In the context of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains, a slot is a distinct and fixed period during which a specific validator is given the opportunity to propose a new block to be added to the chain. Time is divided into these sequential slots, and for each slot, the network’s protocol algorithmically selects one validator to be the block proposer. If the selected validator successfully creates and broadcasts a valid block within their designated slot, and other validators (attestors) confirm its validity, the block is added to the blockchain.

If the chosen validator fails to propose a block during their slot (perhaps due to being offline or malicious), that slot may remain empty, or a different mechanism might fill it, depending on the specific blockchain’s design. Slots, along with epochs (which are collections of slots), form the rhythmic backbone of PoS consensus mechanisms. This time-based structure helps to organize block production, ensure a consistent block creation rate, and manage the responsibilities of validators in a predictable manner. The duration of a slot is a critical parameter, often measured in seconds, influencing the network’s transaction finality and overall tempo.