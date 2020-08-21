Web Accessibility

Comprehensive Guide to Section 508 Compliance

Section 508 of the US Rehabilitation Act protects the rights of disabled individuals in obtaining state & federal services using information and communication technology. With regard to online services, it points to the web content accessibility guidelines as a reference on how to achieve compliance.

A person in a wheelchair making up number 508 next to the laptop image
Web Accessibility

Full Guide to Website Accessibility and ADA Compliance

It is the right of all individuals to have equal access to online digital content and services, regardless of their race, nationality, and especially their mental and physical abilities. The Americans with Disabilities Act protects the rights of the disabled people, and the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines establish sound principles to ensure that people with impairments are provided equal opportunities online.

A person with special needs uses a computer with the help of Alternative Computer Control System
Web Accessibility

Top 5 Tips & Guidelines to Improve Your Website's Accessibility

It’s undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to re-evaluate their online presence. Some had no presence, scrambling to get a functioning website up and running. Others were overly confident thinking they’re all set, quickly realizing that their website isn’t good enough to support the sudden traffic from their home-bound customers.

The white icon of a human on a blue background
Web Accessibility

10 Reasons to Opt for Accessible Web Design and Development

With human rights equality being today’s top value, the word “accessible” may well stand for up-to-date, future-proof, civilized. Developed communities have long began emphasizing that it’s essential to make public accommodations convenient for everyone, no matter their abilities. And yep, the same concerns our digital presence.

