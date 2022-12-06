What is Web3? Notable Use Cases

Published:

loader

While Jack Dorsey works on his Web 5.0 concept of the decentralized web, we decided to give you an overview of Web3 and provide you with just a few reasons why this concept is definitely worth noticing.

How is it different from Web 2.0? It embraces decentralization and aims to deliver greater transparency, a more personalized experience, and give the full control of the data back to users.

Check out the video to learn more about Web3 core components, their downsides, and use cases.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction
0:14 What is Web3?
1:07 Web3 vs Web2
2:06 Web3 core components
3:09 Are there any downsides of Web3?
4:24 Web3 use cases
5:46 Should you invest in Web3?
6:31 Final thoughts

loader
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn to keep abreast of our latest news and articles.Video facebook twitter linkedin

Latest posts

Video
Ethereum 2.0 vs Polkadot: Ultimate Comparison
Video
How Do Businesses Work With Data?
Video
How to Avoid NFT Scams?
Video
What Are Play-to-Earn Games?
loader
Get updates about blockchain, technologies and our company
We will process the personal data you provide in accordance with our Privacy policy. You can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time by clicking the link in any email. Follow us on social networks and don't miss the latest tech news facebook twitter linkedin instagram Stay tuned and add value to your feed

Contact us

Concerned about future-proofing your business, or want to get ahead of the competition? Reach out to us for plentiful insights on digital innovation and developing low-risk solutions. By clicking the 'Send message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.