Staking is a process primarily associated with cryptocurrencies that use a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism or its variations. It involves participants holding or “locking up” a certain amount of their cryptocurrency in a wallet to support the operations of a blockchain network. These operations include validating transactions, creating new blocks, and securing the network. In return for their participation and the commitment of their assets, stakers receive rewards, typically in the form of additional cryptocurrency.

Staking can be seen as an alternative to crypto mining (used in Proof-of-Work systems like Bitcoin). Instead of relying on computational power, PoS networks rely on the stake – the amount of currency participants are willing to lock up – as a measure of their commitment to the network’s integrity. The more coins staked, the higher the chance of being chosen to validate transactions and earn rewards. Staking offers a way for cryptocurrency holders to generate passive income from their assets while contributing to the security and efficiency of the underlying blockchain. It’s a key feature in many modern blockchain projects aiming for greater energy efficiency and scalability compared to traditional mining.