Alexei Dulub, CEO of PixelPlex, Was Invited to Forbes Technology Council

Alexei Dulub, CEO of PixelPlex, a leading software development company with 15+ years of experience and solid tech expertise in blockchain, AI, AR/VR and other top-notch technologies, has been invited to Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only organization for senior-level technology executives.

Alexei was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. The acceptance criteria included a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics. Personal and professional achievements and honors were also taken into account.

“We are honored to welcome Alexei into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

By joining the Forbes Councils, Alexei received access to a variety of exclusive opportunities that can help him expand his knowledge. Moreover, having deep expertise in multiple technology domains, Alexei plans to share his business insights and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. He also views Forbes Councils as a good opportunity to assist in the development of a professional community that addresses dynamic real-time business challenges.

What’s more, Alexei has the opportunity to work with Forbes’ professional editorial team to share his expert insights through original business articles on Forbes.com. His goal is to share business tips in areas where he has deep technical expertise. Recently, Alexei’s first article was published on the Forbes Council, where he provided personal tips on how to develop a powerful loyalty platform.

“I feel proud to join the exclusive community that unites industry leaders and technology executives”, said Alexei. “It’s an amazing opportunity to share professional insights and collaborate with proven leaders from every industry with the goal to address current business challenges and make a positive impact”.

