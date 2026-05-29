Slow transactions? High fees? Solana said, “we don’t do that here.” Designed for speed and efficiency, it’s quickly becoming a favorite for developers who want to build without limits. But is it really that perfect?

When Solana entered the scene about five years after Ethereum, blockchain was already proving its value — but it wasn’t built for scale yet. Developers faced high fees, limited scalability, and slow transaction speeds. These factors made it harder to create smooth, user-friendly applications for larger audiences. Solana was created to solve these problems. It focuses on speed, low costs, and better performance, which is supposed to make it easier to build fast and scalable blockchain apps. At PixelPlex, we’ve been following this evolution from the start. As a Solana blockchain development company and a team with strong experience in blockchain development overall, we’ve delivered real solutions across different networks. In this article, we’ll share what we’ve learned and help you understand how to build on Solana effectively. What is so special about Solana development? First of all, what exactly is Solana? It is a high-performance, open-source blockchain built to support decentralized applications (dApps) at scale. It was launched in March 2020 by Anatoly Yakovenko and a team of engineers who together focused on solving the performance limitations of earlier blockchain systems. Facts about Solana Fact Details Launch year 2020 Native token SOL Consensus mechanism PoH + PoS Transaction speed Up to 65,000 TPS (theoretical) Block time 0.4 seconds Average transaction cost $0.00025 Programming languages Rust, C, C++ Core innovation Verifiable time sequencing (PoH) Network design High-throughput, single-layer architecture The problem Solana set out to solve Pioneering networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum proved that decentralized systems could work — but they also exposed critical limitations at that time: Low throughput

Network congestion, especially during peak usage

High transaction costs

Latency in transaction confirmation

Difficulty scaling to support mainstream, real-time applications These challenges are often described as the blockchain trilemma — the difficulty of achieving scalability, security, and decentralization at the same time. Solana development was designed specifically to address this balance. How Solana approaches the solution Solana achieves its performance gains primarily through its consensus design and timekeeping architecture, rather than relying on external scaling solutions. It also provides a strong foundation for Solana blockchain software development solutions, enabling developers to build and deploy high-performance dApps. At the core is Proof-of-History (PoH). It is a cryptographic clock that fundamentally changes how distributed systems agree on time. Combined with Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and an optimized consensus protocol called Tower BFT, Solana development reduces the coordination burden that typically slows down blockchains. Here is how Solana’s consensus mechanisms work together: Consensus mechanism What it does Proof-of-History (PoH) A cryptographic timestamping system that creates a verifiable sequence of events. It establishes a shared timeline before validation, so nodes no longer need to spend time agreeing on transaction order. Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Determines which validators participate in securing the network. Validators stake SOL tokens, aligning incentives and maintaining network integrity. Tower BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance) This PoH-optimized consensus mechanism enables faster agreement between validators with fewer communication steps, significantly improving overall efficiency. In practice, it works in the following way: Proof of History establishes the timeline -> Proof of Stake selects validators -> Tower BFT enables rapid agreement -> transactions are confirmed. What makes Solana special isn’t just that it’s fast — it’s how it achieves that speed. Instead of adding extra layers to improve performance, it redesigns how a blockchain handles time and agreement between participants. This reduces the need for constant coordination and makes the whole system more efficient. Solana vs other blockchain networks: who wins? Solana takes a different approach compared to most blockchains. Instead of relying on extra layers to scale, it focuses on high performance at the base layer itself. This affects how apps are built, especially Solana smart contract development, where speed and parallel processing are key. Solana’s main distinction is its ability to combine PoH with PoS and a parallel execution engine. This allows it to process transactions at scale without relying heavily on Layer 2 solutions. However, its performance design also comes with some limitations when compared to more established networks. Blockchain Strengths Weaknesses Ecosystem Solana Extremely high speed, low fees, parallel execution History of network outages, relatively newer ecosystem Fast-growing ecosystem with DeFi, NFTs, and gaming projects, attracting developers focused on high-performance apps Ethereum Largest developer ecosystem, strong decentralization Higher fees, slower base layer Most mature and diverse ecosystem with extensive DeFi, NFT, and tooling support Bitcoin Highest security, most decentralized Very limited programmability Primarily focused on payments and store of value, with a relatively limited app ecosystem BNB Chain Fast transactions, low fees More centralized validator set Strong ecosystem driven by exchange integration, DeFi platforms, and consumer-facing apps Avalanche Flexible architecture, subnet scaling More complex ecosystem design Growing ecosystem with DeFi, enterprise use cases, and customizable subnets So, Solana development clearly wins in raw transaction speed, cost efficiency, and parallel execution, making it highly attractive for real-time applications. However, when discussing Solana blockchain app development, we also can’t ignore its past outages. Reliability has therefore been a concern — something we don’t typically see in its competitors. Overall, Solana experienced seven major outages between 2020 and 2024, mainly caused by network congestion, software bugs, or validator coordination issues. While significant improvements have been made over time — with Solana maintaining 100% uptime in 2025 and reaching 22 consecutive months without network downtime — this history still remains an important factor when evaluating its trade-offs against more conservative blockchain designs.

Considering Solana for your project? Turn to our Solana blockchain development services. We’ll evaluate the feasibility of using this specific blockchain, weigh all the pros and cons based on your requirements and goals, and help you choose the best solution.

Solana use cases and real-life examples Thanks to its high throughput and low fees, Solana development is suitable for a wide variety of real-world applications. Let’s dive deeper into them. Crypto wallets Solana wallets are used to store, send, and manage digital assets while interacting with dApps and NFTs. Crypto wallet development here focuses on secure, fast, and user-friendly solutions for blockchain interaction. Examples: Phantom — a widely used wallet for managing SOL, SPL tokens, and NFTs with seamless Web3 integration.

— a widely used wallet for managing SOL, SPL tokens, and NFTs with seamless Web3 integration. Solflare — a feature-rich wallet offering staking, hardware wallet support, and advanced portfolio tracking.

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Decentralized finance (DeFi) Solana DeFi development services enable lending, staking, and yield generation without intermediaries. Examples: Marinade Finance — liquid staking platform that allows users to earn rewards while keeping liquidity.

— liquid staking platform that allows users to earn rewards while keeping liquidity. Orca — simple and efficient DEX with concentrated liquidity pools and intuitive UI. Cryptocurrency exchanges Solana cryptocurrency exchange development delivers fast trading with low fees and high liquidity. It also supports efficient order matching and a smooth user experience even during high network activity. Examples: Jupiter — a liquidity aggregator that finds the best swap routes across Solana DEXs.

— a liquidity aggregator that finds the best swap routes across Solana DEXs. Raydium — a hybrid AMM and order book exchange providing liquidity pools and fast swaps. NFTs Solana NFT marketplace development is popular because of this blockchain’s high throughput and low transaction fees. As a result, such NFT platforms can handle large trading volumes without network congestion or expensive gas costs. This creates a great experience for both creators and collectors, especially during high-demand drops and frequent trading activity. Examples: Magic Eden — a major NFT marketplace for minting and trading digital collectibles.

— a major NFT marketplace for minting and trading digital collectibles. Tensor — a professional NFT trading platform with advanced analytics and real-time data tools. Games and GameFi Solana is widely used in blockchain gaming due to fast transactions and real-time gameplay capabilities. GameFi projects also benefit from Solana’s ability to handle high transaction volumes without delays. Examples: Star Atlas — a large-scale space exploration game with in-game assets represented as NFTs.

— a large-scale space exploration game with in-game assets represented as NFTs. Aurory — a play-to-earn RPG where players earn and trade NFT-based characters and items.

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Web3 social platforms Decentralized social apps on Solana give users ownership of content and data while enabling token-based interactions. Examples: Dialect — A messaging protocol that enables wallet-to-wallet communication across dApps.

— A messaging protocol that enables wallet-to-wallet communication across dApps. DeSo-based integrations on Solana apps — social platforms where creators can monetize content directly through tokens. Use case Description Examples Crypto wallets Secure storage and management of digital assets with dApp access Phantom, Solflare DeFi Lending, staking, and yield services with low-cost transactions Marinade Finance, Orca Crypto exchanges Fast trading with high liquidity and low fees Jupiter, Raydium NFTs Fast and low-cost creation and trading of digital collectibles Magic Eden, Tensor Gaming Real-time blockchain games with digital assets Star Atlas, Aurory Web3 social Decentralized platforms for user-owned content and interaction Dialect, DeSo integrations As you can see, Solana development powers a really wide range of fast and scalable blockchain applications, from finance and games to NFTs and social platforms. These solutions are increasingly being built through professional dApp development services that let businesses and developers create efficient, user-friendly, and high-performance decentralized applications. Solana across various industries: who exactly builds on it? Solana first gained a lot of attention in 2020–2021 through the rapid growth of NFTs and digital collectibles on its network. Since then, it has expanded far beyond that niche. So, now let’s take a closer look at how this and other sectors are building on it. Gaming and entertainment What more could game developers and players want than high speed and low transaction costs? For them, Solana is exactly what the doctor ordered. Here, on-chain assets like characters, skins, and in-game currencies can be minted and traded seamlessly without interrupting the player experience. Studios use Solana to build games where ownership is verifiable and transferable — players can sell items on secondary markets or even use them across different games. The network’s speed makes it viable for fast-paced, multiplayer environments that would struggle on slower blockchains. Finance and DeFi Fintech teams and crypto projects use Solana to build exchanges, lending platforms, and payment systems. Its near-instant transactions make trading faster and more efficient. While traditional finance systems rely on intermediaries, Solana-based DeFi platforms let users transact directly through smart contracts that handle borrowing, lending, and rewards — driving demand for a Solana DeFi app development company that builds scalable financial solutions.

Low fees, big access Solana’s low fees make small transactions affordable. Thus, it opens access to users who might otherwise be priced out.

Digital collectibles Artists, brands, and marketplaces use Solana to mint and trade digital collectibles in the form of NFTs at scale, without the high gas fees seen on other chains. This has made it especially popular for large collections and high-volume marketplaces. Beyond static art, Solana enables dynamic NFTs — assets that can evolve over time or respond to external data. Its efficiency also supports real-time minting experiences, such as live drops or gamified releases. This has also resulted in demand for a Solana NFT marketplace development company that builds scalable platforms for digital collectibles. PixelPlex is one such company in this space.

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Social media and creator economy Developers building social platforms are leveraging Solana to integrate ownership directly into content creation. Creators can tokenize their posts, memberships, or communities, and their fans can directly support them without platform intermediaries. Micropayments like tipping, pay-per-view content, and subscription models have also become practical thanks to low fees. This shifts monetization power from centralized platforms to individual creators. Payments and commerce Startups and payment companies use Solana for fast, low-cost global transactions. Businesses can accept digital payments with very low fees and near-instant confirmation, which makes it a good fit for eCommerce and cross-border transfers. Like other blockchains, Solana reduces the need for banks and currency conversions. This helps simplify international payments and makes them more accessible. Infrastructure and Web3 tooling Not all applications are built for end users. Many Solana teams focus on infrastructure like wallets, developer tools, analytics platforms, and APIs that support the ecosystem. Solana’s design helps developers build scalable backends that can handle large numbers of users and transactions without slowdowns. This foundation helps other industries run smoothly on the network.

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Real-world assets and tokenization Companies are experimenting with tokenizing real-world assets such as real estate, equities, or commodities on Solana. With Solana development, you can tokenize whole units, for example, entire buildings, or divide them into fractions to offer users fractional ownership. By putting ownership records on-chain, transactions become more transparent and programmable, which reduces administrative overhead and enables new financial products. Industry How Solana is used Example Gaming In-game assets and economies with fast, low-cost transactions Blockchain games with tradable items Finance & DeFi DEXs, lending, and payments via smart contracts DeFi trading and lending platforms Digital collectibles NFT minting and trading at scale, including dynamic NFTs NFT marketplaces Social & creator economy Tokenized content, memberships, and direct monetization Web3 social platforms Payments Fast, low-cost global transactions Crypto payment systems Web3 infrastructure Wallets, APIs, and backend tools for Web3 apps Developer tools and wallets Real-world assets Tokenizing assets into fractional or full ownership Tokenized real estate platforms Turn to Solana development services to guide you in building scalable, high-performance blockchain solutions tailored to your industry. With expert support, you can move from concept to deployment while optimizing for speed, cost, and long-term growth. Solana development cost: what to expect? The cost and timeline of Solana dApp development depend on project complexity, smart contract requirements, integrations, security level, and overall product scope. Most projects are built around smart contract development services, which power the core logic behind tokens, DeFi applications, NFT systems, and other decentralized products. Below is a practical breakdown of typical market ranges. MVP (Minimum Viable Product) An MVP is the simplest version of a product built to validate an idea quickly. It focuses on core functionality with minimal features, often using basic smart contracts and a simple user interface. Category Details Scope Basic product to validate an idea; simple smart contracts and minimal UI App types Token launch, basic DeFi prototype, simple NFT app Cost $10,000-$30,000 Timeline 4-8 weeks Mid-size app A mid-size product is a fully functional application designed for real users. This is where Solana development becomes more advanced, with better scalability, integrations, and user experience. Category Details Scope Full Solana app development, multiple features, integrations, scalable backend, polished UI/UX App types NFT marketplace, DeFi platform, social dApp, payment application Cost $30,000-$120,000 Timeline 3-6 months Enterprise-level platform Enterprise solutions are large-scale systems created for high traffic, security, and long-term scalability. These projects rely heavily on advanced Solana development services and rigorous architecture design. Category Details Scope Complex architecture, high scalability, security audits, advanced smart contracts, full infrastructure setup App types Large DeFi ecosystems, exchanges, enterprise blockchain platforms, real-world asset systems Cost $120,000-$500,000+ Timeline 4-12+ months

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Building Solana with PixelPlex What could be better than delegating Solana development to a professional Solana development company? PixelPlex is one such firm that specializes in building scalable blockchain-powered solutions. Their Solana blockchain development services start with consulting to help you understand whether this blockchain fits your needs and what to expect in terms of costs and requirements. They also cover full-cycle development, including building, launching, and maintaining your application. PixelPlex stands out as a Solana development partner with deep blockchain experience dating back to 2013. Over the years, the team has built a strong technical foundation and delivered solutions across multiple industries and use cases. Key strengths include: Early involvement in blockchain and Solana development

Expertise in Rust, C, and C++ for smart contracts

End-to-end Solana solutions, including DeFi, wallets, exchanges, and NFT platforms

Focus on security, compliance, and KYC/AML integration

Experience across FinTech, gaming, healthcare, eCommerce, and digital assets Their long-term expertise and cross-industry knowledge makes PixelPlex a strong choice for Solana development. Solana development: what’s next? Solana has shown strong stability throughout the entire year of 2025 — it operated without major outages, which is a key factor for long-term trust. If this reliability continues, both developer activity and business adoption are likely to grow steadily. This will strengthen Solana’s position as a reliable blockchain for building dApps. Looking ahead, Solana’s growth will be driven by expanding use cases in DeFi, NFTs, and other Web3 areas. Its ability to process over 2,000 factual transactions per second, along with ongoing upgrades through 2025–2026, will improve scalability and security, making it even more suitable for large-scale and enterprise applications. By 2030, Solana could handle a large share of global dApp activity, with price estimates typically ranging from $890 to $1,125 (around $1,065 on average). If this growth continues, Solana may become a key part of the digital economy, supporting finance, gaming, and tokenized assets at scale.