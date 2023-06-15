Clutch, one of the most reputable review platforms for IT service providers, has acknowledged PixelPlex’s proficiency in business intelligence and data analytics.

We are thrilled to share that PixelPlex was listed as one of the best business intelligence service providers and received five data analytics badges from Clutch! These are:

Top BI & Big Data Company

Top Big Data Compliance, Fraud & Risk Management Company

Top Hadoop Company

Top MongoDB Company

Top Tableau Company

It is a big achievement for our company and a great acknowledgement of our hard work and constant development. With over 7 years in the big data domain, we never cease to upgrade our expertise by learning new tools and techniques.

Clutch’s recognition will further fuel our drive to continue evolving, improving, and offering top-notch solutions to our clients, whose invaluable support we deeply appreciate.

Our experienced team of big data engineers is ready to assist our clients with a wide range of tasks. Whether it’s developing a streamlined data strategy from the ground up, establishing the essential infrastructure, performing data extraction and modeling, validating data quality, or any other related tasks, we are here to provide expert assistance every step of the way.

No matter a project’s size and industry specifics — the PixelPlex team is capable of implementing robust BI and big data strategies and tools tailored to fulfill specific business objectives.

Feel free to contact us and we will do our best to address any inquiries you may have.

About Clutch

Clutch is an independent rating and review platform allowing clients to evaluate the performance of B2B service providers and choose the most suitable and reliable ones. The platform compiles comprehensive rankings showcasing the most exceptional B2B service providers within the technology industry based on in-depth interviews with clients and their feedback.