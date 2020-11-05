The Internet of Things (IoT) is a new computation paradigm that allows everyday objects to connect to the Internet, exchange data with servers and other connected things, and make the world ‘smarter’ for their users. Today there are over 30 Billion active IoT devices across the globe, solving society’s most pressing problems. These devices are in our cities, homes, hospitals, schools, cars — everywhere, in fact.

IoT devices play a pivotal role in enhancing living standards through smart healthcare as well as home and city solutions. For enterprises and organizations, IoT offers efficient automation, an improved supply chain, and remote monitoring. In industrial environments, IoT facilitates intelligent manufacturing, efficient production, and better customer interaction.

Read on to find out about the difference IoT is making in today’s world.

What is IoT?

IoT is a network in which things can connect to the Internet and transfer data. The connected objects in IoT are devices that can sense their environment and react to it. They can perform complex numerical computations with an increased capacity for connectivity.

The basic building blocks of IoT are connected to the Internet either directly or through gateways, depending on their connectivity capabilities. They are able to share information with the Cloud, a multi-layered harbor consisting of software suites that implement middleware, host value-added services, perform analytics, and facilitate user interface.

Cloud middleware ensures a reliable data flow between objects and other Cloud services. Data analytics tools help discover meaningful patterns in the collected data and serve as the building material for value-added services. User interfaces provide the means for interaction with the objects.

How big is IoT?

The rapid adoption of advanced digital technologies by enterprises around the world is driving the IoT market. According to the Fortune Business Insights report, IoT technology holds significant potential for the ICT sector global market, valued at $190 billion in 2018 and reaching $1.1 trillion by 2026. The global market will expand at a stupendous CAGR of 24.7% during this time.

According to Statista and data collected by Forbes, there are around 30 billion installed IoT devices. This figure is set to increase to 75 billion over the next five years. According to Microsoft market research, nearly 94% of businesses will use some form of IoT by the end of 2021.

The core IoT industries such as manufacturing, retail, transportation, government, and healthcare continue to introduce new IoT applications and solutions to their daily operations. Among the current IoT business adopters, 88% believe IoT is critical to their business success.

IoT applications and device examples

Wearables

Wearables are smart connected devices that can be worn as accessories, implanted in the body, embedded in clothes, or tattooed on the skin. Wearable devices collect data through various embedded sensors and leverage connectivity to exchange data with services administered by the Cloud. What makes these wearables indispensable is their ability to augment the sensing capabilities of our bodies and to interact with a diverse range of other devices around us.

The most recent trend in wearables is smart rings. These rings are fashionable, compact, and packed with functionalities. K Ring, for example, is a contactless payment ring powered by Mastercard. It eliminates the need to handle cash, cards, or to touch a PIN pad. Oura, another smart ring, features infrared sensors for heart rate and respiration, NTC temperature sensors, and motion sensors. Likewise, Circular, a wellness and fitness smart ring, tracks sleep and also monitors daily activity.

Besides, rings can help us feel safer in risky situations. Nimb is a ring with a concealed button that alerts family, friends, emergency services, and the Nimb community in times of danger.

Wearables initially gained popularity through Fitbit and Garmin activity trackers. These days, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and similar smartwatches are leading the market. Beyond the consumer electronics market, wearables have found numerous applications in healthcare and sports coaching.

Smart home

Smart homes became one of the earliest contexts for IoT. In the domestic setting, IoT devices offer convenience, cost-saving, and security for residents. The ability to control home appliances remotely through smartphone apps and various other interfaces has ensured the popular appeal of smart homes.

Smart homes feature miniature sensors, distributed around the living area, that sense and report the status of objects around the house. They can detect when home appliances are malfunctioning and alert owners. Smart locks, cameras, and motion detection systems are all deployed to guarantee home security, allowing owners to monitor the environment from anywhere. IoT devices help save energy as much as they minimise unwelcome intrusion.

One of the earliest IoT examples of convenience smart home devices on the market is SmartThings, now owned by Samsung. SmartThings aims to form ecosystems of compatible IoT devices that can be easily configured and controlled remotely through the Cloud. Swedish company Sensative produces magnetic strips with various sensors that make any home space smart. Cota, on the other hand, enables wireless power transmission and connectivity across the entire home.

As a part of the security offering, smart home devices include smart locks, cameras, and motion detection systems. These devices guarantee home security, allowing owners to monitor their homes from anywhere. August, for example, produces secure smart locks that can be controlled through a smartphone app and integrated with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home. Meanwhile, such products as Gate feature integrated cameras and locks.

The first to offer a mass-market product for saving energy in homes was Nest Thermostat. Nest today provides a range of smart home devices such as cameras, doorbells, alarm systems, locks, and smoke and gas alarms. Since monitoring is the first step in energy saving, many IoT companies offer solutions in this domain. Neurio home energy monitor, for example, delivers highly accurate, granular, real-time usage and solar production energy data.

Smart cities

Smart cities are the result of the combined efforts of governments, technology companies, and civil institutions to create a sustainable urban environment and increase the quality of life through improved economic efficiency and social development. The roll-out of IoT solutions in smart cities is leading to a better functioning of the city. Smart cities leverage IoT devices such as connected sensors and meters to collect data. This data forms the backbone of the various intelligent solutions that eliminate traffic congestion, unlock sustainable development, and improve citizen safety.

Many governments around the world are implementing city-wide smart solutions to stimulate economic and social prosperity. The most notable IoT examples are New York, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Singapore, Barcelona, and Los Angeles.

Healthcare IoT applications

Over the past decade, healthcare has implemented many data-intensive processes to speed up developments, increase efficiency, save more lives, and promote preventive medicine. The Internet of Things has opened up another world of possibilities. Most of the IoT initiatives in healthcare revolve around the improvement of care through remote patient monitoring (telemonitoring) and tracking, monitoring and maintenance of healthcare assets. But these are just the beginning. As digital technology transforms healthcare, more advanced and integrated approaches such as smart pills, smart home care systems, personal healthcare, robotics, and real-time health systems (RTHS) will start to emerge.

IoT is already making the lives of diabetes patients easier through connected continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). A CGM is a device that helps people with diabetes to continuously monitor their blood glucose levels for several days at a time. Smart CGMs Eversense and Freestyle Libre send the blood glucose data to a smartphone app, allowing users to monitor their glucose levels and react in time to an unusual trend. The FreeStyle LibreLink app also allows for remote monitoring by caregivers.

Similar to diabetes, asthma impacts hundreds of millions of people across the globe. IoT is offering smart solutions, which provide better insights into asthma symptoms and helps to control them. Propeller Health provides sensors that attach to an inhaler, connect to an app, and help people with asthma understand what might be causing their symptoms. It also tracks uses of medication and provides allergen forecasts. Health Care Originals, for its part, offers a wearable smart asthma monitor that detects the symptoms of an asthma attack before its onset, allowing the user to take action before the attack gets worse.