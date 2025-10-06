Costs, and Real-World Lessons Most blockchain startups face the same dilemma: how do you launch a crypto wallet quickly enough to catch market attention without cutting corners on security? A full-scale wallet can take a year or more... That’s where the MVP approach comes in.

In the crypto wallet development context, an MVP is a functional product with just enough core features — sending and receiving assets, handling private keys safely, maybe a multi-chain integration if that’s critical — to test assumptions and attract early adopters. Anything beyond that, such as staking dashboards or NFT galleries, can wait. Why rush? Because the market isn’t waiting. A 2025 Statista research report noted that over 300 million unique wallets were created on Blockchain.com as of November 2024. That number isn’t static; it grows every quarter. Which means user expectations expand even faster than most teams can deliver. If you want to compete, you need to launch, learn, and iterate before someone else fills the gap. PixelPlex has seen this from the inside. Over the past few years, we’ve built eight crypto wallets of varying complexity. We’re not theorizing from the sidelines; we’ve dealt with the technical and regulatory headaches firsthand. This article is for founders weighing whether to build custodial or non-custodial wallets, product teams curious about multi-chain support, investors who want to understand what’s realistic in terms of cost and timing, and anyone considering putting a crypto wallet MVP on the roadmap. We will walk through what an MVP looks like for a wallet, the different types of wallets you can start with, common development hurdles, costs, and what comes next after your MVP hits the market. We’ll also cover who the trusted development partners are — and why we put ourselves at the top of that list. What is considered an MVP for a crypto wallet? An MVP for a crypto wallet isn’t just a clickable prototype or a lite version with half-baked features. It has to stand on its own. At the very least, users should be able to create a wallet, manage their keys, and send or receive tokens without friction. Anything less and you don’t really have a wallet — you have a demo. So what goes into the core must-haves? A clean onboarding flow (generate wallet, backup seed phrase, or equivalent)

Basic user interface with balances and transaction history

Sending and receiving crypto assets on at least one chain, often Ethereum or Bitcoin first

Secure storage and management of keys: locally, using encrypted key stores or more advanced approaches such as MPC (multi-party computation) That’s the skeleton. Without it, the wallet can’t survive in the wild. Everything else — staking dashboards, NFT galleries, token swaps, portfolio analytics, fiat on-ramps — falls into the “can wait” bucket. These are the features that users appreciate later, but they don’t define whether the product qualifies as a wallet MVP. Many teams get stuck trying to ship all of this at once and lose the first-mover advantage. It helps to contrast MVP scope with what’s expected in full-scale cryptocurrency wallet development services. A production-ready wallet for mass adoption typically includes multi-chain support, fiat integration, advanced DeFi modules, maybe even biometric authentication, and regulatory tooling. That’s a different beast — months of work, extra audits, and significantly higher budgets. An MVP should avoid becoming that too early. And here’s the tricky part: even as a minimum viable product, a wallet must meet baseline compliance and security expectations. Depending on your target market, you may need to consider KYC/AML frameworks (for example, the EU’s MiCA regulation that takes full effect in 2025) or the FATF Travel Rule if you plan cross-border transfers. Security audits aren’t optional either. A “minimal” wallet that fails at protecting private keys is not just incomplete but a liability. MVP vs. production-ready crypto wallet Aspect MVP wallet Production-ready wallet Core features Basic send/receive, wallet creation, private key handling, simple UI Full suite: multi-chain support, staking, swaps, NFT gallery, advanced dashboards Security Essential encryption, seed phrase backup, initial audit Multiple audits, penetration testing, advanced methods (MPC, HSM, biometric auth) Compliance Minimal compliance (basic KYC/AML if required by region) Full compliance stack: KYC/AML integrations, FATF Travel Rule, regional licenses User experience Clean but minimal — functional interface, limited customization Polished UX/UI, onboarding tutorials, fiat ramps, multi-language support Blockchain support Usually 1–2 chains (Ethereum, Bitcoin) Multi-chain/multi-asset support, modular for expansion Integrations Limited or none beyond core blockchain APIs Fiat on/off-ramps, DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, institutional APIs Scalability Enough for pilot users, not optimized for mass adoption Load-tested, capable of handling thousands or millions of users Development timeline 3–6 months, depending on the scope 9–18+ months with ongoing upgrades Goal Validate concept, attract early adopters, raise funds Deliver a complete, scalable, and regulatory-compliant product for mainstream adoption

blockchain What Is a Blockchain Wallet?

blockchain What Is MVP in Software Development?

Types of crypto wallets While crypto wallets come in many forms — from hardware devices to experimental smart contract wallets — not all are relevant when we talk about building an MVP software wallet. For this discussion, we’ll focus only on: 1. Custodial wallets Custodial wallets are the ones most newcomers meet first, often through large exchanges like Binance or Coinbase. The provider holds the keys on behalf of the user. That lowers the entry barrier — log in with an email and password, and you’re set. But the same simplicity comes at a cost: the wallet’s security is only as strong as the custodian. History has shown how fragile that trust can be, with FTX’s collapse as a cautionary tale. From a development standpoint, these wallets are relatively straightforward to launch since infrastructure and compliance sit on the provider’s side. 2. Non-custodial wallets Non-custodial wallets flip that model. MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Phantom give users full control — and full responsibility — over their keys. No middleman, no custodian. That independence is the appeal, but also puts pressure on design teams. If onboarding is clunky or seed phrase handling isn’t intuitive, users will abandon the product quickly. For an MVP, the challenge is less about the underlying tech and more about making the experience secure and usable. 3. Multi-chain wallets Multi-chain wallets add another layer. Instead of focusing on a single blockchain, users can manage assets across ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, or Cosmos. That’s becoming a default expectation in 2025, primarily as cross-chain DeFi grows. The catch is complexity: each additional chain means another integration to maintain. That’s why most multi-chain MVPs start small — two or three blockchains first, with expansion planned later. 4. Specialized wallets These are tailored for specific use cases: NFT wallets with galleries and marketplace integrations (e.g., Rainbow).

with galleries and marketplace integrations (e.g., Rainbow). DeFi dashboards with staking, swaps, and lending modules (e.g., Argent).

with staking, swaps, and lending modules (e.g., Argent). Institutional-grade wallets with MPC (multi-party computation) and compliance layers.

with MPC (multi-party computation) and compliance layers. MVP angle: Depends on the niche. An NFT MVP needs asset display and simple marketplace integration. An institutional wallet MVP, by contrast, needs robust security even at stage one. In short, the type of wallet you choose dictates how “minimal” your MVP can realistically be. Custodial wallets are easier to roll out fast; non-custodial wallets demand UX finesse, and multi-chain wallets require careful scope management. Wallet types and MVP readiness Wallet Type Definition Pros Cons MVP feasibility Custodial Keys held by provider (e.g., exchange wallets) Easy onboarding, password recovery Users depend on third parties; hack/bankruptcy risk High – simpler compliance-first MVP Non-custodial User holds keys (e.g., MetaMask, Trust Wallet) User control, no middleman Key loss = fund loss; onboarding is more complex Medium – UX critical for MVP Multi-chain Supports multiple blockchains Convenience, broad asset support Complex integrations, higher cost Low–Medium – start with 2–3 chains Specialized NFT, DeFi, or institutional-grade use cases Tailored to specific markets Niche demand, heavy development needs Varies – depends on the focus

blockchain Custodial vs. Non-Custodial Wallet: Everything You Need To Know

blockchain Crypto Payment Gateway: Costs, Benefits, Implementation

Nuances of developing an MVP for a crypto wallet Launching a crypto wallet MVP is not just about picking the right feature set. The “minimum” part is deceptive: even stripped down, a wallet must meet very high standards. Cut too much, and the product becomes unsafe or unusable, so choosing the right cryptocurrency wallet development services is crucial from the start. Security comes first There’s no wiggle room here. Even the earliest version of a wallet needs proper encryption, secure key storage, and at least a basic external audit. Though those add costs, many teams lean on MPC (multi-party computation) or HSMs (hardware security modules) to protect private keys. The alternative — storing keys in plain text or relying on weak encryption — has ended projects overnight. In practice, a wallet MVP should budget time and money for security testing before launch. User experience and onboarding For developers, handling a seed phrase is obvious. For new users, it’s a nightmare. Losing twelve random words means losing funds forever, and no support line can bring them back. That’s why UX design isn’t a “nice-to-have” but a survival factor. Good onboarding flows — clear warnings, optional backups to secure storage, even gamified tutorials — reduce abandonment. MetaMask’s own evolution shows how much trial and error this takes. Integration challenges Connecting to blockchains isn’t as straightforward as plugging into an API. Each network comes with quirks. Ethereum transactions may face gas spikes that scare off first-timers. Bitcoin confirmations are slow and can create doubts. Solana’s throughput is high, but outages in the past have caused headaches for wallet devs. For an MVP, the safest bet is starting with one or two well-documented chains, then expanding. Otherwise, integration work can balloon far beyond “minimum viable.” Compliance isn’t optional Crypto wallets sit in a shifting regulatory landscape. In the EU, the MiCA regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets) will be fully applied in 2025, meaning any wallet with custodial features must align with its licensing and disclosure rules. Primarily, this applies to custodial wallets, but certain non-custodial wallets that integrate swaps or fiat on-ramps may also fall under MiCA. In the US, the SEC continues to pressure service providers, and even non-custodial wallets are scrutinized when they add such features. Other regions, like Singapore and Japan, are also tightening wallet requirements, showing that compliance is no longer optional. Developers often underestimate this stage, but ignoring it can block app store listings or expose founders to fines.

Testing and iteration are part of the nuance One point often overlooked in MVP wallet development is the critical role of early testing. It’s not just about catching bugs but understanding real user behavior. That kind of drop-off doesn’t appear in technical documentation; it surfaces only when you put a product in the hands of test users. Building time for multiple test cycles, gathering feedback, and iterating quickly is as important as encryption or compliance.

blockchain The State of Crypto Regulations and Laws in 2025

blockchain Crypto Compliance: Key Regulations and Consequences of Non-Compliance

Common difficulties and how to solve them Every crypto wallet development company faces its share of friction points in MVP development. Some are technical, some legal, and some simply psychological. Ignoring them usually means spending more later. Tackling them early — even if only partially — saves a lot of pain. Scalability A wallet that starts on one chain might suddenly need to handle five. Without modular architecture, adding new networks becomes a rewrite, not an upgrade. Smart planning means building the wallet in layers, where each chain is a module that can be swapped or extended. Liquidity integration Users expect fiat on/off-ramps. The trouble is that integrating with banks and payment providers is messy — legally and technically. Regulations differ country by country, and one wrong partnership can get you blacklisted. The practical path is to partner with established gateways that already have licenses, rather than reinventing compliance from scratch. User trust An MVP by definition looks small. But when people’s money is involved, small often feels risky. The challenge is to project credibility even in an early version. Early security audits, transparent documentation, and clear communication help build that confidence. Without them, adoption stalls. The balancing act Each of these issues can feel like it pulls in opposite directions — launch fast vs. do it right. The answer isn’t choosing one or the other, but designing the MVP so it can evolve without collapsing under its own weight. Difficulties vs. practical approaches Difficulty Why it matters Practical approach at MVP stage Scalability MVP grows obsolete if it can’t expand Build modular architecture, start with 1–2 chains, plan for more Liquidity integration Fiat ramps increase adoption but add risk Partner with licensed gateways; don’t attempt full in-house stack User trust Without credibility, users avoid early wallets Conduct early audits, publish security notes, keep UX transparent

blockchain Centralized Сrypto Exchange Development Explained: From Architecture to Launch

blockchain A Comprehensive Guide to Blockchain Application Development

Cost of developing a crypto wallet MVP One of the first questions founders ask about crypto wallet development services is: “How much will it cost?” The answer depends on the wallet type, scope, and where you hire your development team. A simple custodial wallet MVP — basic send/receive features, seed handling, centralized key management — typically lands in the $60,000–$100,000 range. Non-custodial wallets are more expensive because of key management, audits, and UX demands. A multi-chain, non-custodial MVP can easily climb into the $120,000–$250,000 range. Several factors push costs higher: Custom UI/UX beyond standard templates.

beyond standard templates. Regulatory compliance , especially if you need KYC/AML or licensing frameworks.

, especially if you need KYC/AML or licensing frameworks. Integrations like fiat on/off-ramps, DeFi modules, or NFT galleries.

like fiat on/off-ramps, DeFi modules, or NFT galleries. Security audits, which are mandatory but can add tens of thousands of dollars.

How location impacts development costs Regional differences are significant. Hiring a development shop in the US or Western Europe often costs 2–3 times more than working with teams in Eastern Europe, Latin America, or parts of Asia. The average salary for blockchain engineers at a crypto wallet app development company in Eastern Europe is typically $50–$80 per hour, compared to $120–$180 per hour in the United States.

Wallet MVP cost overview Wallet Type Estimated Cost Range Key Drivers of Cost Custodial MVP $60,000 – $100,000 Centralized key management, basic UI, KYC hooks Non-custodial MVP $80,000 – $150,000 Key generation & backup, UX for seed handling Non-custodial Multi-chain $120,000 – $250,000 Multi-chain integrations, modular architecture Specialized (NFT/DeFi) $150,000 – $300,000+ Market integrations, advanced UI, compliance

blockchain Know Your Transaction (KYT) Explained: Understanding its Role in Financial Compliance

blockchain Blockchain and KYC: Expert Interview on Navigating Security and Compliance Challenges

Crypto MVP development trends How companies approach crypto wallet development and MVPs has changed significantly in just a few years. Five years ago, a simple app for sending and receiving payments was enough to test the waters. In 2025, the bar is higher. Users expect polish, regulators expect compliance, and investors want to see traction before funding. A few trends stand out. 1. Security from the first commit Gone are the days when teams launched wallets with “patch it later” thinking. After a string of wallet breaches, both investors and users demand audits before an MVP even hits public beta. Many teams now allocate 15–20% of the total budget to penetration testing and formal code reviews. 2. Modular, multi-chain architecture Users rarely stick to one blockchain anymore. Even if an MVP launches on Ethereum, most teams design their codebase to accept new chains as plug-ins. That way, adding Solana or Polkadot later doesn’t mean tearing the product apart. Scalability by modularity is becoming the new standard. (Electric Capital Developer Report 2024) 3. Niche and institutional focus Not every MVP is aimed at retail users. Some target NFT collectors with simple gallery functions. Others go after institutional custody, where multi-party computation (MPC) and compliance dashboards are non-negotiable. MVPs are narrowing in scope but going deeper into specific use cases. 4. Faster funding tied to working MVPs Investors want proof, not just whitepapers. Today, it’s common for wallets to raise seed funding only after showing a functional MVP with early traction. A working prototype that passes an audit has become table stakes for serious fundraising. 5. AI in wallet MVPs Artificial intelligence is no longer background noise. It’s creeping into wallet MVPs in practical ways: Fraud detection models flag unusual transactions, helping satisfy AML rules. Conversational assistants guide users through seed phrases and gas fees.

Dashboards are personalized based on behavior — NFTs for collectors, staking for yield seekers.

AI copilots accelerate development and even assist in code auditing. There are risks — privacy issues when training models, over-automation that alienates power users — but AI is becoming a quiet enabler. Today, even early wallets benefit from machine learning layers that make them safer and more approachable.

blockchain AI and Crypto: Top 15 Promising Use Cases and Applications

blockchain The Synergy of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence: Unlocking New Business Opportunities

The process of developing a wallet MVP Crypto wallet development MVP is rarely a straight sprint. Each stage has its priorities — miss one, and you risk costly rewrites later. The process usually unfolds in six phases. 1. Discovery and requirements This is where you pin down the fundamentals: custodial vs. non-custodial, single-chain vs. multi-chain, what “minimum viable” really means for your use case. The team also defines compliance scope (KYC/AML, licensing), influencing everything else. 2. Architecture and design At this stage, technical blueprints are drawn up. Security measures — key storage, encryption layers, modular architecture for future chains — come first. In parallel, UX design begins. A wallet MVP with clumsy onboarding won’t get used, no matter how secure it is. 3. Development Coding starts with the backend (key management, blockchain node integrations), then smart contract interactions (if DeFi/NFT features are needed), and finally the frontend. Many teams build modular APIs to add chains or services later without rewriting the whole codebase. 4. Testing and audit Even an MVP needs proper testing: unit tests, integration tests, and ideally an external security audit. Penetration testing at this stage is no longer optional — investors and app stores expect it. 5. Beta release A controlled launch with a small group of users. The feedback here is gold: real transaction behavior, onboarding drop-offs, and UX pain points surface. Teams that skip this step often regret it later. 6. Public MVP launch The wallet is released to the broader market. Marketing efforts usually focus on early adopters, while the development team monitors metrics, bug reports, and compliance obligations. The real work — iteration — starts after this point. Team composition for wallet MVP development Role Key responsibilities Typical involvement phase Product Manager Define scope, features, and roadmap; balance MVP vs. full product Discovery → launch (continuous oversight) Blockchain Architect Design modular, secure architecture; choose chains & protocols Discovery and architecture Backend Developer(s) Implement APIs, key storage, and blockchain node integrations Development → beta Frontend Developer(s) Build user interface; handle wallet creation & transactions Development → beta Smart Contract Engineer Develop and test contracts if DeFi, swaps, or NFT features are needed Development → testing UX/UI Designer Create onboarding flows, seed handling experience, and dashboards Architecture → beta QA Engineer Write tests, manage bug tracking, and ensure stability Development → launch Security Auditor Run penetration testing, review code for vulnerabilities Testing → launch Compliance Specialist Advise on KYC/AML, Travel Rule, MiCA, and SEC alignment Discovery → testing DevOps Engineer Set up deployment pipelines, monitoring, and infrastructure security Development → launch Team size varies. A very lean custodial wallet MVP might need 5–6 people. A non-custodial, multi-chain MVP often requires 10+ specialists, especially if compliance and audits are included.

blockchain How to Build a Crypto Wallet: a Complete Guide

blockchain Centralized Сrypto Exchange Development Explained: From Architecture to Launch

Top companies for crypto wallet development Selecting the right partner for wallet MVP development is a critical decision. Beyond coding, these firms bring domain expertise in blockchain security, regulatory compliance, and scalable architecture. To keep the overview objective, we based this short list on open sources — including platforms like Clutch, official company websites, case studies, and professional social networks. The companies highlighted below stand out in 2025 for crypto wallet development. Leading wallet MVP development companies in 2025 Company Core expertise Hourly rate Strengths Headquarters PixelPlex Blockchain, Web3 wallet development, DeFi, NFT, wallet development $50 – $99 / hr End-to-end delivery, security-first, compliance advisory United States Labrys Web3, crypto, DeFi platforms, tokenized assets, NFTs, and enterprise solutions $100 – $149 / hr Blockchain and crypto consulting, the launch of decentralized platforms, and blockchain development Australia Tech Alchemy Blockchain development and design $25 – $49 / hr Tokenization, ICO, smart contract audits, blockchain consulting England Peiko Blockchain, Web3 development, crypto exchange development $25 – $49 / hr DeFi, CeFi, exchanges, crypto wallets, NFTs, smart contracts Poland SpaceDev Web2 and Web3 software development and consulting $50 – $99 / hr Product discovery, blockchain, AI United States

blockchain Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies in 2025

blockchain The Power of Blockchain for Startups: Advantages and Use Cases

Why choose PixelPlex for crypto wallet MVP development PixelPlex has established itself as a proven leader in blockchain and crypto wallet development. Over the years, the company has successfully delivered eight different crypto wallets, covering a range of use cases from custodial exchange solutions to advanced non-custodial applications. Beyond MVP — scaling examples PixelPlex’s track record speaks directly to founders who want to confidently launch a wallet MVP. The company doesn’t experiment at clients’ expense — it delivers working products that scale. Each project improved the team’s expertise in balancing security, usability, and compliance. Let’s take a look at the most prominent success stories of blockchain wallet app development: Canton Loop One of PixelPlex’s most recent achievements is its contribution to the Canton Network ecosystem by launching Canton Loop, the network’s first self-custodial wallet. Released in public beta by FiveNorth, the project is a milestone for Canton and a demonstration of PixelPlex’s ability to deliver production-grade MVPs in new blockchain environments. Canton Loop stands out because it makes self-custody accessible without sacrificing usability: Full control: Users hold their own keys — assets never leave their hands.

Users hold their own keys — assets never leave their hands. Privacy-first: The wallet avoids monetizing user data, keeping information off-limits to third parties.

The wallet avoids monetizing user data, keeping information off-limits to third parties. Interoperable by design: Built on the Canton Token Standard, it integrates seamlessly with validators and apps across the Canton ecosystem. This wallet goes beyond being a simple MVP. It proves that non-custodial wallets can combine institutional-grade security with an intuitive experience, something many teams in the space struggle to balance. For PixelPlex, Canton Loop showcases how to design minimal but trustworthy wallets — exactly what an MVP should achieve, and a strong example of Canton.Network development in practice. Qtum Wallet PixelPlex developed a multi-currency mobile wallet for the Qtum blockchain, which is available on Android and iOS. The app combines user-friendly design with advanced features like ERC20 token support, multi-account management, and a built-in smart contract template builder. Designed a clean, intuitive UI/UX for both Android and iOS.

Implemented client-side encryption and Shamir’s Secret Sharing for secure key management.

Integrated Secure Enclave (iOS) and Android KeyStore for hardware-level security.

Connected directly to the Qtum blockchain API.

Built a smart contract template builder, enabling users to draft and execute contracts from their phones. The result was a secure, versatile wallet that enabled users to manage multiple assets, create contracts, and execute tamper-proof transactions from a mobile device. Blip PixelPlex built Blip, a multi-currency desktop wallet for the Echo blockchain ecosystem. The solution combined a clean UI with advanced security and functionality, allowing users to manage multiple accounts, store private keys locally, and interact directly with Echo’s blockchain. Completed the functional specification, UI/UX design, desktop app development, and API integration.

Implemented local storage with AES encryption, wallet auto-lock, and account recovery.

Supported ERC20 tokens, smart contract calls, consensus participation via local nodes, and multilingual features. Blip also supports ERC20 tokens, smart contract calls, consensus participation via local nodes, and multilingual features — all designed to make the wallet powerful and user-friendly.

blockchain Canton.Network Explained: How It Solves DeFi's Biggest Risks

blockchain DAML Development Services: Everything You Need to Know

What comes after a successful MVP? Launching an MVP is only the beginning. A crypto wallet that makes it into users’ hands still needs to evolve, expand, and prove it can handle scale. The next phase of crypto wallet development usually combines product growth with business strategy. Scaling features Once the MVP shows adoption, teams can add high-demand capabilities: staking, DeFi integrations, NFT support, or multi-chain swaps. The roadmap often depends on the original wallet type — custodial, non-custodial, or specialized. Marketing and user acquisition Even the most secure wallet won’t succeed if nobody uses it: post-MVP, marketing shifts from early adopters to broader audiences. Campaigns often highlight unique differentiators like privacy-first design, multi-chain convenience, or institutional-grade compliance. Continuous security improvements Security is never “done.” After launch, wallets must undergo regular audits, bug bounty programs, and penetration testing. Market trust is fragile — one vulnerability can undo all credibility. Fundraising and partnerships A functional MVP is often the proof investors want. Teams can raise seed or Series A funding by showing a working product, user growth, and security credentials. At this stage, partnerships with exchanges, DeFi protocols, or institutional players may also open up. Community feedback loops The best wallets grow with their users. Building feedback channels (Discord, Telegram, forums) allows rapid iteration. Many wallets integrate in-app feedback forms or usage analytics to prioritize features based on actual demand.

blockchain Future of AI: Unveiling Its Impact on Industries and Society

blockchain The Future of Financial Services: 6 Impactful Blockchain Use Cases in Finance

Conclusion The journey from idea to launch in crypto wallet MVP development is rarely straightforward. It demands a balance between speed and safety, minimalism and trust. The stakes are high: you’re not just shipping software, you’re putting a financial tool into the hands of real users. A proven crypto wallet development company like PixelPlex brings hard-earned experience to the table. Having built eight different wallets — from mobile apps with smart contract builders to non-custodial and multi-chain solutions — the team knows the common pitfalls and how to avoid them. That makes a difference when an MVP has to meet real-world expectations for security, compliance, and usability. For founders, the next step is clear. Don’t let the perfect product delay your entry into a competitive market. An MVP is the fastest way to validate assumptions, attract early adopters, and open the door to funding. With the right partner, you can evolve that MVP into a full-scale product capable of handling millions of users. PixelPlex’s expertise extends beyond wallets into custom web3 wallet development, DeFi integrations, NFT solutions, and enterprise blockchain ecosystems. That breadth of experience ensures that even a minimal wallet can grow into a market-leading platform. If you’re considering building a wallet MVP, start with a partner who has already delivered — and can do the same for you.