What is Web3? Notable Use Cases

While Jack Dorsey works on his Web 5.0 concept of the decentralized web, we decided to give you an overview of Web3 and provide you with just a few reasons why this concept is definitely worth noticing.

How is it different from Web 2.0? It embraces decentralization and aims to deliver greater transparency, a more personalized experience, and give the full control of the data back to users.

Check out the video to learn more about Web3 core components, their downsides, and use cases.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

0:14 What is Web3?

1:07 Web3 vs Web2

2:06 Web3 core components

3:09 Are there any downsides of Web3?

4:24 Web3 use cases

5:46 Should you invest in Web3?

6:31 Final thoughts