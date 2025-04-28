A distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack is a cyberattack that aims to overwhelm a network, server, or application by flooding it with excessive traffic from multiple sources. Unlike a regular denial-of-service attack, which comes from a single point, a DDoS attack is launched from a network of compromised devices, often called a botnet. This flood of malicious traffic disrupts normal operations, making services slow or completely unavailable to legitimate users. Attackers use DDoS attacks to target websites, financial systems, and even blockchain networks, aiming to cause disruption, financial loss, or security vulnerabilities.

In the context of blockchain, understanding what a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack is plays a pivotal role in ensuring network resilience. While blockchain networks are generally decentralized and resistant to single points of failure, they can still be targeted by DDoS attacks, especially at nodes, exchanges, or applications built on top of the blockchain. To mitigate these threats, developers implement security measures such as rate limiting, traffic filtering, and decentralized infrastructure to distribute workloads more effectively. By strengthening network defenses, blockchain ecosystems can remain secure and continue operating smoothly despite potential attacks.