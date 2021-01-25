Blockchain is transforming industries by solving some of the decades-old issues that were halting progress. In logistics and transportation blockchain technology is increasing efficiency, decreasing costs, and enhancing end-user experience.

Over the past two decades, trucking, logistics, and commercial transportation industries have undergone a significant amount of technological innovation. In parallel, consumer demands for same-day shipping and the number of online transactions leading to expedited delivery have risen. Positive technological developments in logistics have enabled commercial transportation companies to efficiently service an all-time high demand, while, at the same time, adjusting to changing consumer preferences and expectations. Nevertheless, the transportation industry still demands improvements. Blockchain technology, which became known from 2008 onwards through cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, is now a technology that promises to transform, amongst others, the logistics and transportation industries. Next to AI and machine learning, blockchain technology is expected to stimulate major improvements in these areas. Blockchain is widely embraced by organizations, education institutions, and policymakers around the world. Read on to find out about blockchain, how it crossed into the world of commercial transportation and trucking, the opportunities that blockchain is trying to capitalize on, how blockchain is changing the face of trucking and freight, and finally, the successful companies that already leverage blockchain. What is blockchain? Blockchain records the expanding list of network transactions and organizes them into a hierarchical chain of blocks. Network participating nodes share and ensure the synchronization of the distributed database without requiring a central authority. The blocks are committed to the global blockchain after satisfying the decentralized consensus procedure. The addition of valid transactions to the blockchain is guided by cryptographic algorithms that, at the same time, secure the network. Crypto algorithms make the blockchain immutable and guarantee the integrity of the data. The decentralized, immutable, and inherently secure nature of blockchains makes them an attractive medium for the peer-to-peer exchange of information, as is the case in logistics systems. Since the network always guarantees a secure consensus, participating parties can build trust without relying on a third party.

Industry issues that led to the blockchain adoption Blockchain in trucking and commercial transportation pledges to create document and transaction transparency across the freight landscape, enhancing the efficiency, agility, and innovation capacity of supply chains. Blockchain has inherited security features that separate it from traditional IT systems used in logistics. As such, blockchain has great potential to solve many pain points in the freight and delivery sectors. Payment delays and disputes According to a recent transportation industry report, around US$ 140 billion a day is held up due to payment disputes. Companies suffer long delays receiving payments, sometimes as much as 42 days. Such delays and disputes cause millions of dollars of capital to be blocked, which could have been utilized for service improvements. High processing and administration costs In the logistics industry, the excessive reliance on paper transactions introduces very high processing and administration costs. In one study, IBM and Maersk tracked a shipping container of flowers from Mombasa in Kenya to Rotterdam in Holland. The main finding of the study was that even this simple refrigerated shipment went through 30 different organizations and required over 200 separate communications. Staying in the right temperature range is not easy Many sensitive global pharmaceutical shipments experience temperature deviations. Due to these deviations, many valuable biopharmaceutical products never make it past customs, as they exceed acceptable temperature ranges, resulting in wasted transportation costs, additional administrative inefficiency, and in most cases, a loss of the product itself. Less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping Matching shippers with carriers is a difficult task in logistics because most companies only have six or fewer trucks. This situation results in truckers driving billions of miles every year with partial or empty truckloads, creating losses of millions of dollars on a yearly basis. It also raises shipping costs for consumers. The statistics show that generally truckers in the US drive an estimated 140 billion miles per year. Opportunities blockchain brings to the trucking industry Logistics companies depend on their ability to adapt to changing consumer needs and implement new technologies. Blockchain in logistics and trucking is an emerging technology which promises to lower shipping costs and eliminate inefficiencies. Blockchain can solve decades-old industry issues such as long dispute resolution processes, low administrative efficiency, and poor and insecure order tracking. Improving efficiency Blockchain technology is set to revolutionize many industries. Freight and shipping companies can benefit from blockchain to improve their delivery processes. A more effective method of tracking goods could significantly boost productivity levels. Blockchain improves supply chains by enabling faster and more cost-efficient delivery. It also enhances the traceability of goods, enables better communication between partners, and, most importantly, eases access to monetary resources. Due to its decentralized nature, blockchain removes the need for intermediaries in payment processes. Unlike traditional financial services, blockchain facilitates faster transactions by allowing P2P cross-border transfers with a digital currency. Immutability and security Blockchain helps companies track the exchange of products along the supply chain. After the successful exchange of goods and settlement of smart contracts, the data enters the public or private blockchain together with algorithmic signatures that are very difficult or impossible to change. To accomplish this, blockchain uses hash functions that can be seen as unique mathematical data fingerprints. Supply chain transaction data is stored along with information on authors and time stamps. Everybody with access to the blockchain can track this information and it can even be shared with customers to increase end-user transparency.

Integration with other technologies? No problem Blockchain easily integrates with other technologies to get even better results. Along with IoT tracking technology, blockchain can be used to collect accurate data about every step in the shipping process. For example, when a customer receives damaged goods, it can be checked when and where the damage happened. The IoT system can collect data from the sensors installed on the vehicle, and blockchain tracking can show the person handling the product at any given time. Tracking food and pharmaceutical items for safety and quality can also be done using blockchain and environmental sensors. Smart contracts and payment automation The digital, self-executing contracts on the blockchain allow for instant transaction settling. Smart contracts are self-contained and have the necessary information preprogrammed for the transaction to be valid. The best feature of smart contracts is their automation. For example, a smart contract automatically releases funds after the necessary verification of shipping documents has been done. Companies can get paid instantly after providing documents that verify their custody of the goods. With smart contracts, there is no need for the manual release of funds as the products move through the supply chain. Theft and fraud minimization Reported cargo frauds and thefts cost the US $30 billion per year, and unreported cases will add considerably to this total. To prevent this in the industry of logistics and transportation, blockchain can implement rules that demand the presentation of original government-approved photo identification documents for pickup or delivery. The integrity of the supply chain process stays safe with blockchains since records can be validated only with the consensus of all participants. Moreover, it’s easier to trace any document back to its original version and restore it. Performance monitoring Blockchain enables the performance of delivery tracking via smart contracts. At the same time, blockchains aid in monitoring the performance history of carriers and suppliers. The performance of individual vehicles, such as trucks within the fleet, can be tracked too. Blockchain can help track the performance history of individual carriers by recording data about pickups and deliveries. This data helps logistics companies make better decisions while on-boarding the carriers and ultimately improving the supply line. Monitoring real-time freight capacity IoT devices offer many benefits in logistics as they can stream data to the blockchain. When IoT data is combined with external data such as traffic or weather, smart algorithms are employed that optimize cargo routes while minimizing the costs of delivery. As with IoT, the ability to stream information transparently offers the advantage of capacity monitoring. Since capacity can change throughout the day, blockchain allows participants to observe and work with shifting capacity demands in real time. Faster and more efficient payment and pricing processes Blockchain keeps all communication records between everybody involved in the delivery process. In blockchain any action is trackable, and due to its security features, payments are more secure and forged data can be easily identified. Thanks to the decentralized nature of blockchain, money transfers have a low risk of fraud or error. With smart contracts, payments are issued automatically as soon as the buyer has met all the criteria demanded by the consumer. Payment and invoice management is faster and more precise. Proving the origin The use of RFID tags is not a new trend but an established practice in the supply chain. Blockchain enables companies to pair RFID tags with sensors to ensure product quality through retaining a full record of provenance. Moreover, the technology can detect fraud in any part of the delivery process, making it particularly useful for supply chains such as pharmaceuticals. Blockchain benefits in logistics, trucking, and freight The answer to the question of how blockchain is useful for logistics is multifold, since blockchain has many inherent advantages that make it ideal for logistics. Data transparency and accuracy One of the main problems in the world of logistics is the questionable accuracy of information. The main reason for the lack of transparency is the fact that supply chain companies frequently keep their data secret. Although transparency may not be supported by competitive markets that view information asymmetry as a competitive advantage, there are situations where transparency builds trust and can be competitively advantageous. Where this is the case, blockchain can make a significant impact, as it offers a decentralized and transparent way to manage supply chain data. Smart contracts for fulfilling agreements A smart contract is a blockchain-based solution that facilitates automated legally binding agreements along the supply chain. With the help of preprogrammed rules, participants in a smart contract can securely evaluate and monitor the stages of the logistics operation. Smart contracts also enforce compliance with the rules of a transaction, minimizing risks and uncertainty. Smart contracts are especially powerful in enabling smaller firms, such as start-ups, to enter the logistics business. Security through decentralization Information security is becoming a growing concern in modern logistics systems. The issue with the current systems supporting the IT operations of supply chain management is their centralized nature. As the security systems are far from perfect, centralized IT systems allow a malicious intruder to have complete control once access is gained. The attackers can theoretically change or remove any data stored within the breached system. Since blockchains are decentralized, there is no single point of entry that can give a user the ability to unilaterally make changes. The complexity of the cryptographic algorithms involved makes it nearly impossible for a bad actor to alter the data. Permissioned access Permissioned blockchains are access-restricted and have strict rules regarding access to data, who can broadcast data, and how consensus is reached. These permission-based environments are often employed by multiple organizations that wish to have a common platform for performing transactions and communicating information, as is the case in supply chains. Private and semi-private blockchains have additional layers of security when compared to public blockchains. The permission system in these blockchains is tiered, usually allowing any member to access more general information, while more sensitive data can only be accessed by selected members. Such a system offers increased data security while allowing all parties free access to the information they need to do their jobs. Better asset management One of the strengths of a blockchain network is the ability to track assets and resolve ownership issues at any time. On an e-commerce blockchain, all participating parties are able to view information about the products and services offered and their corresponding transactions, conducted via smart contracts. After the completion of the transaction, buyers can view its detailed status. Transactions cannot be modified once they are completed. All parties have access to all corresponding updates, which take place in real time.

