console wallet case preview

Console Wallet

A self-custodial wallet and dApp access layer for secure, straightforward interaction with the Canton Network.

Clear signing. Passkey approvals. Built-in risk checks. Browser and mobile access.

Project proof points

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Featured in the official Canton ecosystem directory

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17M transactions processed

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Available across Chrome, Firefox, iOS, and Android

About the solution

Console Wallet gives users a secure, self-custodial way to access the Canton Network across browser and mobile. Built specifically for Canton workflows, it combines on-device keys, passkey approvals, clear signing, fee previews, name-based sending, and built-in risk checks in one interface.Beyond standard wallet functionality, Console supports Canton-native interactions such as offer-based transfers, auto-detected balances, supported token auto-approval, dApp connectivity, and cross-chain asset movement across Ethereum and Base.Canton is not a typical EVM chain. Its privacy model, offer-based transfers, party ID format, and CIP-56 token standard all change how a wallet has to behave. We built Console Wallet around these rules from the start, instead of bolting Canton support onto a generic wallet.

Details

  • Date:2025
  • Timeline:3 weeks from the ground up
  • Solution:Crypto Wallet / dApp Integration Layer
  • Protocol:Canton Network

Explore Console Wallet

Try the live product across browser and mobile.

google play iconGet on Androidapp store iconGet on iOSfirefox iconAdd to Firefoxchrome iconAdd to Chrome

Project goals & our vision

Standard Canton workflows require more than basic send-and-receive functionality. To build a true foundational pillar for the ecosystem, we established three primary objectives that balanced end-user experience, developer needs, and network incentives.

GOAL 1SOLUTION 1

Enable ecosystem interaction and liquidity

We needed to build a unified, multi-platform gateway that made interacting with the Canton ecosystem straightforward while securely attracting and managing liquidity from external networks.

How we achieved it
We built a cross-platform access layer featuring clear signing, passkey authentication, and fee previews to simplify the UX. To drive liquidity, we built our CCBridge solution delivering bridging and multi-chain support for EVM assets, enabling self-custodial value movement.
GOAL 2SOLUTION 2

Ensure flexible, standardized dApp integrations

For an ecosystem to scale, dApp builders need a clean, standardized integration path rather than relying on custom, one-off wallet connections that risk security and fragment the user experience.

How we achieved it
We aligned the wallet with CIP-103, co-authoring the standard and developing the Console Wallet dApp SDK. This provides third-party developers a vendor-neutral framework to plug into the ecosystem.
GOAL 3SOLUTION 3

Participate in featured app rewards

To drive daily user engagement and generate network-based revenue, we aimed to natively integrate Canton's incentive mechanisms directly into the user experience.

How we achieved it
We integrated a passkey-protected rewards hub directly into the dashboard. Leveraging Canton's native incentive layer, Console Wallet can transparently participate in featured app rewards, track reward flows, and show how network activity can translate into revenue opportunities for app builders.

Delivery

We shipped the browser extension in 3 weeks, with iOS and Android versions following in 1 month each. The launch gained immediate traction, with the Google Play release quickly moving from beta to a steadily growing community of active users.

Console Wallet delivery timeline

Console Wallet’s achievements

  • 1

    200,000 users and growing

    Reached 30,000+ users in the first month and kept growing, a clear signal of product-market fit across browser and mobile.

  • 2

    Support for CBTC, USDCx, and other CIP-56 format tokens

    Enables interoperability, allowing users to bridge assets across supported chains and manage standardized tokens in one place.

  • 3

    Top 3 app within the Canton ecosystem

    Confirms its role as a leading access point for dApps, integrations, and cross-chain liquidity within the Canton ecosystem.

  • 4

    $3M+ in app rewards through Canton’s integrated incentive system

    Demonstrates how Canton’s incentive layer can generate ongoing revenue and support consistent on-chain activity.

Business value

Console Wallet interface

Network-based revenue

Console Wallet is built to participate in Canton’s app reward mechanics, creating a transparent path to transaction-linked revenue as real network usage grows.

Console Wallet interface

Integration-driven profitability

CIP-103 alignment gives dApps a cleaner way to connect to the wallet, reducing custom integration work and opening new partnership opportunities.

Console Wallet interface

Effortless scalability

The modular architecture makes it easier to add new networks, assets, features, and user flows without rebuilding the product from scratch.

Looking for a partner skilled in the Canton Network ecosystem?

Key capabilities & functionality

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Multi-chain support

Supports Canton, Ethereum, and Base, helping users manage assets and interact with multiple networks from one wallet.

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Swap and bridge features

Built-in swap and bridge functionality enables asset exchange and cross-chain transfers without external tools.

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Name-based sending

Users can send assets by selecting a saved contact name instead of entering long wallet addresses, reducing errors and improving usability.

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Clear fee preview

Before confirming a transaction, users can clearly review network fees and key transaction details for a more transparent experience.

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Self-custody

Users stay in full control of their assets, with private keys kept on their own device and protected through secure passkey-based approvals. There is no seed phrase to back up or lose.

Console Wallet onboarding screens

Project highlights

  • 1

    Purpose-built for Canton

  • 2

    Security designed for speed

  • 3

    Cross-platform delivery

  • 4

    Standard-setting integration

Building a solution on Canton Network? Our team can help.

PixelPlex’s proven expertise in wallet development

Through a portfolio of specialized wallet infrastructure, we possess deep, hands-on experience addressing the technical demands of varied blockchain environments.

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Thinking about creating your own wallet?

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USA

+1 646 490 0772

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UK

+44 20 4538 8887

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Switzerland

+41 79 731-03-14

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Portugal

+351 91 402 1121

Av. Duque de Loulé 12, 1050-093

UAE

+971 58 5788150

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Japan

+81 90 7540-7726

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