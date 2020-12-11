Do you want to get access to your data faster and boost efficiency at work? Are you failing at making informed decisions about production and management? Do you want to accelerate your work operations? Well, you can do all of this all at the same time. With the advent of advanced technology which is the Internet of Things (IoT), you can escalate work efficiency, management, and production.

The IoT has impacted how people commute, work, shop, or simply live. The technology has been gaining popularity all over the world and is now an ongoing trend, connecting machines and objects in businesses and collecting valuable data. But what exactly is the IoT? In simple words, it is the web of physical objects or things equipped with sensors, software, and connected to the internet. The IoT lets devices communicate and share data to ease workflow processes.

Devices in the IoT include things as small as a pill and as major as jet engines. From coffee machines to wearable devices to airplanes, everything is now being connected to the IoT to gather, receive, and send data for better and smarter solutions. It can be said that the internet of things is somewhat an amalgamation of digital and physical universes where data aggregation and analysis plays the key role.

Read on to find out more about the IoT, how it works, its advantages, and the latest trends like smart homes and cities.

What is the history of the internet of things?

The emergence of the IoT goes back to the 1980s when an internet-connected Coca Cola vending machine was installed at Carnegie Mellon University. This smart device was able to report its inventory along with the temperature of the sodas from a distance.

In 1991, Mark Weiser, a computer scientist, expressed the contemporary vision of the IoT in his paper on ubiquitous computing, “The Computer of the 21st Century”. Reza Raji, an Internet of Things veteran, was the first to demonstrate moving small segments of data to a large set of nodes that could help integrate and automate machines in homes or factories. He described his work as IEEE Spectrum.

The period between 1993 and 1997 saw several companies come forward with their ideation of the IoT. It came into the spotlight when William Nelson Joy (Bill Joy), an American computer engineer, proposed device-to-device communication as a part of his “Six Webs” framework. He showcased his work at the World Economic Forum at Davos in 1999.

During the same year, the phrase “Internet of Things” was coined by Kevin Ashton of Procter & Gamble. He also described how indispensable Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags fit into the IoT environment and how they can be used to track the location of equipment. RFID also allowed using computers to manage processes and streamline the workflow.

The IoT first came to the attention of businesses and manufacturers, and its applications were called machine-to-machine (M2M). But it soon found its way into offices and homes with smart devices such as televisions, speakers, and household appliances being connected, remodeling styles of working and living. A colorful example is the Nest thermostat that allowed customers to adjust the temperature of their home from their smartphones.

How big is the internet of things?

The growth of the IoT has been witnessed by tech analysts all over the world. IDC has estimated, based on the growth of the IoT in recent years, that there will be 41.6 billion devices connected to the IoT by 2025. Industries leading the race to connect devices to the IoT are industrial and automotive, with smart homes and wearable devices coming close.

The rapid growth of the IoT landscape is predicted in various sectors such as enterprise, security devices, automotive, and healthcare. Currently a hundred billion dollar market, it’s expected to grow to over a trillion dollars in just a few years. This is how big the Internet of Things is and it is only going to get bigger.

IoT as the next stage of the internet

The Internet of Things is not only about connecting things to the internet, but also about how it gathers, receives, and sends data to deliver smarter solutions, and in some cases, how it acts upon the data. Sensors can help gather and communicate data in the same environment, or in different environments. This creates a whole new overlay for the global network that is the internet, providing us with even more information and helpful tools.

More benefits of the IoT lie in the way it is set up to extract data, use the insights from the data, digitize, optimize, and more. The functionality of the IoT is also used in the transformation of stage processes, business models, and digital transformation.

Key characteristics of the internet of things

The IoT ecosystem in general is a complex system of interconnected hardware and software. However, there are some key characteristics that apply to all these solutions.

Connectivity enables the IoT network to be accessible and compatible. Interconnected segments of the network can exchange information, contributing to the overall intelligence of the system. This opens the door to innovative business opportunities.

Sensors help gather, generate, and respond to the data created when devices communicate with each other or with the environment. The IoT incorporates pressure and light sensors, GPS, electrochemical, RFID, and more. Accumulated information can then be sent to analytics software in the cloud.

Intelligence. The IoT is the amalgamation of various aspects such as algorithms and computation, engineering, software, and hardware. The collective intelligence of the IoT improves our abilities to respond to demanding situations in a smarter way. It also helps with carrying out tasks more efficiently.

Dynamics. The aim of the Internet of Things is to collect data using devices from different or similar environments, generate insights, and make conclusions. The state of these devices changes naturally, for instance, if someone is walking or jogging, or if the device is connected or disconnected. The number of devices at a tracked location can also change dynamically over time.

Scalability. IoT networks should be created so that they can be scaled up or down easily as per the requirements. The IoT is being used intensively for automating smart homes, factories, and workplaces. So the IoT’s infrastructure depends upon its current and future scale of engagement and should be designed accordingly.

Interoperability is one of the key characteristics of the internet of things as devices can be built on different hardware and software platforms. They can be integrated with other services having completely different architecture or even legacy systems. These devices also interact using a variety of network protocols. To support such interoperability, components must have proper APIs.

High Security. IoT devices are undoubtedly vulnerable to security threats. The benefits of the IoT often overshadow the associated security and privacy concerns. It’s essential for manufacturers and software developers to secure all loopholes so that data can be transferred without any breaches.

Benefits of the internet of things for business

Businesses around the world are incorporating the IoT into their enterprises to move up to a new level. They do not want to leave any discrepancies and are thus leveraging the internet of things to scale up their businesses.

Companies are coming forward and adopting the IoT for better productivity, smoother management, enhanced supply chain, and higher client satisfaction. However, the IoT really comes into its own when it starts to save a huge amount of costs, particularly around project enhancements and work safety.

The benefits of the IoT are numerous and it is to no surprise that many companies have already taken advantage of the opportunities it creates. Let us highlight some of the major benefits of the IoT for business.

Improved Productivity. The IoT enhances the quality of training provided to employees and keeps them updated about their performance. Not only does the IoT help in providing real training to employees, but it also helps them interact with clients and form better relationships with their teams to reduce the loopholes in the workflow. The IoT enhances productivity by highlighting gaps and showcasing how to fulfill them to increase the quality of the work done by the team.

New Business Opportunities. The IoT interacts dynamically with customers and clients, leading to different business opportunities by showcasing solutions that cater to their needs. The IoT helps offer clients practical solutions that allow you to scale up your business to a new level.

Enhanced Asset Utilization. IoT sensors are helpful in keeping a tab on assets such as equipment, machinery, tools, and more. Applying the IoT gives you real-time data along with insights that help you operate your system in a much better way. You are able to locate issues and take the necessary action to resolve them.

Imagine that a machine is overheating when you are not around. An IoT system can switch off the equipment and inform you so that you can take immediate action. In some scenarios, you can even be notified beforehand so that you can take preventive measures.

Real-Time Analytics. The IoT provides analytics that helps prevent major issues in the workflow. It quickly detects a problem and advises you to take action accordingly, or addresses the problem on its own. Various IoT applications showcase real-time analytics which helps businesses acquire a birds-eye view of their operations.

The insights help them evaluate things, find gaps, manage production, and enhance organizational productivity. With sufficient data on logistic networks, factory floor, supply chain, and other areas, workflow and processes can be operated much better.

Cost Optimization: There is no doubt that the IoT helps businesses manage their budget with greater efficiency. Optimizing workflows across the organization, It helps you save on production, management, and operations. With the help of advanced technology and sensors, the IoT minimizes the cost of production and enables operations at a greater rate.

Quality Customer Service: For any business, quality customer satisfaction is the key to success. The IoT brings a lot to the table when it comes to quality customer service. IoT-enabled devices can be utilized to help your customers track their shipments, allow them to process a transaction through their smartphone, and so much more. The IoT has changed the way we shop and has benefitted both customers and businesses.