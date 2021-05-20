We are delighted to invite you to our new webinar “Streamlining Cross-Organizational Management with Blockchain” in collaboration with Rinne Technologies that will take place on May 26! Get ready to expand your knowledge of DLT’s capabilities for workflow automation, how it can speed up decision-making and ensure high security of company data.

The webinar is just around the corner, so no need to think long and hard: join us and together we will explore and discuss the global market peculiarities and technological aspects of DLT management solutions.

Invited experts and members of our team will share their experience and insights on the following topics:

The implementation of secure paperless e-voting tools

Legal aspects of digital signatures

Time Stamp Authority

Issues of the Ivory tower centralized approach

Decentralization: myths and reality

Hyperledger and document management solutions

Real-life examples of effective blockchain-based DMSs

And more!

There will be no long one-sided monologues or deep dives into theory. Speakers will only focus on their own knowledge and experience, and webinar participants will have a chance to ask questions and get answers first-hand.

Speakers and panelists

Now it is time to reveal the names of our distinguished experts who will help webinar guests better understand current technologies and solutions for workflow management and automation.

First, meet Daria Khritonenkova, a PixelPlex blockchain consultant who is well versed in the decentralized paradigm. She will speak on workflow automation adoption, analyze the differences between private and public blockchains, and summarize facts about Hyperledger regarding DMSs.

The Rinne Technologies co-founders Erno Kiss and Yuki Aizawa are going to talk about how to streamline corporate internal communication and accelerate the decision-making process using blockchain technology. They will pay special attention to their own platform — Flact, a Hyperledger-based solution for multi-signature workflow automation.

Since the speakers went through all the stages of launching the platform, they have gained invaluable experience and are now happy to share their knowledge about what features are vital for such solutions, what business needs and requirements to consider, and how to solve the problems that companies may face during their product launch and ongoing support.

Dr. Mohamad Akram Laldin, Executive Director, International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA), will join the panel discussion to speak on the current industry landscape. He will comment on the challenges it’s facing and talk about possible solutions for businesses operating in the sharia-compliant finance paradigm.

Last but not least, Wong Tuck Wai, Managing Partner from WTW & Co with expertise in auditing, internal financial controls, financial analysis and reporting, will play a significant role in the panel discussion as he will help to see the full picture of tech optimization. The expert knows from his own experience what benefits internal automation brings to businesses in terms of saving resources and simplifying financial processes.

Each discussion will be followed by a Q&A session where you can fully untangle the concept of DLT solutions and look at their application in cross-organizational management and workflow automation from all angles.

Wednesday, May 26, 3 PM CST – join us in Zoom to open horizons of automation benefits!