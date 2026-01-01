Console Wallet gives users a secure, self-custodial way to access the Canton Network across browser and mobile. Built specifically for Canton workflows, it combines on-device keys, passkey approvals, clear signing, fee previews, name-based sending, and built-in risk checks in one interface.

Beyond standard wallet functionality, Console supports Canton-native interactions such as offer-based transfers, auto-detected balances, supported token auto-approval, dApp connectivity, and cross-chain asset movement across Ethereum and Base.

Canton is not a typical EVM chain. Its privacy model, offer-based transfers, party ID format, and CIP-56 token standard all change how a wallet has to behave. We built Console Wallet around these rules from the start, instead of bolting Canton support onto a generic wallet.