preventing accidents and making commuting convenient for all. Hardware and especially AI software development is what’s driving the industry forward.

A self-driving car orienting in traffic with the help of sensors
AI

How to Improve Digital Retail & E-Grocery With Robots

Time is ripe to bring about change for online retail. As more goods are being sold online, retail businesses around the world are turning to robots to help them service their customers reliably and cost-effectively.

Robots involved in activities within digital retail sphere
AI

Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Companies

The success of modern software products lies in the hands of AI development companies as we are crossing into an age when most processes can be easily automated or simplified. Not having your project powered by AI development may lead to losses and additional expenses. Ultimately, it all comes down to your choice of the right team for the job.

Man's hand is holding a brain hologram