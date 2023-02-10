Gold tokenization brings multiple benefits to its investors, including secure transactions, greater transparency, and improved traceability. However, before tokenizing gold assets you should check out all regulatory and taxation points relevant to your specific country.
We created a table where we compare all the major jurisdictions and crucial regulatory and taxation points you need to take into account for your gold tokenization idea. The list of the selected jurisdictions comprises:
- The European Union
- The United Kingdom
- The United States
- Switzerland
- Canada
- Liechtenstein
- The United Arab Emirates
- Brazil
- Singapore
- Japan
- Hong Kong