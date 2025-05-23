Scalability in information technology refers to the inherent ability of a system, network, application, or process to efficiently handle an increasing amount of work, or its capacity to be readily expanded to accommodate such growth. A scalable system can maintain or even improve its level of performance and cost-efficiency when responding to larger operational demands.

There are two primary ways to achieve scalability: scaling up (vertical scaling), which involves adding more resources like CPU or RAM to an existing server, and scaling out (horizontal scaling), which means adding more machines to the system, distributing the load across multiple smaller units. For example, a website that can handle 100 concurrent users and can be smoothly upgraded to support 100,000 concurrent users without a significant drop in performance is considered highly scalable. Scalability is a critical consideration in system design, especially for web services, databases, and distributed applications, ensuring they remain responsive and reliable as user bases and data volumes grow over time. It directly impacts user experience and the long-term viability of a technology solution.