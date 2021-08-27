PixelPlex Announced as a Top B2B Company in New York in the 2021 Clutch Leader Awards

Clutch, a verified B2B ratings and reviews platform, has included PixelPlex in the list of the top B2B companies in New York.

Always shooting for excellence and delivering top-notch, high-quality software in a timely way, PixelPlex has the honor to announce that it’s been listed in Clutch’s Top B2B Companies in New York.

Clutch is an established B2B reviews platform that helps firms across the globe connect with the solution providers that they need in order to improve effectiveness and increase productivity.

To identify market frontrunners, the ranking leverages key criteria such as verified reviews, offered services, and market presence.

Founded in 2007, PixelPlex has been a trusted partner to a plethora of customers in realizing their vision. Being a team of passionate digital strategists, we deliver unique and ground-breaking solutions to our clients, taking their business to a whole new level.

We don’t just produce results for our clients — we celebrate their success together with them. This time, we’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for finding the time to interact with Clutch representatives and give us such incredible feedback that has placed us on the list to be recognized as one of the best B2B providers in New York.

Right now, we’ve garnered a total of 19 reviews with a 4.9-star average rating on the B2B platform.

Take a look at some of the feedback we’ve received from our dear clients:

“What stands out most about PixelPlex’s team is their evident understanding of our requirements and field expertise.” — Justin Sutton, Co-Founder, Proleague.gg

“This partnership would not have flourished without their team’s genuine dedication to the project.” — Andrew Rivera, CMO, LaneAxis

“The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project.” — Bogdan Tagaev, CEO & Founder, Scargos

We’d like to thank our trusting partners for taking the time to leave your most honest feedback. Expect more quality services from our team members as we move forward!

PixelPlex’s team of software engineers crafts custom applications for large businesses and startups and helps them seamlessly undergo technical transformation. The firm underpins all its solutions with blockchain, AI, IoT, AR, and VR advances.