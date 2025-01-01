5N ID Case Preview
Return

5N ID

A unified KYC platform for one-time verification on Canton.Network

About the solution

PixelPlex helped deliver a foundational platform leveraging Canton's privacy-by-design architecture to provide a single, reusable KYC verification for all users and businesses. The solution drastically cuts compliance costs and accelerates onboarding while maintaining confidentiality.

About the client

FiveNorth specializes in building privacy-preserving infrastructure and tools within the Canton ecosystem. Their mission is to enable the regulated, enterprise-grade adoption of digital assets by providing secure and scalable solutions.

Details

Date:

2025

Timeline:

2,5 months

from the 1st consultation to MVP

Feature:

2-minute verification

Team

Back-end Developer (Node.js)

UI/UX Designer

Tech Lead

Front-end Developer (React, Next.js, TypeScript)

Business Analyst

DevOps Engineer

QA Engineer

Project Manager

Smart Contract Developer (Daml)

Project goals & our vision

Our primary objective was to build the foundational identity layer for the Canton ecosystem. We focused on three key goals:

GOAL 1SOLUTION 1

Build a single unified identification platform

Create a central hub for identity verification, allowing users to complete KYC once and use it everywhere in the network.

How we achieved it?

We implemented a one-time KYC process using Sumsub integration. Once a user is verified, a proof of their status is recorded on a Daml smart contract. This creates a single, tamper-proof credential with a consent-based sharing model, ensuring data is only shared after the user explicitly approves the request.
GOAL 2SOLUTION 2

Monetize protocol activity via rewards

Design the solution to leverage Canton Network's native incentive model, allowing the client to earn rewards based on interaction volume.

How we achieved it?

We structured the platform to align with the Canton Network’s native reward system – each utility-generating activity with the identity solution generates a Canton reward coupon. These coupons are a claimable right for participants to mint Canton Coin, effectively monetizing the protocol's activity and incentivizing usage.
GOAL 3SOLUTION 3

Accelerate ecosystem onboarding for businesses

Build the platform as a foundational service that new projects can easily adopt, lowering the technical barriers to entry.

How we achieved it?

We delivered a comprehensive API, allowing businesses to implement a compliant, enterprise-grade KYC solution with minimal effort and resources.

Delivery

The final product is a complete, multi-faceted platform that empowers every participant in the Canton network.

  • Users undergo KYC procedure once and can then immediately use any project's services.
  • Businesses, after connecting to the platform, can leverage the user pool that is interested in their project, and onboard customers in under 2 minutes.
  • The entire system's integrity is secured by two custom Daml smart contracts that automate verification and consent on the blockchain.
5N ID delivery image

Protocol incentives

Shield icon

Privacy-preserving approach

Users are verified once and can be onboarded without the platform ever having to access or store their private data..

Graph decrease icon

Drastically lower compliance costs

A business with multiple applications pays for the service once, without repeated KYC charges.

Stack icon

Simplified onboarding & higher conversion

The platform can reduce churn during signup by up to 60%, increasing user conversion.

Timer icon

Faster time-to-market for dApps

With a custom-built API, new applications can integrate our identity solution in days.

Infinity icon

Automate manual work

By automating the entire identity verification workflow, the platform eliminates the need for a team to handle manual document reviews.

Have a vision for your future platform?

Our process

Screen design for the Starlink Energy case for different devices

Deep technical protocol research

Our process began with deep technical research to ensure we architected the best possible solution. From there, we followed a transparent and agile methodology.

Requirements & planning

We collaborated closely with the client and core team behind Canton to define precise requirements, map out all technical details, and establish a clear project roadmap.

Agile development & design

Working in sprints, our team designed the UI/UX and developed the platform's core components. We held regular demos at each stage to ensure alignment and incorporate feedback. Two distinct Daml smart contracts were developed to manage verification proofs and consent logic.

Integration & deployment

We integrated the platform with Sumsub, saving development time and operational cost for a client, and deployed the solution for production use.

User flow

User flow scheme

Onboarding & Initial Access

Account creation

1

The user creates an account (via email or Google) and completes the mandatory one-time KYC verification.

Partner onboarding

2

A business (Partner) applies to join, is vetted by the Admin, and has its profile created.

Engagement & Data Control

Project engagement

3

The user seeks to join a Partner's project, triggering an automated request for data access.

Data control

4

The user reviews the request in their dashboard and explicitly approves or denies consent.

Administration & Support

System monitoring

5

The Admin oversees platform health, manages participants, and ensures continuous compliance.

Troubleshooting

6

The Partner logs in manually only for rare problem-solving tasks, such as searching for a user during an error.

Key features & functionality

Smart contract icon

Smart contract architecture

Two separate Daml smart contracts to handle the logic for verification status and user consent requests, ensuring security and clarity.

Like icon

Native Canton Loop support

The KYC platform features integration with Canton Loop, the first self-custodial wallet built on the Canton Network, allowing users to manage their verified identity directly within their wallet.

Admin icon

Management portals

Dedicated dashboards empower users to get verified instantly, while giving administrators the tools to govern platform access and ensure total ecosystem security.

Key icon

API built for rapid integration

The platform was built with an API-first approach. This allows any new project, dApp, or service to easily integrate our KYC solution, saving the client's partners significant development time and costs.

Thinking about creating your own app?

PixelPlex proven expertise in Canton

Explore the Canton.Network use cases below to see how our expertise transforms complex concepts into production-ready solutions.

Canton Loop

    First non-custodial wallet pioneered on Canton – a customizable platform that can be rapidly deployed by financial institutions as their own branded wallet.

    • The wallet's quality and importance were validated by its inclusion as a Featured Application in the official Canton marketplace
    • Passkey technology for a seamless and highly secure user experience
    • $3M in revenue within 2 months since launch
    CantonLoop case preview

    Canton Network Explorer

      A powerful analytics tool that offers a transparent, detailed view of all Canton Coin transfers and entire users activity.

      • Analyzes 12 unique metrics across the Canton Network in real-time
      • Already indexed network data from the last 12 months
      • Convenient search for specific parties and updates
      Canton Network Explorer case preview

      Console Wallet

        Flagship PixelPlex product — Chrome extension wallet that brings Web3 experience to Canton, offering advanced features.

        • The very first browser extension Canton Network wallet
        • Native Canton View support
        • Complete wallet functionality & Canton Coin transaction capabilities
        Console Wallet case preview