In blockchain, a deposit is the process of transferring digital assets into a designated account, wallet, or smart contract. This action is recorded on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and security. Deposits are commonly required for various blockchain-based activities, such as accessing financial services, participating in network operations, or securing digital assets. The transaction typically requires network confirmations before the funds become available for use.

Deposits are fundamental to blockchain ecosystems, allowing users to engage with platforms and protocols efficiently. They contribute to the liquidity, security, and overall functionality of blockchain networks. Since blockchain transactions are irreversible, users must carefully verify addresses and transaction details before depositing to avoid losing funds. Proper security measures, such as verifying recipient details and using secure wallets, help ensure that deposits are conducted safely.