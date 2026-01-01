A self-custodial wallet and dApp access layer for secure, straightforward interaction with the Canton Network.
Clear signing. Passkey approvals. Built-in risk checks. Browser and mobile access.
Project proof points
Featured in the official Canton ecosystem directory
17M transactions processed
Available across Chrome, Firefox, iOS, and Android
Details
Try the live product across browser and mobile.
Standard Canton workflows require more than basic send-and-receive functionality. To build a true foundational pillar for the ecosystem, we established three primary objectives that balanced end-user experience, developer needs, and network incentives.
We needed to build a unified, multi-platform gateway that made interacting with the Canton ecosystem straightforward while securely attracting and managing liquidity from external networks.
For an ecosystem to scale, dApp builders need a clean, standardized integration path rather than relying on custom, one-off wallet connections that risk security and fragment the user experience.
To drive daily user engagement and generate network-based revenue, we aimed to natively integrate Canton's incentive mechanisms directly into the user experience.
We shipped the browser extension in 3 weeks, with iOS and Android versions following in 1 month each. The launch gained immediate traction, with the Google Play release quickly moving from beta to a steadily growing community of active users.
Reached 30,000+ users in the first month and kept growing, a clear signal of product-market fit across browser and mobile.
Enables interoperability, allowing users to bridge assets across supported chains and manage standardized tokens in one place.
Confirms its role as a leading access point for dApps, integrations, and cross-chain liquidity within the Canton ecosystem.
Demonstrates how Canton’s incentive layer can generate ongoing revenue and support consistent on-chain activity.
Network-based revenue
Console Wallet is built to participate in Canton’s app reward mechanics, creating a transparent path to transaction-linked revenue as real network usage grows.
Integration-driven profitability
CIP-103 alignment gives dApps a cleaner way to connect to the wallet, reducing custom integration work and opening new partnership opportunities.
Effortless scalability
The modular architecture makes it easier to add new networks, assets, features, and user flows without rebuilding the product from scratch.
Looking for a partner skilled in the Canton Network ecosystem?
Supports Canton, Ethereum, and Base, helping users manage assets and interact with multiple networks from one wallet.
Built-in swap and bridge functionality enables asset exchange and cross-chain transfers without external tools.
Users can send assets by selecting a saved contact name instead of entering long wallet addresses, reducing errors and improving usability.
Before confirming a transaction, users can clearly review network fees and key transaction details for a more transparent experience.
Users stay in full control of their assets, with private keys kept on their own device and protected through secure passkey-based approvals. There is no seed phrase to back up or lose.
Purpose-built for Canton
Security designed for speed
Cross-platform delivery
Standard-setting integration
Building a solution on Canton Network? Our team can help.
Through a portfolio of specialized wallet infrastructure, we possess deep, hands-on experience addressing the technical demands of varied blockchain environments.
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+1 646 490 0772
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+44 20 4538 8887
Kemp House, 124 City Road
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+41 79 731-03-14
Zentrum zum Staldenbach 11, 8808
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+351 91 402 1121
Av. Duque de Loulé 12, 1050-093
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+971 58 5788150
Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2
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+81 90 7540-7726
Avex Building 2F
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