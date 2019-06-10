PixelPlex Opens New Office in Korea

Our company is actively developing business in Asia, which has long been associated with discoveries and breakthroughs in innovative technology.

Panorama view on the conference room and city sights outside the window

PixelPlex Among Top Clutch Developers

PixelPlex has been acknowledged by clutch.co as Top Blockchain Provider, Top Enterprise App Developer, as well as listed in many other categories.

Three Clutch badges on Top enterprise app development companies, Top blockchain companies, and Top financial app developers