In this eBook on crypto project tokenomics, we will explore how it powers various cryptocurrency projects, focusing on the creation, distribution, and strategic use of tokens, and examining their impact on project success and market dynamics. You will take a closer look at the following aspects:

  • Tokenomics fundamentals
  • Types of crypto tokens and their benefits
  • Token distribution methods
  • Tokenomics examples from PixelPlex
  • In-depth analysis and guide on designing tokenomics
  • Advanced strategies for utilizing crypto airdrops

In addition to this, you will find out how effective token distribution works through five blockchain examples, complemented by insights into current distribution trends based on popular blockchains.

