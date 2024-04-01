Basel III introduces rigorous standards for banks, including those handling crypto assets, marking a substantial pivot for enhanced financial stability and risk management in the digital currency space.

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly coming under the purview of regulators worldwide, and it’s clear that specific crypto regulations are just a matter of time. The trend towards tighter regulation can be observed annually, with governments and financial authorities paying closer attention to how cryptocurrencies operate within the broader financial system. The Basel III requirements, which aim to strengthen regulation, supervision, and risk management within the banking sector, are also influencing the crypto market. Although initially designed for traditional banks, they are beginning to set a precedent that could extend to the crypto industry, especially in terms of capital adequacy, stress testing, and market liquidity risk. Dive deeper into our comprehensive analysis to understand how Basel III is reshaping the banking world, its pivotal reforms, and the critical decisions it holds for the future of crypto.

What is Basel III? Basel III is a comprehensive set of reform measures designed to enhance the regulation, supervision, and risk management within the banking sector. Initiated in response to the financial crisis of 2007-2008, these recommendations were developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) to address deficiencies in financial regulation that were revealed by the crisis. The BCBS, based in Basel, Switzerland, consists of 45 members from central banks and bank supervisors across 28 jurisdictions. The roots of Basel III trace back to its predecessors, Basel I and Basel II, which were established in 1988 and 2004, respectively. Basel I introduced credit risk assessment and minimum capital requirements, and Basel II focused on bank capital adequacy, risk management, and market discipline. Meanwhile, Basel III was developed to strengthen the regulation, supervision, and risk management of banks to ensure they could withstand economic and financial stresses, improve risk management, and promote transparency. This regulatory framework has been adopted by member countries of the BCBS, which include all G20 nations and nearly all OECD countries, making it a global standard for banking regulation. The implementation of Basel III standards, however, varies across different countries, depending on their specific banking industry structure and regulatory environment, but the core principles are widely adopted to guarantee a level playing field in the global banking sector. Requirements for banks: new reforms under Basel III Basel III requirements are structured to enhance the stability and resilience of the global banking system through comprehensive measures divided into key areas: capital, liquidity, large exposures, and special considerations for Systemically Important Banks (SIBs). Capital The capital requirements under Basel III are designed to improve both the quality and quantity of capital held by banks. These are: Higher capital requirements Basel III raises the minimum common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio from 2% under Basel II to 4.5% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Capital сonservation buffer Basel III implemented an additional buffer to ensure banks build up capital reserves outside periods of financial stress. Specifically, banks are required to maintain a capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, making the total Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement 7%. Countercyclical measures To protect the banking sector from periods of excessive aggregate credit growth that can lead to a build-up of systemic risk, Basel III includes countercyclical measures, such as the countercyclical capital buffer. It varies between 0% and 2.5% of RWAs, depending on the national regulator’s assessment of credit growth.

Liquidity Basel 3 requirements introduce two key liquidity ratios to ensure that banks have sufficient liquidity to withstand short-term and long-term stress scenarios: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) To complement the risk-based capital requirements, the framework implements a non-risk-based leverage ratio. This measure requires banks to hold enough high-quality liquid assets to cover their total net cash outflows over a 30-day stress period. Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) The NSFR aims to promote more stable funding structures by requiring banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to their assets and off-balance sheet activities over a one-year time horizon. Large exposures The large exposures framework limits the maximum loss a bank could face in the event of a sudden counterparty failure to a level that does not endanger the bank’s solvency. This includes limits that set caps on the size of exposures banks can have to a single counterparty or groups of connected counterparties. SIBs Recognizing the potential for systemic risk posed by the largest and most interconnected banks, Basel III mentions specific provisions for Systemically Important Banks (SIBs), which are classified into two categories: 1. Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) Banks whose distress or disorderly failure would cause significant disruptions to the global financial system. G-SIBs are subject to higher loss absorbency requirements and more stringent regulatory oversight. 2. Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) Banks that are critical to the functioning of a country’s financial system and economy. While the specific requirements for D-SIBs can vary by country, they generally encompass higher capital requirements and enhanced regulatory scrutiny.

What is Basel III Endgame? In July 2023, U.S. banking regulators announced their intention to introduce a comprehensive proposal for stricter bank capital requirements, known as the “Basel III Endgame.” This initiative seeks to enhance the stability of large banks by overhauling how they manage their capital, which could significantly impact their lending and trading activities. The new rules will specifically target banks with assets of $100 billion or more, responding to concerns over the adequacy of capital reserves to withstand loan losses during economic downturns. Despite the banking sector’s argument that additional capital requirements are unnecessary and could harm the economy, regulators are pushing forward with the proposal, emphasizing the need for a more resilient banking system. The “Basel III Endgame” is the culmination of efforts by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to implement a set of international banking standards designed to prevent a repeat of the 2007-09 global financial crisis. These standards include a variety of capital, leverage, and liquidity requirements, with the “endgame” focusing on refining capital allocation based on the riskiness of banks’ activities. Key areas of reform are credit risk, market risk, and operational risk, with a move away from banks’ internal risk models towards more uniform standards. Let’s take a closer look at these reforms. Credit risk U.S. regulators plan to prohibit banks from using their internal risk models for calculating capital requirements for lending activities such as mortgages and corporate loans. The authorities will instead enforce uniform modeling standards across major banks. Market risk The proposal outlines stricter rules for banks to assess market fluctuations and trading losses, addressing current underestimations of trading risks. While banks can use regulator-approved internal models, standardized models might be mandated for complex risks, and trading risks must be evaluated at the individual desk level. Ultimately, this will likely increase capital requirements for banks with significant trading activities. Operational risk The Basel III Endgame emphasizes operational risk, targeting losses from unforeseen events like policy failures or external shocks. Regulators want to standardize risk assessment, moving away from internal models to consider a bank’s activities and past losses. In general, banks have expressed concerns over these reforms, fearing they could lead to disproportionately higher costs and arguing that existing capital levels are sufficient, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, regulators, appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden and influenced by recent bank failures, remain committed to stringent enforcement of these new standards.

