Section 508 of the US Rehabilitation Act protects the rights of disabled individuals in obtaining state & federal services using information and communication technology. With regard to online services, it points to the web content accessibility guidelines as a reference on how to achieve compliance.
The ADA was enacted to ensure that individuals with disabilities have the same civil, legal, and human rights as others and are not discriminated against. Within the digital landscape, this means that businesses need to provide accessible content and web services or otherwise bear serious consequences, including litigation, heavy fines, and penalties.
Web accessibility is about enabling the digital world to be operable and within the reach of all individuals, including people with disabilities. It is important for all businesses and organizations to understand the web accessibility guidelines, the legislation, and the risks of failing to comply with these laws.
It is the right of all individuals to have equal access to online digital content and services, regardless of their race, nationality, and especially their mental and physical abilities. The Americans with Disabilities Act protects the rights of the disabled people, and the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines establish sound principles to ensure that people with impairments are provided equal opportunities online.
It’s undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to re-evaluate their online presence. Some had no presence, scrambling to get a functioning website up and running. Others were overly confident thinking they’re all set, quickly realizing that their website isn’t good enough to support the sudden traffic from their home-bound customers.
With human rights equality being today’s top value, the word “accessible” may well stand for up-to-date, future-proof, civilized. Developed communities have long began emphasizing that it’s essential to make public accommodations convenient for everyone, no matter their abilities. And yep, the same concerns our digital presence.
