Decentralization refers to the distribution of power, control, or decision-making away from a central authority, allowing for greater autonomy and participation from multiple individuals or entities. In blockchain, decentralization means that no single party controls the network or data; instead, it is maintained and validated by a distributed network of nodes. What is decentralization? It is a fundamental principle of blockchain technology, ensuring that all participants have an equal say and that control is not concentrated in the hands of a few. This creates transparency, increases security, and reduces the risk of manipulation or censorship.

What does decentralization mean for various systems? In blockchain, it ensures that transactions are verified and added to the ledger without a central intermediary, such as a bank or government. This eliminates single points of failure, reduces the risk of fraud, and enhances the resilience of the network. Decentralization can be applied in various sectors, from finance (through cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance) to governance, supply chains, and data storage. By removing centralized control, decentralization fosters trust and democratizes access to resources and information.