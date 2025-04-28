A DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is an organization or entity that operates through smart contracts on a blockchain without the need for centralized control or intermediaries. Instead of being managed by a central authority, a DAO is governed by its community of token holders who participate in decision-making processes through voting. These voting rights are usually granted based on the number of tokens a participant holds, and decisions made by the DAO are enforced automatically through smart contracts. What does DAO mean? It refers to a system that leverages blockchain technology to enable transparent, decentralized governance and management, where all activities are recorded on the blockchain for full accountability.

What is the DAO? The concept of a DAO eliminates traditional hierarchical structures, offering more democratic and decentralized control. Members of the DAO are incentivized to act in the best interests of the organization, as they directly benefit from its success or failure. DAOs are often used for a range of purposes, including managing cryptocurrency funds, overseeing decentralized projects, or making collective decisions in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. This innovative governance model has gained popularity as it aligns with the principles of decentralization and transparency that are fundamental to blockchain technology.