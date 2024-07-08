We are delighted to announce that Justin Chang, a student at UT Austin majoring in Computer Science and Mathematics, has won our Spring-Summer 2024 essay competition.

Justin Chang has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the PixelPlex Spring-Summer 2024 scholarship program for his essay “Addressing the Challenge of Fair Play in Chess Using Machine Learning” where he explores how machine learning and big data can help tackle fair play issues in the chess industry.

Here’s why Justin decided to choose this topic: “After seeing a flyer for this scholarship on Facebook, I was excited to apply as I had many ideas for potential applications of technology in unusual fields. The one that stood out to me the most was the opportunity to use machine learning in chess, a game I have been playing since childhood. I have always believed that advancements in big data and machine learning could significantly impact the chess world. With the recent increase in paranoia over cheating in chess, I thought this would be the perfect topic to write about.”

We congratulate Justin on his achievement and thank all the participants for their wonderful and insightful essays!

Meanwhile, we are pleased to announce that the Fall 2024-Winter 2025 essay competition has begun.

Share your insights on the application of innovative technology in a specific field and submit your essay by December 5, 2024 to get a chance to become our next winner!

About the scholarship

Since 2019, the PixelPlex STEM Scholarship has inspired students in science, technology, engineering, math as well as economics and business. Offering $2,000 bi-annually, it rewards the most compelling and well-researched essays and helps students cover their educational costs.

Participants must submit essays exploring advanced technologies like blockchain, metaverses, the Internet of Things, machine learning, and big data. Essays should illustrate how these technologies can solve current challenges and improve daily life.

Winners are chosen based on their adherence to guidelines, originality, depth of research, and innovative ideas.