With over 30 billion connected devices, the Internet of Things (IoT) has fundamentally changed the model of interaction between intelligent services, real-life objects such as electronic gadgets and home appliances, and people, helping us improve our lifestyle.

The latest trends in the Internet of Things include monitoring of various physical phenomena, real-time tracking and identification of people and objects, and the automated initiation of preprogrammed events.

For individuals, these Internet of Things trends play a pivotal role in enhancing living standards through e-health, smart home, and learning solutions. For enterprises and organizations, IoT trends manifest themselves through automation, smart supply chain, remote monitoring, and logistics. In the industrial environment, current IoT trends facilitate intelligent manufacturing, smart production, and better customer interaction.

Read on for more details on the IoT, its history, the recent and future IoT market, and technological trends.

What is the Internet of Things?

The Internet of Things is an umbrella term that describes a paradigm in which all things can connect to the Internet and transfer data. The “things” in the IoT are electromechanical devices that have sensing, actuating, computing, and connectivity capabilities. These devices can act autonomously and share data about their internal states, surrounding environment, and their usage.

Currently, the Internet of Things architecture is a layered extension of conventional computer networks. The basic building blocks of the IoT are things that are connected to the Internet either directly or through gateways, depending on their connectivity capabilities. The things’ capabilities extend to the Cloud. The Cloud is a multi-layered harbor consisting of software suites that implement middleware, host value-added services, perform analytics, and provide the user interface to interact with.

Cloud middleware, in the scope of IoT, is responsible for ensuring reliable data flow between things and other Cloud services such as management software. Data analytics tools help us discover meaningful patterns in the data collected and can be seen as a building material enabling value-added services. Finally, user interfaces provide a means of interaction with things.

The most common IoT applications include consumer-oriented devices (wearables and smart home solutions), connected equipment within enterprises, industrial assets (machines and robots), and connected infrastructure (cities and buildings). IoT applications can operate across heterogeneous domains and enable rich analyses and management of complex interactions.

The history of IoT

The prototypes of IoT devices appeared at the outset of the World Wide Web. As one of the first examples, in 1990 John Romkey created an Internet-connected toaster. Around the same time, at Carnegie Mellon University, software programmers connected a Coca-Cola vending machine to a network in order to remotely monitor its inventory and environmental conditions. Both of these examples are hardly IoT in the modern sense but serve as historical examples of everyday objects that can communicate through the Internet.

In 1999, Kevin Ashton coined the term “Internet of Things” in a presentation he gave at Procter & Gamble (P&G). Ashton linked the new idea of RFID in a supply chain to the Internet. Even though Ashton attracted the interest of P&G executives, the term Internet of Things didn’t get widespread attention for the next ten years.

In 2005, the UN’s International Telecommunications Union (ITU) published its first report on the topic. They described IoT as an entirely new dynamic network of networks, a new dimension in the world of information and communication technologies (ICTs): from anytime and anyplace connectivity for anyone to connectivity for anything.

According to many IT experts, the Internet of Things market originated between 2008 and 2009. Together with the growth of smartphones and tablet PCs, the number of devices connected to the Internet grew to 12.5 billion in 2010, while the human population increased to 6.8 billion. It was the first time that connected things outnumbered connected people.

2011 was a significant year in IoT history. IPv6 protocol was launched, ensuring that a large number of IoT devices would be able to connect to the Internet and be uniquely identified. Gartner, the market research company, included the IoT in the hype cycle for emerging technologies. In addition, big companies such as Cisco, IBM, and Ericsson started educational and marketing initiatives on the topic. At the same time, Arduino and similar hardware platforms made IoT accessible to makers and hobbyists.

The term Internet of Things reached mass-market awareness in January 2014 when Google announced the buying of Nest Labs for US$3.2 billion. This move stimulated the entry of many new businesses into the smart home market. At the time of purchase, Nest marketed a self-learning thermostat that helped reduce household energy bills. Under Google’s guidance Nest became the brand for smart home devices.

Since then, IoT devices have become common in our everyday lives. Many technology companies now focus their efforts on the development of IoT products and services. In particular, specialized low power wide area networks (LPWANs) were launched to accommodate the development of the IoT such as NB-IoT by 3GPP and LoRa by Semtech. The world’s largest Cloud providers have launched IoT platforms to help developers bring a huge number of devices online. Among them, AWS IoT, IBM Watson IoT, and Microsoft Azure IoT are those with the most users. In the past 5 years, the IoT has received wide market adoption and found its place in many industries.

Internet of Things (IoT) statistics

The Internet of Things allows people and devices to connect to a wide range of networks, thus enabling connectivity between physical and digital worlds. As more enterprises and governments transform into digital organizations, the adoption of IoT technology is increasing. Internet of Things enabled machine learning, AI, digital twins and remote monitoring are the technology domains with the most business benefits. The corporations which manage to transform and empower themselves through the IoT could create undeniable competitive advantages.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises around the world drives the IoT market. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, IoT technology holds significant potential in the ICT sector with the global market valued at US$190 billion in 2018 and reaching US$1.1 trillion by 2026. The report predicts that the global market will expand at a ferocious CAGR of 24.7% throughout the forecast years. Another report suggests an adjusted CAGR rate of 31.4% post COVID-19.

One of the most common statistics to consider when analyzing IoT trends and assessing the potential of this technology is the number of connected devices. According to Statista, and data collected by Forbes, the number of installed IoT devices in 2020 is around 30 billion. It will rise to over 75 billion in the next five years (in every second of the next five years, 285 new devices will go online).

According to Microsoft market research, around 94% of businesses will use some form of IoT by the end of 2021. Core IoT industries such as manufacturing, retail, transportation, government and healthcare continue to introduce new IoT applications and solutions to their daily operations. Among current IoT business adopters, 88% believe IoT is critical to their business success.

IoT risks and challenges and COVID-19 influence

Alongside its promise and opportunities for success, its challenges, combined with recent global changes caused by COVID-19, will dictate IoT market trends.

For both the organizations trying to get IoT projects off the ground and those that are looking to use IoT more, the challenges are complexity and technical hurdles, security concerns, budget and staff resources, and regulatory issues.

Technical challenges

The diversity of devices, networks, and cloud technology offerings introduces complexity and creates compatibility issues. For example, Bluetooth has long been the compatibility standard for in-home mesh networks. However, competing protocols such as Zigbee, Z-Wave, and EnOcean have similar value offerings. It will take a while for the market to settle enough to establish a universal standard for home IoT.

As the size of the IoT market grows exponentially, bandwidth-intensive IoT applications such as video streaming will soon struggle. Technologies such as edge computing and decentralized networks will serve as a solution to this challenge. But these technologies also bring their own complexities.

Security challenges

Security is a universal challenge in IoT because the devices increase the number of areas for potential cyber-attackers to penetrate a secure network.

Attackers most often explore the security vulnerabilities found in the IoT devices. One of the top security priorities is software and firmware management. This area has proved vulnerable in the past due to the inadequacy of encryption protocols, hardware and software testing tools, and the updating of software and firmware. Additionally, many IoT devices still operate with default passwords and unpatched software.

Much of the security responsibilities lie with the IoT device owners. Many users don’t see IoT devices as potential threats that need to operate updated software and be protected the same way our smartphones and computers do.

Resource challenges

Over the past several years, many businesses undertook proof of concept (POC) projects in IoT that demonstrated the technology well. However, many companies still lack IoT-related business cases that effectively demonstrate measurable value. This shift from PoC to proof of value through projects will allow businesses to see whether an IoT use case can decrease costs or increase revenue. Such projects require both budgetary and people resources.

According to Microsoft’s research mentioned above, IoT adopters report that one-third of IoT projects fail in proof of concept (POC), often because the implementation is expensive or the bottom-line benefits are unclear. Many organizations reported that their projects failed because their pilots demonstrated uncertain business value or ROI and it is also difficult to justify a business case without short-term impact.

Regulatory challenges

As with any other technological innovation, government regulations often require time to catch up with the state of play. The rapid evolution of the IoT poses regulatory challenges for both organizations and customers. The absence of strong IoT regulation is a primary reason for the IoT remaining a severe security risk.

In medical, banking, insurance, infrastructure, manufacturing and pharmaceutical applications, the lack of sufficient regulation imposes an additional cost associated with bringing products to market.

Quality control in IoT is difficult due to large numbers of IoT devices now being imported from under-regulated markets that have different standards.

COVID-19 challenges

IoT has huge potential to help countries minimize the effects of COVID-19. The wide range of IoT applications can ensure that health and safety guidelines are in place. At the same time, IoT has a scalable network that can handle a large amount of crucial data from sensors used by applications fighting COVID-19.

In a time of the pandemic, communications and medical applications drive IoT developments. Virtualized health services play an essential role in easing patient treatment demands. Remote patient monitoring and telehealth services will drive IoT market investment. Now more than ever, IoT security is gaining in importance as highly sensitive medical equipment, as well as healthcare data, needs to be protected.

With the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, business and technology leaders need to view the IoT as one of many tools in a toolbox and learn how to use it in conjunction with other equally essential tools like analytics, to drive value from it. Such endeavors will require some re-education of the workforce.

Top IoT application industries in 2021 and beyond

Business owners and governments utilize the IoT to drive process efficiencies, save money, and create better user experiences. While IoT technology trends are still in their infancy in many applications, their overall impact on the top industries is tremendous.

Manufacturing

Internet of Things technology in manufacturing is better known as the Industrial IoT. At the current stage of progress, the manufacturing industry is beginning to utilize AI technologies for advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and process optimization. For all of these applications, the IoT provides scalable computation infrastructure and a way of extracting a large amount of real-time data.

The IoT utilizes sensors, resilient connectivity technologies, and Cloud infrastructure to improve the application of manufacturing processes across many industries.

In 2021 and beyond, the IoT, in combination with AI, will ensure the widespread use of digital twins, better safety in the work environment, and accurate collaborative robots with precise motion capabilities.

Notable application: Rockwell Automation utilizes the Industrial Internet of Things to proactively manage production and performance issues. Using PTC-powered FactoryTalk InnovationSuite the company is taking an intelligent approach to asset optimization. They leveraged real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive and prescriptive analytics to gain valuable visibility and better understand the health of their machines. Equipped with these powerful monitoring tools, they were able to avoid unplanned downtime and maximize asset utilization.

Transportation/mobility

The majority of new cars coming into the market in 2021 are Internet-connected cars. Above and beyond over-the-air software update capabilities, new cars utilize IoT technology to increase vehicle uptime, ensure better safety for drivers and other road users, and lower emissions.

Alongside passenger cars, the IoT is deeply rooted in connected fleet applications for both logistics and micromobility purposes. The most recent trends in micromobility include shared small electric vehicles such as standing and seated e-scooters, bicycles, and e-skateboards.

In 2021 and beyond, IoT technology is evolving conventional tracking applications into fleet optimization to help companies further reduce operational costs and deliver better customer experience for passenger cars, commercial transportation, and micromobility.

Notable application: KWRL Transportation Co-op runs a large-scale school bus fleet. They use Samsara’s wireless fleet tracking platform to coordinate routes and keep buses running on schedule.

Smart buildings

The smart utilization of resources inside buildings has been a hot topic for several years now. A 2019 Energy Efficiency Indicator study by Johnson Controls points out that 75% of organizations invest in smart building control system improvements, and over half have implemented an enterprise-wide building management system.

Most new and innovative IoT solutions for connected buildings aim to increase productivity and efficiency while reducing operational costs through complete building life cycle management.

In 2021 and beyond, IoT technology will provide the necessary data collection tools and Cloud-based analytics solutions to bring higher levels of resource optimization needed due to the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown. Additionally, IoT will help building managers tune their parameters for much lower occupancy in buildings.

Notable application: Elevator company Thyssenkrupp uses Willow Twin, a digitalized virtual model of the physical building running on Microsoft Azure, to revolutionize the way buildings are maintained and to enhance the experience of tenants and visitors.

Energy

The need for smart energy solutions is most evident in light of the expected global energy consumption increase of 50% by 2050. Internet of Things technology is revolutionizing the energy industry from generation and transmission to distribution, and changing how energy companies and customers interact.

The value of IoT has steadily risen throughout the years. 2020 is seeing the highest number yet of development projects in various areas such as energy distribution, grid optimization, remote asset monitoring and management, predictive maintenance and the creation of greater transparency for better-informed customers. Growing concern about energy management is one of the main factors fueling the demand for IoT devices and software.

Notable application: Enel, an Italian multinational energy company, leverages a C3.ai predictive maintenance application in 5 control centers to improve grid reliability and reduce the occurrence of faults. The application uses AI to analyze real-time network sensor data, smart meter data, asset maintenance records, and weather data to predict feeder failure.

Retail

Internet of Things technology helps retailers reduce operational costs and enhance in-store customer experience through innovative use cases. In 2020, retailers strive towards the digitization of stores and the creation of smart processes.

The most prominent IoT trends in retail include the rising adoption of smart payment solutions, increased investment in retail automation – which provides opportunities for analytics providers – and integrated IoT solutions to open new revenue streams. IoT-enabled security cameras make retail environments more efficient, customer-friendly and, most importantly, secure and safe.

In addition, AI applications, fueled by data from IoT sensors, enhance customer experience and increase sales conversions with actionable insights.

Notable application: Attabotics accelerates e-commerce delivery times using 3D robotic goods-to-person storage, retrieval, and a real-time order fulfillment solution. This solution leverages Microsoft Azure Edge Zones and IoT technologies such as Azure IoT Central and Azure Sphere.