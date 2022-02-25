Clutch, one of the leading ratings and reviews platforms for IT, marketing, and service providers, ranked PixelPlex as one of the top B2B service providers in the business consulting industry.

PixelPlex received one of the highest rankings in the Clutch.co’s directory being named as one of the leading companies delivering efficient business consulting services. At PixelPlex, we are focused on helping our clients build advanced digital products and market-leading solutions. Together with our clients, we’ve handled loads of complex challenges and built a wealth of highly competitive and future-proof solutions.

PixelPlex has an experienced team of talented consultants and developers helping businesses achieve their most ambitious goals. Our company boasts a rich history, experienced specialists, and high moral values. We are continually working on developing our skills and deepening our expertise, so we are genuinely proud to be ranked #3 among top business consulting firms.

Clutch is a leading B2B rating platform arming businesses with helpful insights and analysis. The company has many trained business analysts that perform in-depth interviews with clients about the quality of their interaction with each Clutch-registered company.

Throughout the year, Clutch highlights its highest-ranking firms across industries and locations. The Clutch Leader Awards recognize companies’ commitment to building their expertise, providing stellar customer service, and producing high-quality results for clients.

The whole team at PixelPlex would like to extend its appreciation to our clients for their continued support and trust. We’re incredibly thankful to those who left us a review on our Clutch profile. Here’s feedback from one of our valuable clients.

“One impressive thing about PixelPlex is their ability to put together a team based on the client’s request. Their account management, project management, and organization are pretty spot-on, and their communication is always clear.” – Christophe Simon, IT Coordinator, Mainston International OU

We work hard to deliver the absolute best products and working experience to our clients, and we’re thrilled that this hard work has paid off.

