In the context of blockchain technology, particularly in networks utilizing a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism or its variants, a validator is a network participant responsible for verifying transactions and creating new blocks to add to the blockchain. Unlike miners in Proof-of-Work (PoW) systems who use computational power, validators are chosen to propose and attest to the validity of blocks based on the number of coins or tokens they have “staked” as collateral.

To become a validator, individuals or entities typically need to lock up a significant amount of the network’s native cryptocurrency. This stake acts as a security deposit, if a validator acts maliciously (e.g., by approving fraudulent transactions or trying to double-spend), their staked assets can be “slashed” or confiscated as a penalty. Validators play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity, security, and liveness of a PoS blockchain. They are rewarded for their honest participation with transaction fees and newly minted tokens. The shift towards validators in PoS systems aims to provide a more energy-efficient and potentially more decentralized approach to network consensus compared to PoW mining.