A unified KYC platform for one-time verification on Canton.Network
PixelPlex helped deliver a foundational platform leveraging Canton's privacy-by-design architecture to provide a single, reusable KYC verification for all users and businesses. The solution drastically cuts compliance costs and accelerates onboarding while maintaining confidentiality.
FiveNorth specializes in building privacy-preserving infrastructure and tools within the Canton ecosystem. Their mission is to enable the regulated, enterprise-grade adoption of digital assets by providing secure and scalable solutions.
Date:
2025
Timeline:
2,5 months
from the 1st consultation to MVP
Feature:
2-minute verification
Team
Back-end Developer (Node.js)
UI/UX Designer
Tech Lead
Front-end Developer (React, Next.js, TypeScript)
Business Analyst
DevOps Engineer
QA Engineer
Project Manager
Smart Contract Developer (Daml)
Our primary objective was to build the foundational identity layer for the Canton ecosystem. We focused on three key goals:
Create a central hub for identity verification, allowing users to complete KYC once and use it everywhere in the network.
Design the solution to leverage Canton Network's native incentive model, allowing the client to earn rewards based on interaction volume.
Build the platform as a foundational service that new projects can easily adopt, lowering the technical barriers to entry.
The final product is a complete, multi-faceted platform that empowers every participant in the Canton network.
Users are verified once and can be onboarded without the platform ever having to access or store their private data..
A business with multiple applications pays for the service once, without repeated KYC charges.
The platform can reduce churn during signup by up to 60%, increasing user conversion.
With a custom-built API, new applications can integrate our identity solution in days.
By automating the entire identity verification workflow, the platform eliminates the need for a team to handle manual document reviews.
Have a vision for your future platform?
Our process began with deep technical research to ensure we architected the best possible solution. From there, we followed a transparent and agile methodology.
We collaborated closely with the client and core team behind Canton to define precise requirements, map out all technical details, and establish a clear project roadmap.
Working in sprints, our team designed the UI/UX and developed the platform's core components. We held regular demos at each stage to ensure alignment and incorporate feedback. Two distinct Daml smart contracts were developed to manage verification proofs and consent logic.
We integrated the platform with Sumsub, saving development time and operational cost for a client, and deployed the solution for production use.
Onboarding & Initial Access
1
The user creates an account (via email or Google) and completes the mandatory one-time KYC verification.
2
A business (Partner) applies to join, is vetted by the Admin, and has its profile created.
Engagement & Data Control
3
The user seeks to join a Partner's project, triggering an automated request for data access.
4
The user reviews the request in their dashboard and explicitly approves or denies consent.
Administration & Support
5
The Admin oversees platform health, manages participants, and ensures continuous compliance.
6
The Partner logs in manually only for rare problem-solving tasks, such as searching for a user during an error.
Two separate Daml smart contracts to handle the logic for verification status and user consent requests, ensuring security and clarity.
The KYC platform features integration with Canton Loop, the first self-custodial wallet built on the Canton Network, allowing users to manage their verified identity directly within their wallet.
Dedicated dashboards empower users to get verified instantly, while giving administrators the tools to govern platform access and ensure total ecosystem security.
The platform was built with an API-first approach. This allows any new project, dApp, or service to easily integrate our KYC solution, saving the client's partners significant development time and costs.
Thinking about creating your own app?
Explore the Canton.Network use cases below to see how our expertise transforms complex concepts into production-ready solutions.
First non-custodial wallet pioneered on Canton – a customizable platform that can be rapidly deployed by financial institutions as their own branded wallet.
A powerful analytics tool that offers a transparent, detailed view of all Canton Coin transfers and entire users activity.
