In this ebook, we will guide you through the statistics of the web3 market and its associated hacks. We further delve into the intricacies of the most significant web3 security breaches, offering a comprehensive look into each hack, including:
- Yearn Finance
- Hundred Finance
- Ordinals Finance
- Euler Finance
- Merlin DEX
- MEV Bots
- Bitrue
- GDCA
- BonqDAO
- SushiSwap
Additionally, we provide you with our meticulously crafted checklist outlining the best security practices. These guidelines are tailored both for pioneering businesses and vigilant users, ensuring a comprehensive approach to web3 security for all.