In this ebook, we will guide you through the statistics of the web3 market and its associated hacks. We further delve into the intricacies of the most significant web3 security breaches, offering a comprehensive look into each hack, including:

  • Yearn Finance
  • Hundred Finance
  • Ordinals Finance
  • Euler Finance
  • Merlin DEX
  • MEV Bots
  • Bitrue
  • GDCA
  • BonqDAO
  • SushiSwap

Additionally, we provide you with our meticulously crafted checklist outlining the best security practices. These guidelines are tailored both for pioneering businesses and vigilant users, ensuring a comprehensive approach to web3 security for all.

Download "Popular Web3 Hacks Analysis and Prevention Tips"

By clicking the 'Download' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get updates about blockchain, technologies and our company

We will process the personal data you provide in accordance with our Privacy policy. You can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time by clicking the link in any email.

Follow us on social networks and don't miss the latest tech news

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • instagram
Stay tuned and add value to your feed

Contact us

Concerned about future-proofing your business, or want to get ahead of the competition? Reach out to us for plentiful insights on digital innovation and developing low-risk solutions.

By clicking the 'Send message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.