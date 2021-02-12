One can but marvel at how blockchain, the technology previously associated with cryptocurrency only, has managed to make a quick technological breakthrough and become a game-changer in such a serious and demanding area as shipping.

The shipping industry has long faced plenty of challenges. Quite a number of shipping and logistics companies are still reliant on inefficient, outdated systems in their processes and are forced to deal with enormous quantities of paperwork and bureaucracy. Besides, cross-border shipping normally involves manual transportation and verification of paper documents for every shipment. As a result, refrigerated goods that are carried from East Africa to Europe, for instance, will have to pass through the hands of approximately 30 people or organizations, requiring about 200 communications, before they finally arrive at their destination. These processes are time-consuming and error-prone. The results can be lost documentation and/or delays in delivery.

Considering the issues outlined above, Maersk, one of the largest container operators in the world, teamed up with IBM to introduce an advanced, multifunctional blockchain-based platform called TradeLens that guarantees to provide unparalleled transparency, cooperation, and efficiency in global supply chains.

Read on to find out about what lies behind the IBM and Maersk blockchain collaboration, how it benefits the supply chain industry, what goals TradeLens pursues, and what prospects it has.

Overview of the Maersk and IBM partnership

Founded in 1904, A.P. Moeller-Maersk is one of the largest shipowners and container operators, transporting around 12 million containers annually. The company provides services in ocean and inland freight transportation as well as supply chain management and port operation. Headquartered in Denmark, Maersk also has offices in 130 countries and a global workforce of over 80,000.

Maersk works with both large and small enterprises, regardless of their industry and cargo characteristics. It transports goods on all possible trade routes and takes responsibility for organizing the entire shipping process. The company always keeps abreast of the latest technology trends and implements the most innovative solutions in its processes in order to enhance customer satisfaction and automate mundane manual operations.

Weighing up the numerous possibilities and benefits of blockchain, Maersk decided to press ahead with the technology. The company initially planned to implement blockchain to track cargo movements and automate paperwork for shipping across international borders. For this, Maersk partnered with the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), which helps organizations adopt blockchain technology in their processes. IBM is known to be keen on the mass-scale implementation of blockchain – it has put great effort into blockchain’s development.

The Maersk-IBM partnership created the multifunctional, comprehensive blockchain-enabled shipping solution TradeLens, which is already displaying its capacity to enhance the global supply chain.

What is TradeLens and why is it so popular?

Created by Maersk and IBM, TradeLens is an open supply chain platform supported by blockchain. It aims to:

enable the convenient and secure sharing of information

allow for greater collaboration across supply chains

promote more transparent and efficient global trade

Thanks to the elaborate IBM blockchain technology, TradeLens provides a single shared view of transactions without affecting privacy and confidentiality. As Maersk and IBM state, shippers, freight forwarders, port and terminal operators, customs authorities, and other participants in supply chains will be able to easily and efficiently interact with one another. In addition, they will all have access to the relevant shipping data and documents, alongside IoT and sensor data that help detect temperature, container weight, and so on.

Companies and organizations from many parts of the world are engaged in the project and extremely enthusiastic about the concept behind it. Among the participants are the largest port and terminal operators, including PSA International (Singapore), International Container Terminal Services Inc (the Philippines), Patrick Terminals (Australia), Modern Terminals (Hong Kong), Port of Halifax (Canada), Port of Rotterdam (the Netherlands), Port of Bilbao (the Basque Country, Spain), PortConnect (New Zealand), PortBase (the Netherlands), terminal operators Holt Logistics at the Port of Philadelphia (the USA), and the global APM Terminals’ network.

The idea of modernized and automated record-keeping and information exchange, as well as simplified communication and interaction between the participants, appeals to a wide spectrum of companies. As a result, the TradeLens consortium has so much potential to attract even more members to the project.

How it all started

In January 2018, at the THINK’18 event in San Francisco, IBM and Maersk announced that they were going to come together to create a digital, blockchain-enabled platform specifically for the shipping industry.

It’s worth mentioning that before introducing TradeLens to the world, Maersk and IBM worked with a number of ecosystem partners: this helped them detect opportunities to avoid delays caused by documentation errors.

Six months later, TradeLens was officially announced to the world, and almost simultaneously, the TradeLens beta product and early adopter program were launched. ClearWay, the trade document module that was introduced under the beta program, enabled importers, exporters, and customs brokers as well as government agencies and NGOs to take part in data sharing and various business processes, which are all supported by a secure audit trail.

In June 2019, the IBM and Maersk blockchain initiative managed to attract four out of the world’s six largest ocean carriers. As of December 2019, the TradeLens platform could already boast of publishing more than two million events daily and having more than 175 unique organizations in its team.

What are the key project goals?

Being an innovative project that focuses on open standards and governance, TradeLens is perfectly capable of benefiting the entire supply chain industry. To be more specific, let’s identify the key TradeLens goals and find out what the project is trying to achieve or improve.

The creation of a single ecosystem

TradeLens aims to pull together all parties participating in the supply chain, including cargo owners, freight forwarding companies, domestic transport (rail and road), sea carriers, ports, terminals, customs, and other government agencies. These parties manage to connect and interact in one common neutral network, where all the processes are automated and standardized.

The introduction of secure information exchange

TradeLens offers secure, convenient, and swift information exchange among all network participants. The types of data normally shared between users are transport, location and cargo details, sales documents, sensor readings, and so on. In addition, TradeLens participants are able to track the status of their cargo and all the documentation related to it.

Greater transparency

The level of transparency provided by the TradeLens project helps eliminate fraud and errors, cut the time that goods spend in the transit and shipping processes, enhance inventory management, and even mitigate the vast expenses.

Encouraging innovation

TradeLens has paved the way for innovation and improvement via an open API environment, as well as standardization and the support of interaction between the participants. The platform also offers a sandbox and a special marketplace where third parties can easily create and launch new apps.